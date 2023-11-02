WW International, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

End of Period Subscribers of 4.0 million

Revenues of $214.9 million

Gross margin of 66.0%; excluding the net impact of restructuring charges, adjusted gross margin of 66.2%

Operating Income of $30.6 million; excluding the net impact of restructuring charges, adjusted operating income of $36.6 million

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance Update: Revenues are expected to be at the low end of the previously provided range of $890.0 million to $910.0 million Operating Income is now expected to be in the range of $31.0 million to $43.0 million; excluding the net impact of restructuring charges and acquisition transaction costs, adjusted operating income is still expected to be towards the high end of the previously provided range of $80.0 million to $85.0 million





NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

“We have successfully returned WeightWatchers to subscriber growth, with Q3 end of period subscribers up 6% year-over-year to 4.0 million. This is a significant achievement and a direct result of our work in reinvigorating our core product,” said Sima Sistani, the Company’s CEO. “Clinical subscribers ended the quarter at 45 thousand, up 23% from Q2. We are encouraged by the trends across our business and we expect to end the year with total subscribers slightly above 3.7 million, representing the best seasonal slope in the Company’s reporting history.”

“We are executing well against our strategy and are on track for meeting, and in some cases exceeding, our 2023 objectives. As anticipated, the strategic decisions to promote long-term commitment plans and to wind down our low-margin consumer products business pressured revenues in the quarter. However, as demonstrated by our record gross margin, I am confident we are making the right decisions to return the business to profitable growth,” said Heather Stark, the Company’s CFO.

Q3 2023 Consolidated Results

% Change

Adjusted for

Constant

Currency(1)

Three Months Ended September 30, October 1, 2023 2022 % Change (in millions except percentages and per share amounts)



Subscription Revenues, net $ 203.5 $ 220.7 (7.8 %) (9.2 %) Product Sales and Other, net 11.4 29.0 (60.7 %) (61.0 %) Revenues, net $ 214.9 $ 249.7 (14.0 %) (15.3 %) Gross Profit $ 141.8 $ 152.4 (7.0 %) (8.7 %) Non-GAAP Adjustments (1) Net Restructuring Charges(2) 0.4 0.0 Adjusted Gross Profit(1) $ 142.2 $ 152.4 (6.7 %) (8.5 %) Operating Income (Loss) $ 30.6 ($ 254.5 ) 112.0 % 111.4 % Non-GAAP Adjustments (1) Franchise Rights Acquired Impairments - 312.7 Net Restructuring Charges(2) 6.0 3.7 Adjusted Operating Income(1) $ 36.6 $ 61.9 (40.9 %) (43.5 %) Net Income (Loss) $ 43.7 ($ 206.0 ) 100.0%* 100.0%* EPS $ 0.54 ($ 2.93 ) 100.0%* 100.0%*



Total Paid Weeks 52.5 51.9 1.0 % N/A Digital(3) Paid Weeks 42.8 41.6 2.9 % N/A Workshops + Digital(4) Paid Weeks 9.1 10.3 (11.6 %) N/A Clinical(5) Paid Weeks 0.5 - N/A N/A End of Period Subscribers(6) 4.0 3.8 6.0 % N/A Digital Subscribers 3.3 3.0 7.8 % N/A Workshops + Digital Subscribers 0.7 0.7 (7.3 %) N/A Clinical Subscribers 0.0 - N/A N/A ___________________________________



Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.



*Note: Percentage in excess of 100.0% and not meaningful.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.

(2) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on the Company’s previously disclosed 2023, 2022, and 2021 restructuring plans, and the reversal of certain of the charges associated therewith.

(3) “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable).

(4) “Workshops + Digital” refers to providing unlimited access to the Company’s workshops combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers, including former Digital 360 members (as applicable). It also formerly included the provision of access to workshops for members who did not subscribe to commitment plans, which included the Company’s “pay-as-you-go” members.

(5) “Clinical” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s clinical product offerings included in its Sequence program.

(6) “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers, Workshops + Digital subscribers, and Clinical subscribers who participate in recurring bill programs in Company-owned operations.



