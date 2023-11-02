SBA to Address Black Women-Owned Small Businesses at MogulCon Conference in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Nov. 3, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will share insight on how women-owned businesses can get certified for federal contracts through its Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract Program (WOSB) at the MogulCon Business Conference for Black women-owned small businesses in Nashville, Tenn. MogulCon is hosted by Dr. Felicia Phillips, CEO of One Million Dreams Foundation for Black Women and Girls, Incorporated, and Wells Fargo is the presenting sponsor. The conference will provide networking opportunities, a tradeshow, and an award show, and feature keynote speakers discussing topics such as how to earn a government contract, empowerment, and entrepreneurship best practices for women-owned small businesses.

In July, the SBA announced the Biden-Harris Administration exceeded its small business federal contracting goal for FY22, awarding 26.5% of federal contract dollars to small businesses — a historic level amounting to $162.9 billion. Alongside a pledge to encourage more investment in WOSBs, the agency also noted that WOSBs received more than $26 billion in federal contracts for the fourth straight year.

WHO: Alisa Sheard, Director for SBA’s Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract Program (WOSB) Keynote Speech on Nov. 3 at 2:00 p.m. CDT

WHERE: MogulCon Business Conference, Nashville, Tenn.

