Trisura Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023.



David Clare, President and CEO of Trisura, stated, “Trisura reported strong performance in the quarter with Operating net income of $31.7 million, or $0.67 per share, achieved through measured growth, underwriting profitability and enhanced investment income. Quarterly Net income of $14.8 million, or $0.31 per share, was impacted by the run-off of a US program and unrealized losses in the investment portfolio, partially offset by one-time benefits in the primary lines business.

Maturation of our business and continued expansion with distribution partners drove increased market share and resulted in insurance revenue growth of 32.7%. In Canada, disciplined underwriting yielded a Combined ratio of 75.0%. US fronting demonstrated strong fundamentals, with an improvement in Operating net income.

Net investment income grew 105.0% in the quarter, reaching $13.5 million through higher risk-adjusted yields and an increased size of the investment portfolio.

Strong earnings and an equity raise in the quarter lifted book value to almost $600 million. Our business remains well-capitalized, supported by surplus capital, a $50 million revolving credit facility, an 11.1% debt-to-capital ratio and a conservatively positioned investment portfolio.”

Financial Highlights

Insurance revenue growth of 32.7% in Q3 2023 reflected sustained momentum across North America.

Net income of $14.8 million in the quarter decreased compared to prior period, primarily as a result of costs related to the run-off of a US fronting program. Operating net income ( 1 ) of $31.7 million in the quarter grew 50.2% compared to prior period, driven by profitable growth in Canada and growth in core operations (2) in the US, as well as growth in Net investment income.

of $31.7 million in the quarter grew 50.2% compared to prior period, driven by profitable growth in Canada and growth in core operations in the US, as well as growth in Net investment income. EPS of $0.31 in Q3 2023 compared to $0.53 in Q3 2022. Operating EPS ( 3 ) of $0.67 for the quarter compared to $0.46 in the prior year.

of $0.67 for the quarter compared to $0.46 in the prior year. Book value per share ( 4 ) of $12.58 increased 7.4% from September 30, 2022, driven by our August 2023 equity raise, strong Canadian earnings, but diluted by the write down on reinsurance recoverables, the associated run-off and unrealized losses on investments.

of $12.58 increased 7.4% from September 30, 2022, driven by our August 2023 equity raise, strong Canadian earnings, but diluted by the write down on reinsurance recoverables, the associated run-off and unrealized losses on investments. ROE(4) of 2.8% compared to 19.9% in Q3 2022, below our mid-teens target as a result of the write down on reinsurance recoverables and losses associated with the run-off program. Operating ROE(5) of 20.2% exceeded our target, demonstrating the strength of our core operations despite significant growth and a larger capital base.





Amounts in C$ millions Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Variance Q3 2023

YTD Q3 2022

YTD Variance Insurance revenue 730.7 550.9 32.7% 2,034.2 1,419.2 43.3% Net income 14.8 24.2 (38.7%) 55.6 68.5 (18.8%) Operating net income(1) 31.7 21.1 50.2% 84.3 59.7 41.2% EPS – diluted, $ 0.31 0.53 (41.5%) 1.18 1.58 (25.3%) Operating EPS – diluted, $(3) 0.67 0.46 45.7% 1.80 1.38 30.4% Book value per share, $(4) 12.58 11.71 7.4% 12.58 11.71 7.4% Debt-to-Capital ratio(4)(11) 11.1% 12.5% (1.4pts) 11.1% 12.5% (1.4pts) ROE(4) 2.8% 19.9% (17.1pts) 2.8% 19.9% (17.1pts) Operating ROE(5) 20.2% 19.2% 1.0pts 20.2% 19.2% 1.0pts Combined ratio – Canada 75.0% 81.8% (6.8pts) 79.3% 79.8% (0.5pts) Fronting operational ratio – US(4) 117.2% 83.9% 33.3pts 101.0% 79.3% 21.7pts Fronting operational ratio excluding run-off – US(6) 85.5% 83.9% 1.6pts 83.9% 79.3% 4.6pts



Insurance Operations

Insurance revenue in Canada of $221.1 million in the quarter increased by 30.2% compared to Q3 2022, reflecting increased market share, expansion of distribution relationships, new fronting arrangements and the benefit of stable market pricing conditions in certain lines of business. Strong underwriting performance across all lines contributed to a Combined ratio of 75.0%, a ROE of 28.8% and Operating ROE of 29.7% in Q3 2023.