Q3 2023 Business and Financial Highlights

End of Period Subscribers in Q3 2023 were up 6.0% versus the prior year period, driven by the Digital business and the inclusion of 45 thousand Clinical Subscribers. Q3 2023 End of Period Digital Subscribers increased 7.8% versus the prior year period. Q3 2023 End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers decreased 7.3% versus the prior year period.



in Q3 2023 were up 6.0% versus the prior year period, driven by the Digital business and the inclusion of 45 thousand Clinical Subscribers. Q3 2023 End of Period Digital Subscribers increased 7.8% versus the prior year period. Q3 2023 End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers decreased 7.3% versus the prior year period. Total Paid Weeks in Q3 2023 were up 1.0% versus the prior year period, driven by the Digital business in North America and the inclusion of 534 thousand Clinical Paid Weeks. Q3 2023 Digital Paid Weeks increased 2.9% versus the prior year period. Q3 2023 Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 11.6% versus the prior year period.



in Q3 2023 were up 1.0% versus the prior year period, driven by the Digital business in North America and the inclusion of 534 thousand Clinical Paid Weeks. Q3 2023 Digital Paid Weeks increased 2.9% versus the prior year period. Q3 2023 Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 11.6% versus the prior year period. Revenues in Q3 2023 were $214.9 million. On a constant currency basis, Q3 2023 revenues decreased 15.3% versus the prior year period.

S ubscription Revenues in Q3 2023 were $203.5 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 9.2% versus the prior year period. Subscription Revenues included $10.0 million of Clinical Subscription Revenues.

Product Sales and Other in Q3 2023 were $11.4 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 61.0% versus the prior year period driven by the continued wind down of the consumer products business.



in Q3 2023 were $214.9 million. On a constant currency basis, Q3 2023 revenues decreased 15.3% versus the prior year period. Gross Profit in Q3 2023 was $141.8 million, compared to $152.4 million in the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit in Q3 2023, which excluded the net impact of $0.4 million of restructuring charges, was $142.2 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q3 2022, which excluded the net impact of $0.0 million of restructuring charges, was $152.4 million.

Gross Margin in Q3 2023 was 66.0%, as compared to 61.0% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin in Q3 2023 was 66.2%, up from an adjusted gross margin of 61.0% in the prior year period, primarily driven by actions to reduce the fixed cost base within the Workshops + Digital business and a revenue mix shift to the Company’s higher margin Digital business.



in Q3 2023 was $141.8 million, compared to $152.4 million in the prior year period. in Q3 2023, which excluded the net impact of $0.4 million of restructuring charges, was $142.2 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q3 2022, which excluded the net impact of $0.0 million of restructuring charges, was $152.4 million. Operating Income in Q3 2023 was $30.6 million, compared to operating loss of $254.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income in Q3 2023, which excluded the net impact of $6.0 million of restructuring charges, was $36.6 million. Adjusted operating income in Q3 2022, which excluded the impact of non-cash intangible impairment charges totaling $312.7 million and the net impact of $3.7 million of restructuring charges, was $61.9 million.



in Q3 2023 was $30.6 million, compared to operating loss of $254.5 million in the prior year period. in Q3 2023, which excluded the net impact of $6.0 million of restructuring charges, was $36.6 million. Adjusted operating income in Q3 2022, which excluded the impact of non-cash intangible impairment charges totaling $312.7 million and the net impact of $3.7 million of restructuring charges, was $61.9 million. Income Tax Benefit in Q3 2023 was $38.4 million, which reflected the impact of an unusually high negative annual effective tax rate driven by a valuation allowance and small pretax loss reflected in the Company’s full year fiscal 2023 guidance. In the prior year period, income tax was a benefit of $70.7 million.



in Q3 2023 was $38.4 million, which reflected the impact of an unusually high negative annual effective tax rate driven by a valuation allowance and small pretax loss reflected in the Company’s full year fiscal 2023 guidance. In the prior year period, income tax was a benefit of $70.7 million. Net Income in Q3 2023 was $43.7 million compared to net loss of $206.0 million in the prior year period.



in Q3 2023 was $43.7 million compared to net loss of $206.0 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share in Q3 2023 was $0.54 compared to diluted net loss per share of $2.93 in the prior year period.

Certain items affect year-over-year comparability. Q3 2023 diluted earnings per share incorporated the net positive impact of $0.48 per diluted share in the aggregate due to the following items: $0.54 per diluted share positive tax impact arising from an unusually high negative annual effective tax rate as a result of a valuation allowance and small pretax loss reflected in the Company’s full year fiscal 2023 guidance, mentioned above. $0.06 per diluted share net negative impact of restructuring charges.

