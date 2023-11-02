Nitrase Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the SFN Neuroscience 2023 Annual Meeting

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nitrase Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company deploying its NITROME platform to build a pipeline of therapies targeting nitrases, a new class of enzymes discovered in-house that are involved in a broad variety of diseases, today announced that Irene Griswold-Prenner, Ph.D., founder, chief executive officer and chief scientific officer of Nitrase Therapeutics will discuss the discovery and therapeutic potential of nitrases to treat Parkinson’s disease in a presentation at the SFN Neuroscience 2023 Annual Meeting held from November 11-15, 2023 in Washington, DC.



Poster presentation details as follows: Presentation Title: Identification of Synuclein Nitrase, one of a new class of enzymes, and a new target for Parkinson’s disease therapeutics Presentation #: NANO86.08 Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Presentation Time: 2:45 – 3:00 p.m. ET Location: WCC 147A

About Nitrase Therapeutics, Inc.

Nitrase Therapeutics is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company deploying its unique NITROME platform to unlock the therapeutic potential of nitrases, a new class of enzymes that it discovered, to develop a pipeline of therapies against a broad range of diseases. The medicines that Nitrase Therapeutics is developing will target these enzymes and potentially help slow or halt the progression of numerous diseases in which nitrases and nitro-substrates play a role, including Parkinson’s, cancer, immunological and fibrotic diseases. Nitrase Therapeutics (under the former name Nitrome Biosciences) has been widely recognized and has won multiple awards including the prestigious Target Advancement grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF). Nitrase Therapeutics is located in Brisbane, CA, and its investors include Sofinnova Partners, AbbVie Ventures, Dementia Discovery Fund, Bristol Myers Squibb, Mission Bay Capital and Alexandria Venture Investments. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nitrasetx.com.