Insurance revenue in the US of $509.6 million in the quarter increased by 33.7%, compared to Q3 2022, reflecting favourable market conditions and maturation of existing programs. Fee income(7) of $20.8 million in the quarter increased by 14.1% compared to Q3 2022. Net loss of $6.5 million was the result of costs related to the run-off. Operating net income of $11.4 million in the quarter grew 51.9% compared to Q3 2022 and supported a 15.2% Operating ROE.

Capital

In August 2023, the Company raised $51.2 million in equity capital to support growth across the platform.

The Minimum Capital Test ratio ( 8 ) of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 246% as at September 30, 2023 (233% as at December 31, 2022), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements ( 9 ) of 150%.

of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 246% as at September 30, 2023 (233% as at December 31, 2022), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements of 150%. As at December 31, 2022, the Risk-Based Capital of the regulated insurance companies of Trisura US were in excess of the various company action levels of the states in which they are licensed.

Consolidated debt-to-capital ratio of 11.1% as at September 30, 2023 is below our long-term target of 20.0%.

The company holds surplus capital and has a $50 million revolving credit facility. In July 2023, $10 million USD was utilized from the revolving credit facility for purposes of issuing a letter of credit, in relation to our US Surety operations.



Investments

Net investment income rose 105.0% in the quarter compared to Q3 2022. The portfolio benefited from higher risk-adjusted yields, increased capital generated from strong operational performance and the July 2022 and August 2023 equity raises.



Trisura Group Ltd. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 531,484 406,368 Investments 842,260 765,375 Other assets 34,865 61,852 Reinsurance contract assets 1,948,477 1,527,799 Capital assets and intangible assets 17,154 19,529 Deferred tax assets 30,669 17,942 Total assets 3,404,909 2,798,865 Insurance contract liabilities 2,617,452 2,165,103 Other liabilities 113,771 65,111 Loan payable 75,000 75,000 Total liabilities 2,806,223 2,305,214 Shareholders' equity 598,686 493,651 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,404,909 2,798,865





Trisura Group Ltd. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three and nine months ended September 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023 YTD Q3 2022 YTD Insurance revenue 730,714 550,861 2,034,234 1,419,173 Insurance service expenses (562,419) (547,859) (1,630,079) (1,268,481) Net (expense) income from reinsurance contracts assets (143,546) 25,588 (322,979) (67,744) Insurance service result 24,749 28,590 81,176 82,948 Net investment income 13,493 6,583 35,463 15,683 Net (losses) gains (8,708) 3,723 (17,790) 4,690 Net credit impairment losses (258) - (31) - Total investment income 4,527 10,306 17,642 20,373 Finance (expenses) income from insurance contracts (11,521) (622) (48,159) 11,982 Finance income (expenses) from reinsurance contracts 10,623 903 42,248 (9,765) Net insurance finance (expenses) income (898) 281 (5,911) 2,217 Net financial result 3,629 10,587 11,731 22,590 Net insurance and financial result 28,378 39,177 92,907 105,538 Other income 847 663 6,927 5,860 Other operating expenses (7,094) (8,097) (22,601) (19,429) Other finance costs (643) (823) (1,844) (2,056) Income before income taxes 21,488 30,920 75,389 89,913 Income tax expense (6,650) (6,696) (19,768) (21,408) Net income 14,838 24,224 55,621 68,505 Operating net income 31,725 21,116 84,327 59,730 Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,826 (297) (2,124) (43,754) Comprehensive income 16,664 23,927 53,497 24,751