Q3 2022 diluted net loss per share incorporated the negative impact of $3.38 per diluted share in the aggregate due to the following items:

$3.34 per diluted share negative impact of non-cash intangible impairment charges for Franchise Rights Acquired. $0.04 per diluted share net negative impact of restructuring charges.



in Q3 2023 was $0.54 compared to diluted net loss per share of $2.93 in the prior year period.

Other Items

Cash balance as of September 30, 2023 was $107.5 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

balance as of September 30, 2023 was $107.5 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. 2023 Restructuring Plan: In connection with the previously announced 2023 restructuring plan, the Company recorded aggregate restructuring charges of $6.2 million in Q3 2023. The Company anticipates recording restructuring charges of up to $10.0 million in Q4 2023, increasing the Company’s estimated range for the 2023 restructuring plan to be between $47.0 million to $54.0 million.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance

The Company is updating its full year fiscal 2023 guidance:

Revenues are expected to be at the low end of the previously provided range of $890.0 million to $910.0 million.

Operating income is now expected to be in the range of $31.0 million to $43.0 million, compared to the previously provided range of $39.0 million to $51.0 million, due to increased anticipated restructuring charges. Adjusted operating income, which excludes the net impact of restructuring charges and acquisition transaction costs, is still expected to be towards the high end of the previously provided range of $80.0 million to $85.0 million.

Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has scheduled a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET. During the conference call, Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer, and Heather Stark, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the third quarter of fiscal 2023 results and answer questions from the investment community.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com, in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. Supplemental investor materials will also be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and today’s scheduled conference call:

To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. Gross profit, gross margin, operating income (loss), operating income (loss) margin, and selling, general and administrative expenses are discussed both as reported (on a GAAP basis) and as adjusted (on a non-GAAP basis), as applicable, with respect to (i) the third quarter of fiscal 2023 to exclude the net impact of (a) charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan (the “2023 plan”) and (b) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan (the “2022 plan”); (ii) the first nine months of fiscal 2023 to exclude (a) the net impact of (w) charges associated with the 2023 plan, (x) charges associated with the 2022 plan or the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2022 plan, as applicable, (y) charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan (the “2021 plan”) or the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2021 plan, as applicable, and (z) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan (the “2020 plan”) and (b) the impact of certain non-recurring transaction costs in connection with the acquisition of Sequence (as defined below); (iii) the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to exclude (a) the impact of impairment charges for the Company's franchise rights acquired related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand units of account and (b) the net impact of (x) charges associated with the 2022 plan and (y) charges associated with the 2021 plan; and (iv) the first nine months of fiscal 2022 to exclude (a) the impact of impairment charges for the Company's franchise rights acquired related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand units of account and the impairment charge for the Company's goodwill related to its wholly-owned subsidiary Kurbo, Inc. (“Kurbo”) and (b) the net impact of (x) charges associated with the 2022 plan, (y) charges associated with the 2021 plan or the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2021 plan, as applicable, and (z) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2020 plan. We generally refer to such non-GAAP measures as follows: (i) with respect to the adjustments for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, as excluding or adjusting for the net impact of restructuring charges; (ii) with respect to the adjustments for the first nine months of fiscal 2023, as excluding or adjusting for the net impact of restructuring charges and the impact of acquisition transaction costs; (iii) with respect to the adjustments for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, as excluding or adjusting for the impact of the franchise rights acquired impairments and the net impact of restructuring charges; and (iv) with respect to the adjustments for the first nine months of fiscal 2022, as excluding or adjusting for the impact of franchise rights acquired and goodwill impairments and the net impact of restructuring charges. The Company also presents in the attachments to this release the non-GAAP financial measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (“EBITDAS”); earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, franchise rights acquired and goodwill impairments, net restructuring charges, and certain non-recurring transaction costs in connection with the acquisition of Sequence (“Adjusted EBITDAS”); total debt less unamortized deferred financing costs, unamortized debt discount and cash on hand (i.e., net debt); and a net debt/Adjusted EBITDAS ratio. Adjusted EBITDAS for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 as presented herein was recast to reflect certain non-recurring transaction costs in connection with the acquisition of Sequence. In addition, the Company presents certain of its financial results on a constant currency basis in addition to GAAP results. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About WW International, Inc.

WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management program. For six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members reach and sustain their goals on our program. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AT (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,498 $ 178,326 Receivables (net of allowances: September 30, 2023 - $1,435 and December 31, 2022 - $976) 19,178 24,273 Inventories 10,141 20,528 Prepaid income taxes 53,880 19,447 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,092 38,757 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 218,789 281,331 Property and equipment, net 22,608 28,229 Operating lease assets 55,414 75,696 Franchise rights acquired 386,168 386,745 Goodwill 244,927 155,998 Other intangible assets, net 66,532 63,306 Deferred income taxes 20,728 22,246 Other noncurrent assets 17,087 14,879 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,032,253 $ 1,028,430 LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year $ 9,804 $ 17,955 Accounts payable 19,732 18,890 Salaries and wages payable 61,794 72,577 Accrued marketing and advertising 13,645 17,927 Accrued interest 10,969 5,289 Other accrued liabilities 44,569 30,118 Income taxes payable 987 1,646 Deferred revenue 32,445 32,156 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 193,945 196,558 Long-term debt, net 1,425,419 1,422,284 Long-term operating lease liabilities 56,643 68,099 Deferred income taxes 15,932 25,084 (1) Other 15,481 2,185 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,707,420 1,714,210 (1) TOTAL DEFICIT Common stock, $0 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 130,048 shares issued at September 30, 2023 and 122,052 shares issued at December 31, 2022 0 0 Treasury stock, at cost, 51,030 shares at September 30, 2023 and 51,496 shares at December 31, 2022 (3,073,196 ) (3,097,304 ) Retained earnings 2,409,997 2,416,994 (1) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,968 ) (5,470 ) TOTAL DEFICIT (675,167 ) (685,780 ) (1) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT $ 1,032,253 $ 1,028,430 ___ (1) Certain amounts have been revised at December 31, 2022 to correct immaterial errors related to certain tax matters, which will be more fully described in the Company's Form 10-Q filing for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended September 30, October 1, 2023 2022 Subscription revenues, net (1) $ 203,496 $ 220,746 Product sales and other, net (2) 11,375 28,972 Revenues, net 214,871 249,718 Cost of subscription revenues (3) 67,080 73,541 Cost of product sales and other 6,036 23,826 Cost of revenues 73,116 97,367 Gross profit 141,755 152,351 Marketing expenses 48,114 35,696 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,034 58,443 Franchise rights acquired impairments — 312,741 Operating income (loss) 30,607 (254,529 ) Interest expense 24,508 20,912 Other expense, net 815 1,344 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,284 (276,785 ) Benefit from income taxes (38,447 ) (70,749 ) Net income (loss) $ 43,731 $ (206,036 ) Earnings (net loss) per share Basic $ 0.55 $ (2.93 ) Diluted $ 0.54 $ (2.93 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 78,979 70,383 Diluted 80,638 70,383 ___ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues”, net “Workshops + Digital Fees” and net “Clinical Subscription Revenues”. “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable). “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. “Clinical Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Clinical offerings. (2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital, Workshops + Digital and Clinical services.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Nine Months Ended September 30, October 1, 2023 2022 Subscription revenues, net (1) $ 626,667 $ 718,122 Product sales and other, net (2) 56,927 98,810 Revenues, net 683,594 816,932 Cost of subscription revenues (3) 233,354 243,710 Cost of product sales and other 45,794 77,811 Cost of revenues 279,148 321,521 Gross profit 404,446 495,411 Marketing expenses 187,468 195,123 Selling, general and administrative expenses 188,638 193,320 Franchise rights acquired and goodwill impairments — 339,161 Operating income (loss) 28,340 (232,193 ) Interest expense 71,429 58,837 Other (income) expense, net (36 ) 3,303 Loss before income taxes (43,053 ) (294,333 ) Benefit from income taxes (18,933 ) (73,246 ) (4) Net loss $ (24,120 ) $ (221,087 ) (4) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.32 ) $ (3.15 ) (4) Diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (3.15 ) (4) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 75,861 70,258 Diluted 75,861 70,258 ___ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues”, net “Workshops + Digital Fees” and net “Clinical Subscription Revenues”. “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable). “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. “Clinical Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Clinical offerings. (2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital, Workshops + Digital and Clinical services. (4) Certain amounts have been revised for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 to correct immaterial errors related to certain tax matters, which will be more fully described in the Company's Form 10-Q filing for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Nine Months Ended September 30, October 1, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net loss $ (24,120 ) $ (221,087 ) (1) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used for) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,805 33,371 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 3,763 3,763 Impairment of franchise rights acquired and goodwill — 339,161 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 197 2,088 Share-based compensation expense 12,838 10,362 Deferred tax benefit (7,449 ) (107,879 ) Allowance for doubtful accounts 407 54 Reserve for inventory obsolescence 1,897 4,712 Foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss (31 ) 3,562 Changes in cash due to: Receivables 9,117 (9,760 ) Inventories 9,009 (725 ) Prepaid expenses (27,301 ) 17,613 Accounts payable 1,221 (3,634 ) Accrued liabilities (17,010 ) 15,390 Deferred revenue 309 (3,576 ) Other long term assets and liabilities, net (2,701 ) (4,662 ) Income taxes (1,104 ) 1,793 (1) Cash (used for) provided by operating activities (1,153 ) 80,546 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,143 ) (1,756 ) Capitalized software expenditures (26,190 ) (27,584 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (38,362 ) (4,350 ) Other items, net (14 ) (29 ) Cash used for investing activities (66,709 ) (33,719 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,417 ) (1,938 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 710 — Cash paid for acquisitions (1,178 ) (113 ) Other items, net (43 ) (86 ) Cash used for financing activities (1,928 ) (2,137 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,038 ) (10,193 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (70,828 ) 34,497 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 178,326 153,794 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 107,498 $ 188,291 ___ (1) Certain amounts have been revised for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 to correct immaterial errors related to certain tax matters, which will be more fully described in the Company's Form 10-Q filing for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended September 30, October 1, Variance 2023 2022 Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 27,605 26,274 5.1% International 15,205 15,325 (0.8%) Total Digital Paid Weeks 42,810 41,599 2.9% Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 6,882 7,753 (11.2%) International 2,251 2,581 (12.8%) Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 9,133 10,334 (11.6%) Clinical Paid Weeks (1) North America 534 — N/A International — — — Total Clinical Paid Weeks 534 — N/A Total Paid Weeks (1) North America 35,021 34,028 2.9% International 17,457 17,905 (2.5%) Total Paid Weeks 52,478 51,933 1.0% End of Period Digital Subscribers (2) North America 2,112 1,908 10.7% International 1,172 1,138 3.0% Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,284 3,046 7.8% End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (2) North America 518 555 (6.7%) International 175 192 (9.2%) Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 693 748 (7.3%) End of Period Clinical Subscribers (2) North America 45 — N/A International — — — Total End of Period Clinical Subscribers 45 — N/A Total End of Period Subscribers (2) North America 2,676 2,464 8.6% International 1,346 1,330 1.2% Total End of Period Subscribers 4,022 3,794 6.0% ___ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and formerly included total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; (iii) “Clinical Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s Clinical subscription products; and (iv) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks, Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks and Clinical Paid Weeks. (2) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including former Digital 360 (as applicable), subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; (iii) “End of Period Clinical Subscribers” is the total number of Clinical subscribers; and (iv) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers, End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers and End of Period Clinical Subscribers.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Nine Months Ended September 30, October 1, Variance 2023 2022 Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 81,392 87,743 (7.2%) International 45,465 50,312 (9.6%) Total Digital Paid Weeks 126,858 138,055 (8.1%) Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 21,914 22,724 (3.6%) International 7,126 7,547 (5.6%) Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 29,039 30,271 (4.1%) Clinical Paid Weeks (1) North America 889 — N/A International — — — Total Clinical Paid Weeks 889 — N/A Total Paid Weeks (1) North America 104,195 110,466 (5.7%) International 52,591 57,860 (9.1%) Total Paid Weeks 156,786 168,326 (6.9%) End of Period Digital Subscribers (2) North America 2,112 1,908 10.7% International 1,172 1,138 3.0% Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,284 3,046 7.8% End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (2) North America 518 555 (6.7%) International 175 192 (9.2%) Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 693 748 (7.3%) End of Period Clinical Subscribers (2) North America 45 — N/A International — — — Total End of Period Clinical Subscribers 45 — N/A Total End of Period Subscribers (2) North America 2,676 2,464 8.6% International 1,346 1,330 1.2% Total End of Period Subscribers 4,022 3,794 6.0% ___ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and formerly included total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; (iii) “Clinical Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s Clinical subscription products; and (iv) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks, Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks and Clinical Paid Weeks. (2) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including former Digital 360 (as applicable), subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; (iii) “End of Period Clinical Subscribers” is the total number of Clinical subscribers; and (iv) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers, End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers and End of Period Clinical Subscribers.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q3 2023 Variance 2023 Constant Q3 2023 Q3 2022 2023 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2022 2022

