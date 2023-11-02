Vaxart Provides Business Update and Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Norovirus challenge study topline results indicate the potential of Vaxart’s oral pill vaccine candidate to reduce rates of norovirus infection, norovirus acute gastroenteritis and viral shedding



Clinical proof of concept for the Company’s oral pill vaccine platform now established in two human challenge studies for norovirus and influenza

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced its business update and financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

“During the third quarter, we took important steps toward validating our mucosal vaccine platform with the release of topline data from two Phase 2 trials of our norovirus program,” said Andrei Floroiu, Vaxart’s Chief Executive Officer. “Data from our Phase 2 challenge study indicated that our monovalent norovirus candidate has the potential to reduce norovirus infection, norovirus acute gastroenteritis, and viral shedding and also stimulates norovirus-specific antibody responses and neutralizing antibodies.

“With the rise in norovirus infections this year, we believe the totality of our norovirus vaccine data highlights the potential to address this need and the significant disease burden that norovirus causes,” Floroiu added. “We are currently conducting additional analyses of our norovirus data with the objectives of defining the timing of a larger Phase 2b study and identifying ways to reduce the size and duration of a subsequent Phase 3 registration study.”

Recent Business Highlights

Norovirus Vaccine Developments

In October 2023, Vaxart dosed the first subject in its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the Company’s oral pill norovirus vaccine candidate focused on lactating mothers. The study is designed to investigate immunity in the breastmilk of nursing mothers who have received vaccine.

In October 2023, Vaxart senior management presented at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. Dr. Sean Tucker, Vaxart’s Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, presented on transmission-blocking strategies via oral pill vaccination and mucosal immune induction. Dr. James F. Cummings, Vaxart’s Chief Medical Officer, discussed protection against norovirus infection from an oral pill vaccine candidate in humans.

In September 2023, Vaxart announced topline data from the Phase 2 challenge study of its monovalent norovirus oral pill vaccine candidate. The study met five of six primary endpoints. The results showed a statistically significant 29% relative reduction in the rate of norovirus infection, a 21% relative reduction in the rate of norovirus acute gastroenteritis that was not statistically significant, and an 85% relative reduction in viral shedding. The latter was a prespecified study endpoint in the vaccinated cohort compared with placebo. Vaxart believes this reduction in shedding could potentially have an impact on transmission and have important public health benefits.

In July 2023, Vaxart reported preliminary positive topline data from the dose-ranging Phase 2 clinical trial of its oral pill bivalent norovirus vaccine candidate.

Vaxart now has demonstrated robust immunogenicity data in eight clinical trials including both young adults and elderly populations.

The Company’s norovirus oral vaccine candidate has shown an attractive safety profile in trials and has been well tolerated with no vaccine-related serious adverse events.



COVID-19 Vaccine Developments

Vaxart continues to progress its COVID-19 vaccine program and believes the cross-reactivity of the current constructs suggests a pathway for developing a pan-betacoronavirus vaccine. The Company is assessing next steps.



Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Vaxart ended the third quarter of 2023 with cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $53.0 million, compared to $67.9 million as of June 30, 2023. The Company continues to anticipate it has cash runway into the third quarter of 2024.

Vaxart reported a net loss of $17.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $29.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net loss per share for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.23 per share in the third quarter of 2022.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.1 million, compared to no revenue in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was primarily from revenue recognized for work performed under Vaxart’s grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and non-cash royalty revenue from increased sales of Inavir in Japan.

Research and development expenses were $15.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $22.5 million for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease is primarily due to decreases in manufacturing costs, personnel related costs and clinical trial expenses related to our COVID-19 vaccine candidates, partially offset by increased depreciation expense.

General and administrative expenses were $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in legal and professional fees, directors' and officers' insurance and personnel related costs, partially offset by an increase in personnel stock-based costs.



About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, coronavirus, and seasonal influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and constructs for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.



Vaxart, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (1) (in thousands) Assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2) $ 33,238 $ 46,013 Investments in marketable debt securities 19,799 49,704 Accounts receivable 424 20 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,522 7,282 Property and equipment, net 12,926 15,585 Right-of-use assets, net 25,753 25,715 Intangible assets, net 4,472 5,020 Goodwill 4,508 4,508 Total assets $ 105,642 $ 153,847 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 1,339 $ 5,514 Deferred grant revenue 79 2,000 Accrued and other liabilities 6,269 8,315 Operating lease liability 20,459 21,705 Liability related to sale of future royalties 5,975 5,716 Total liabilities 34,121 43,250 Stockholders’ equity 71,521 110,597 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 105,642 $ 153,847 (1 ) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements of Vaxart, Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2022, included on the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2023. (2 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash includes $79,000 and $2.0 million of restricted cash as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Vaxart, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



3 Months Ended September 30, 9 Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ( in thousands, except share and per share amounts ) Revenue $ 2,101 $ - $ 4,134 $ 85 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,002 22,466 53,437 60,595 General and administrative 4,921 6,960 17,144 22,939 Total operating expenses 19,923 29,426 70,581 83,534 Loss from operations (17,822 ) (29,426 ) (66,447 ) (83,449 ) Other income (expense), net 461 133 1,444 (340 ) Loss before income taxes (17,361 ) (29,293 ) (65,003 ) (83,789 ) Provision for income taxes 39 16 87 51 Net loss $ (17,400 ) $ (29,309 ) $ (65,090 ) $ (83,840 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.66 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 152,026,112 126,889,718 145,810,175 126,374,424