Trisura Group Ltd. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and nine months ended September 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023 YTD Q3 2022 YTD Net income 14,838 24,224 55,621 68,505 Non-cash items 8,758 (5,035) 16,991 1,232 Change in working capital 130,075 17,995 93,736 69,569 Realized losses (gains) 1,740 (1,625) 2,181 (6,979) Income taxes paid (432) (7,305) (8,105) (28,829) Interest paid (85) (110) (1,324) (1,606) Net cash from operating activities 154,894 28,144 159,100 101,892 Proceeds on disposal of investments 36,619 22,227 89,598 120,083 Purchases of investments (52,352) (156,651) (178,120) (333,318) Net purchases of capital and intangible assets (339) (1,327) (746) (1,734) Net cash used in investing activities (16,072) (135,751) (89,268) (214,969) Shares issued 50,859 143,494 51,570 145,160 Shares purchased under Restricted Share Units plan (175) (61) (1,845) (2,167) Loans received - - - 30,000 Loans repaid - (30,000) - (30,000) Lease payments (502) (477) (1,524) (1,424) Net cash from financing activities 50,182 112,956 48,201 141,569 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents,

and short-term securities, during the period 189,004 5,349 118,033 28,492 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 340,825 367,966 406,368 341,319 Currency translation 1,655 11,238 7,083 14,742 Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term securities, end of period 531,484 384,553 531,484 384,553



Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Table 1 – Reconciliation of reported Net income to Operating net income(4): reflect Net income, adjusted for certain items to normalize earnings to core operations in order to reflect our North American specialty operations.

Q3 2023 Q3 2022 2023 2022 Net income 14,838 24,224 55,621 68,505 Adjustments: Non-recurring items 15,375 - 23,437 - Impact of share based compensation (1,948) 441 (3,503) (2,507) Impact of movement in yield curve within Finance income from insurance and reinsurance contracts (1,204) (421) (1,348) (3,986) Net losses (gains) 8,708 (3,723) 17,790 (4,690) Net credit impairment losses 258 - 31 - Tax impact of above items (4,302) 595 (7,701) 2,408 Operating net income 31,725 21,116 84,327 59,730



Table 2 – ROE(4) and Operating ROE(5): a measure of the Company’s use of equity.

Q3 2023 Q3 2022 LTM net income 14,911 75,286 LTM average equity 526,049 377,778 ROE 2.8% 19.9% Operating LTM net income(5) 106,253 72,489 LTM average equity 526,049 377,778 Operating LTM ROE 20.2% 19.2%



Table 3 – Reconciliation of Average equity(10) to LTM average equity: LTM average equity is used in calculating Operating ROE.

Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Average equity 567,857 438,032 Adjustments: days in quarter proration (41,808) (60,254) LTM average equity 526,049 377,778



Footnotes

(1) See section on Non-IFRS financial measures table 10.2.1 in Q3 2023 MD&A for details on composition. Operating net income is a non-IFRS financial measure. Non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the measure relates and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Details and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor can be found in table 1.

(2) See Section 10, Operating Metrics in Q3 2023 MD&A for the definition of Operating Net Income, and for further explanation of “core operations”.

(3) This is a non-IFRS ratio, see table 10.2 in Q3 2023 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of the ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor. Non-IFRS ratios are not standardized under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the ratio relates and might not be comparable to similar ratios disclosed by other companies. To access MD&A, see Trisura’s website or SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(4) This is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to Q3 2023 MD&A, Section 10, Operating Metrics table for its composition.

(5) This is a non-IFRS ratio. See table 10.4 in Q3 2023 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor.

(6) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Adjusted figures exclude the impacts from write down of reinsurance recoverables, and the run-off program.

(7) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See table 10.5.5 in Q3 2023 MDA for details on composition.

(8) This measure is calculated in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada’s (OSFI’s) Guideline A, Minimum Capital Test.

(9) This target is in accordance with OSFI’s Guideline A-4, Regulatory Capital and Internal Capital Targets.

(10) Average equity is calculated as the sum of opening equity and closing equity over the last twelve months, divided by two.

(11) The Q3 2022 and Q3 2022 YTD metric has not been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 9 and IFRS 17.