Selected Financial Data Consolidated Company Revenues $ 214,871 $ (3,246 ) $ 211,625 $ 249,718 (14.0 %) (15.3 %) Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 140,889 $ (2,671 ) $ 138,218 $ 155,881 (9.6 %) (11.3 %) Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 52,618 $ (491 ) $ 52,127 $ 64,865 (18.9 %) (19.6 %) Consolidated Clinical Subscription Revenues (3) $ 9,989 $ — $ 9,989 $ — N/A N/A Consolidated Subscription Revenues (4) $ 203,496 $ (3,161 ) $ 200,335 $ 220,746 (7.8 %) (9.2 %) Consolidated Product Sales and Other (5) $ 11,375 $ (85 ) $ 11,290 $ 28,972 (60.7 %) (61.0 %) North America Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 92,437 $ 151 $ 92,588 $ 102,735 (10.0 %) (9.9 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 42,867 $ 54 $ 42,921 $ 52,113 (17.7 %) (17.6 %) Clinical Subscription Revenues (3) $ 9,989 $ — $ 9,989 $ — N/A N/A Subscription Revenues (4) $ 145,293 $ 205 $ 145,498 $ 154,848 (6.2 %) (6.0 %) Product Sales and Other (5) $ 9,394 $ 5 $ 9,399 $ 21,621 (56.6 %) (56.5 %) Total Revenues $ 154,687 $ 210 $ 154,897 $ 176,469 (12.3 %) (12.2 %) International Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 48,452 $ (2,821 ) $ 45,631 $ 53,146 (8.8 %) (14.1 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 9,751 $ (545 ) $ 9,206 $ 12,752 (23.5 %) (27.8 %) Clinical Subscription Revenues (3) $ — $ — $ — $ — N/A N/A Subscription Revenues (4) $ 58,203 $ (3,366 ) $ 54,837 $ 65,898 (11.7 %) (16.8 %) Product Sales and Other (5) $ 1,981 $ (90 ) $ 1,891 $ 7,351 (73.1 %) (74.3 %) Total Revenues $ 60,184 $ (3,456 ) $ 56,728 $ 73,249 (17.8 %) (22.6 %) ___ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable). (2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (3) “Clinical Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Clinical offerings. (4) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues” plus “Workshops + Digital Fees” plus “Clinical Subscription Revenues”. (5) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and North America reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties.









WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED YTD 2023 Variance 2023 Constant YTD 2023 YTD 2022 2023 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2022 2022 Selected Financial Data Consolidated Company Revenues $ 683,594 $ 1,696 $ 685,290 $ 816,932 (16.3 %) (16.1 %) Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 437,613 $ 610 $ 438,223 $ 521,582 (16.1 %) (16.0 %) Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 171,473 $ 601 $ 172,074 $ 196,540 (12.8 %) (12.4 %) Consolidated Clinical Subscription Revenues (3) $ 17,581 $ — $ 17,581 $ — N/A N/A Consolidated Subscription Revenues (4) $ 626,667 $ 1,211 $ 627,878 $ 718,122 (12.7 %) (12.6 %) Consolidated Product Sales and Other (5) $ 56,927 $ 485 $ 57,412 $ 98,810 (42.4 %) (41.9 %) North America Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 285,655 $ 878 $ 286,533 $ 342,489 (16.6 %) (16.3 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 138,639 $ 326 $ 138,965 $ 155,558 (10.9 %) (10.7 %) Clinical Subscription Revenues (3) $ 17,581 $ — $ 17,581 $ — N/A N/A Subscription Revenues (4) $ 441,875 $ 1,204 $ 443,079 $ 498,047 (11.3 %) (11.0 %) Product Sales and Other (5) $ 46,025 $ 116 $ 46,141 $ 71,478 (35.6 %) (35.4 %) Total Revenues $ 487,900 $ 1,320 $ 489,220 $ 569,525 (14.3 %) (14.1 %) International Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 151,958 $ (268 ) $ 151,690 $ 179,093 (15.2 %) (15.3 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 32,834 $ 276 $ 33,110 $ 40,982 (19.9 %) (19.2 %) Clinical Subscription Revenues (3) $ — $ — $ — $ — N/A N/A Subscription Revenues (4) $ 184,792 $ 7 $ 184,799 $ 220,075 (16.0 %) (16.0 %) Product Sales and Other (5) $ 10,902 $ 369 $ 11,271 $ 27,332 (60.1 %) (58.8 %) Total Revenues $ 195,694 $ 376 $ 196,070 $ 247,407 (20.9 %) (20.8 %) ___ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable). (2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (3) “Clinical Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Clinical offerings. (4) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues” plus “Workshops + Digital Fees” plus “Clinical Subscription Revenues”. (5) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and North America reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties.









WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q3 2023 Variance 2023 Constant Currency 2023 2023 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted 2023 vs 2023 vs Currency Constant Constant vs 2022 vs 2022 GAAP Adjustment Adjusted Adjustment Currency Currency GAAP Adjustment Adjusted 2022 Adjusted 2022 Adjusted Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 141,755 $ 398 (1) $ 142,153 $ (2,672 ) $ 139,083 $ 139,481 $ 152,351 $ 6 (4) $ 152,357 (7.0% ) (6.7% ) (8.7% ) (8.5%) Gross Margin 66.0% 66.2% 65.7% 65.9% 61.0% 61.0% Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 63,034 $ (5,577 ) (2) $ 57,457 $ (485 ) $ 62,549 $ 56,972 $ 58,443 $ (3,654 ) (5) $ 54,789 7.9% 4.9% 7.0% 4.0% Operating Income (Loss) $ 30,607 $ 5,975 (3) $ 36,582 $ (1,598 ) $ 29,009 $ 34,984 $ (254,529 ) $ 316,401 (6) $ 61,872 112.0% (40.9% ) 111.4% (43.5%) Operating Income (Loss) Margin 14.2% 17.0% 13.7% 16.5% (101.9% ) 24.8% ___ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Excludes the net impact of $444 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and the reversal of $46 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (2) Excludes the net impact of $5,743 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and the reversal of $166 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (3) Excludes the net impact of (x) $444 of charges and $5,743 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (y) the reversal of $46 of charges and the reversal of $166 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively. (4) Excludes the net impact of the reversal of $98 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and $104 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (5) Excludes the net impact of $3,655 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and the reversal of $1 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (6) Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $13,312 and $1,138 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively and (ii) the net impact of (x) the reversal of $98 of charges and $3,655 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (y) $104 of charges and the reversal of $1 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively.









WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)

UNAUDITED

YTD 2023 Variance 2023 Constant Currency 2023 2023 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted 2023 vs 2023 vs Currency Constant Constant vs 2022 vs 2022 GAAP Adjustment Adjusted Adjustment Currency Currency GAAP Adjustment Adjusted 2022 Adjusted 2022 Adjusted Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 404,446 $ 19,675 (1) $ 424,121 $ 556 $ 405,002 $ 424,676 $ 495,411 $ 3,853 (4) $ 499,264 (18.4% ) (15.1% ) (18.2% ) (14.9%) Gross Margin 59.2% 62.0% 59.1% 62.0% 60.6% 61.1% Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 188,638 $ (20,215 ) (2) $ 168,423 $ 376 $ 189,014 $ 168,800 $ 193,320 $ (18,507 ) (5) $ 174,813 (2.4% ) (3.7% ) (2.2% ) (3.4%) Operating Income (Loss) $ 28,340 $ 39,890 (3) $ 68,230 $ (1,140 ) $ 27,200 $ 67,089 $ (232,193 ) $ 361,521 (6) $ 129,328 112.2% (47.2% ) 111.7% (48.1%) Operating Income (Loss) Margin 4.1% 10.0% 4.0% 9.8% (28.4% ) 15.8% ___ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Excludes the net impact of $19,869 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan, the reversal of $269 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, $96 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $21 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (2) Excludes (i) the net impact of $10,734 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan, $915 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and the reversal of $39 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan, and (ii) the impact of $8,605 of acquisition transaction costs. (3) Excludes (i) the net impact of (w) $19,869 of charges and $10,734 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (x) the reversal of $269 of charges and $915 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (y) $96 of charges and the reversal of $39 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (z) the reversal of $21 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues, and (ii) the impact of $8,605 of acquisition transaction costs recorded to selling, general and administrative expenses. (4) Excludes the net impact of $4,400 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, the reversal of $431 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $116 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (5) Excludes the impact of $18,273 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and $234 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (6) Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $37,797 and $1,972 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively, and an impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Kurbo operations of $1,101 and (ii) the net impact of (w) $4,400 of charges and $18,273 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (x) the reversal of $431 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues, (y) $234 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to selling, general and administrative expenses and (z) the reversal of $116 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

