NV5 Announces Third Quarter Results; Exceeds Analyst Consensus

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



"NV5 delivered record revenues of $239 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 17% increase over the same period a year ago. Our geospatial business continued to build upon its strong performance in the first half of 2023 and we had strong performances by our clean energy, technology, data center, and international businesses. Our Red Technologies acquisition expanded our international footprint as we capitalized on the universal demand for data centers. The infrastructure business continues its acceleration throughout 2023, growing 6% compared to the second quarter of 2023 and 16% compared to the first quarter. We approach 2024 with a record backlog of $833 million and we are well-positioned to achieve our goal of a $1 billion revenue run rate by the end of next year." said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Gross revenues in the third quarter of 2023 were $239.3 million compared to $204.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 17% increase.

Positive trends in our organic growth.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2023 was $115.4 million compared to $99.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 16% increase.

Net income in the third quarter of 2023 was $13.3 million compared to $16.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income was impacted by increases in amortization from acquisitions, acquisition-related costs, interest expense, and income tax benefits, as well as lower margins in our LNG business, driven by project timing.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 was $37.8 million compared to $36.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 5% increase. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by lower margins in our LNG business, driven by project timing.

GAAP EPS in the third quarter of 2023 was $0.86 per share compared to $1.05 per share in the third quarter of 2022. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,497,836 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 15,301,545 in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2023 was $1.51 per share compared to $1.50 per share in the third quarter of 2022. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,497,836 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 15,301,545 in the third quarter of 2022.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Results

Gross revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $646.2 million compared to $597.0 million in the nine months ended October 1, 2022, an 8% increase.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $321.7 million compared to $293.0 million in the nine months ended October 1, 2022, a 10% increase.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $34.7 million compared to $42.0 million in the nine months ended October 1, 2022. Net income was impacted by increases in amortization from acquisitions, interest expense, and benefits from acquisition-related costs. Net income was also affected by lower margins in our LNG business, driven by project timing, and lower income from operations in our real estate transactional business.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $100.5 million compared to $102.7 million in the nine months ended October 1, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by lower margins in our LNG business, driven by project timing, and lower income from operations in our real estate business.

GAAP EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $2.24 per share compared to $2.75 per share in the nine months ended October 1, 2022. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,448,693 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 15,242,453 in the nine months ended October 1, 2022.

Adjusted EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $3.67 per share compared to $3.99 per share in the nine months ended October 1, 2022. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,448,693 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 15,242,453 in the nine months ended October 1, 2022.

Full-Year Guidance

Gross revenues between $860 million and $868 million.

GAAP EPS between $2.80 per share and $3.17 per share.

Adjusted EPS between $4.79 per share and $5.16 per share.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits, and acquisition-related costs. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: Construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,439 $ 38,541 Billed receivables, net 166,859 145,637 Unbilled receivables, net 122,049 92,862 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,239 13,636 Total current assets 349,586 290,676 Property and equipment, net 49,930 41,640 Right-of-use lease assets, net 39,105 39,314 Intangible assets, net 236,433 160,431 Goodwill 527,030 400,957 Other assets 3,881 2,705 Total Assets $ 1,205,965 $ 935,723 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 67,144 $ 57,771 Accrued liabilities 64,538 44,313 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 42,808 31,183 Other current liabilities 2,286 1,597 Current portion of contingent consideration 3,845 10,854 Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 12,989 15,176 Total current liabilities 193,610 160,894 Contingent consideration, less current portion 1,897 4,481 Other long-term liabilities 29,102 29,542 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 215,642 39,673 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 5,797 6,893 Total liabilities 446,048 241,483 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 15,892,912 and 15,523,300 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 159 155 Additional paid-in capital 502,909 471,300 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (612 ) — Retained earnings 257,461 222,785 Total stockholders’ equity 759,917 694,240 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,205,965 $ 935,723





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Gross revenues $ 239,287 $ 204,075 $ 646,242 $ 596,960 Direct costs: Salaries and wages 56,853 48,295 162,316 141,976 Sub-consultant services 45,522 41,253 112,827 116,557 Other direct costs 21,468 14,592 49,357 45,426 Total direct costs 123,843 104,140 324,500 303,959 Gross profit 115,444 99,935 321,742 293,001 Operating expenses: Salaries and wages, payroll taxes, and benefits 60,262 49,670 171,883 146,719 General and administrative 20,257 16,730 49,728 47,611 Facilities and facilities related 6,011 5,441 17,208 15,822 Depreciation and amortization 13,840 9,771 38,426 29,373 Total operating expenses 100,370 81,612 277,245 239,525 Income from operations 15,074 18,323 44,497 53,476 Interest expense (3,882 ) (1,003 ) (9,111 ) (2,804 ) Income before income tax benefit (expense) 11,192 17,320 35,386 50,672 Income tax benefit (expense) 2,124 (1,257 ) (710 ) (8,699 ) Net income $ 13,316 $ 16,063 $ 34,676 $ 41,973 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.88 $ 1.09 $ 2.31 $ 2.85 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 1.05 $ 2.24 $ 2.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,210,100 14,768,689 15,035,898 14,732,726 Diluted 15,497,836 15,301,545 15,448,693 15,242,453 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 13,316 $ 16,063 $ 34,676 $ 41,973 Foreign currency translation losses, net of tax (421 ) — (612 ) — Comprehensive income $ 12,895 $ 16,063 $ 34,064 $ 41,973





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 34,676 $ 41,973 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 42,498 33,091 Non-cash lease expense 10,346 9,409 Provision for doubtful accounts 940 1,252 Stock-based compensation 16,504 15,249 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (7,518 ) (543 ) Gain on disposals of property and equipment (633 ) (100 ) Deferred income taxes (25,447 ) (4,288 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 573 556 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Billed receivables (6,364 ) 13,281 Unbilled receivables (24,442 ) (8,633 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,944 (8,105 ) Accounts payable 3,846 (7,937 ) Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 1,243 (1,608 ) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (2,113 ) (2,902 ) Contingent consideration (1,307 ) — Other current liabilities 689 (304 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 45,435 80,391 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) (189,109 ) (5,020 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 295 87 Purchase of property and equipment (14,257 ) (14,874 ) Net cash used in investing activities (203,071 ) (19,807 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility 188,000 — Payments on notes payable (6,399 ) (7,796 ) Payments of contingent consideration (793 ) (1,597 ) Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility (15,000 ) (45,000 ) Purchases of common stock tendered by employees to satisfy the required withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation (81 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 165,727 (54,393 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (193 ) — Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,898 6,191 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 38,541 47,980 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 46,439 $ 54,171

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 October 1, 2022 September 30,

2023 October 1, 2022 Net Income $ 13,316 $ 16,063 $ 34,676 $ 41,973 Add: Interest expense 3,882 1,003 9,111 2,804 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,124 ) 1,257 710 8,699 Depreciation and amortization 15,293 11,033 42,498 33,091 Stock-based compensation 5,777 5,634 16,504 15,249 Acquisition-related costs* 1,702 1,043 (2,959 ) 892 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,846 $ 36,033 $ 100,540 $ 102,708

* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 October 1, 2022 September 30,

2023 October 1, 2022 Net Income - per diluted share $ 0.86 $ 1.05 $ 2.24 $ 2.75 Per diluted share adjustments: Add: Amortization expense of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 0.85 0.59 1.98 1.66 Income tax expense (0.20 ) (0.14 ) (0.55 ) (0.42 ) Adjusted EPS $ 1.51 $ 1.50 $ 3.67 $ 3.99