October 1,

September 30,

October 1,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Income (Loss) $ 43,731 $ (206,036 ) $ (24,120 ) $ (221,087 ) (1) Interest 24,508 20,912 71,429 58,837 Taxes (38,447 ) (70,749 ) (18,933 ) (73,246 ) (1) Depreciation and Amortization 13,428 10,544 35,633 31,941 Stock-based Compensation 3,225 3,376 8,956 10,362 EBITDAS $ 46,445 $ (241,953 ) $ 72,965 $ (193,193 ) Franchise Rights Acquired and Goodwill Impairments — 312,741 (2) — 339,161 (3) 2023 Plan Restructuring Charges (4) 6,187 — 30,603 — 2022 Plan Restructuring Charges (5) (212 ) 3,557 646 22,674 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (6) — 103 57 (198 ) 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (7) — — (21 ) (116 ) Acquisition Transaction Costs (8) — — 8,605 — Adjusted EBITDAS $ 52,420 $ 74,448 $ 112,855 $ 168,328 ___ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Certain amounts have been revised for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 to correct immaterial errors related to certain tax matters, which will be more fully described in the Company's Form 10-Q filing for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. (2) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $13,312 and $1,138 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively. (3) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $37,797 and $1,972 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively, and an impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Kurbo operations of $1,101. (4) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan. (5) The reversal of charges or charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (6) Charges or the reversal of charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (7) The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (8) Certain non-recurring transaction costs in connection with the Company's acquisition of Sequence.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT RATIOS) UNAUDITED Trailing Twelve

Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Months Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS

Net (Loss) Income $ (35,780 ) (1) $ (118,679 ) $ 50,828 $ 43,731 $ (59,900 ) Interest 22,304 22,846 24,075 24,508 93,733 Taxes (36,689 ) (1) 67,580 (48,066 ) (38,447 ) (55,622 ) Depreciation and Amortization 10,407 10,273 11,932 13,428 46,040 Stock-based Compensation 2,590 2,669 3,063 3,225 11,547 EBITDAS $ (37,168 ) (1) $ (15,311 ) $ 41,832 $ 46,445 $ 35,798 Franchise Rights Acquired and Goodwill Impairments 57,566 (2) — — — 57,566 2023 Plan Restructuring Charges (3) 13,608 22,632 1,784 6,187 44,211 2022 Plan Restructuring Charges (4) 4,507 40 818 (212 ) 5,153 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (5) (142 ) (7 ) 64 — (85 ) 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (6) (621 ) (5 ) (16 ) — (642 ) Acquisition Transaction Costs (7) — 3,719 4,886 — 8,605 Adjusted EBITDAS $ 37,750 (1) $ 11,068 $ 49,368 $ 52,420 $ 150,606 Total Debt $ 1,425,419 Less: Cash 107,498 Net Debt $ 1,317,921 Total Debt to Net Loss (23.8 ) X Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS 8.8 X ___ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Certain amounts have been revised for Q4 2022 to correct immaterial errors related primarily to certain tax matters, which will be more fully described in the Company's Form 10-Q filing for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. (2) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $25,739, $19,657, $8,275 and $1,872 related to its United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia units of account, respectively, and an impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Republic of Ireland reporting unit of $2,023. (3) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan. (4) Charges or the reversal of charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (5) The reversal of charges or charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (6) The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (7) Certain non-recurring transaction costs in connection with the Company's acquisition of Sequence, which includes $3,719 recast for Q1 2023.



