Udemy Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook

Increased Udemy Business revenue 30% year-over-year



Delivered second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA

Committed to first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA ahead of plan in 2023

Achieved milestone of more than 100,000 paid Personal Plan subscribers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a company dedicated to transforming lives through learning, today reported results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023.

“Udemy delivered strong results that exceeded our expectations for top-line growth, and we delivered our second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow,” said Greg Brown, Udemy’s President and CEO. “More than 15,000 customers around the world partner with Udemy to upskill and reskill their workforce to keep up with the rapid pace of change, which we believe will be a top priority for the foreseeable future. We will continue to invest in innovation that leverages generative AI to provide more personalized skills-development experiences, help enterprise customers achieve business outcomes and supercharge instructors’ ability to create highly effective content. Going forward, we are focused on delivering value for all stakeholders, while making high-growth investments, managing our cost structure efficiently and progressing toward our long-term profitability targets.”

Third quarter 2023 financial performance highlights include:

Total revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $184.7 million and exceeded the high end of the guidance range for the quarter by $4.7 million. Revenue growth includes a negative impact of 1 percentage point from changes in foreign exchange (FX) rates year-over-year.

Enterprise segment, or Udemy Business, revenue increased 30% year-over-year, including the negative impact of 2 percentage points from changes in FX rates year-over-year, to $109.1 million.

Udemy Business Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 26% year-over-year to $443.1 million.

Consumer segment revenue increased 1%year-over-year, including the negative impact of 0.5 percentage points from changes in FX rates year-over-year, to $75.6 million.

Ended the quarter with $483.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Key Operating Data Summary

(in millions, except customers, percentages and basis points)

Three Months Ended September 30, % Change Nine Months Ended September 30, % Change 2023 2022 YoY 2023 2022 YoY Revenue $ 184.7 $ 158.4 17 % $ 539.4 $ 463.8 16 % Gross Profit $ 107.5 $ 89.4 20 % $ 309.5 $ 262.4 18 % Gross Margin 58 % 56 % 200 bps 57 % 57 % — bps Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 110.0 $ 91.7 20 % $ 316.8 $ 268.1 18 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 60 % 58 % 200 bps 59 % 58 % 100 bps Net Loss $ (16.8 ) $ (46.7 ) (64 ) % $ (87.0 ) $ (101.7 ) (14 ) % Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 7.7 $ (20.7 ) (137 ) % $ (1.9 ) $ (45.5 ) (96 ) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.2 $ (12.9 ) (164 ) % $ 3.8 $ (28.4 ) (113 ) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4 % (8 ) % 1,200 bps 1 % (6 ) % 700 bps Enterprise Segment Total Customers 15,378 13,437 14 % Annual Recurring Revenue $ 443.1 $ 350.4 26 % Net Dollar Retention 106 % 117 % (1,100 ) bps UB Large Customer Net Dollar Retention 114 % 123 % (900 ) bps Segment Revenue $ 109.1 $ 83.9 30 % $ 306.0 $ 223.4 37 % Segment Gross Profit $ 74.3 $ 56.4 32 % $ 204.4 $ 149.1 37 % Segment Gross Margin 68 % 67 % 100 bps 67 % 67 % — bps Consumer Segment Monthly Average Buyers 1.41 1.32 7 % 1.38 1.33 4 % Segment Revenue $ 75.6 $ 74.6 1 % $ 233.4 $ 240.4 (3 ) % Segment Gross Profit $ 40.3 $ 38.7 4 % $ 125.4 $ 128.5 (2 ) % Segment Gross Margin 53 % 52 % 100 bps 54 % 53 % 100 bps

Business and Operational Highlights

Added new, or expanded existing, relationships with Udemy Business customers globally, including Assurant, Inc. (U.S.), Bosch Global Software Technologies (India), Compasso Tecnologia LTD (Brazil), Deutsche Telekom (Slovakia), DHL Express (Belgium), Elektrobit Automotive GmbH (Germany), Shell (UK), Sanofi (France), Sun Life Assurance Company (Canada), Schlumberger Limited (U.S.) and Vimeo, Inc. (U.S.).

Continued Udemy Business’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific region with new customer wins and expansions through strategic reseller partnerships, including The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd. (Japan), Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (Japan), Samsung Human Resource Development Center (S. Korea), and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (Japan).

Surpassed 100,000 paid monthly and annual subscribers for Udemy’s consumer subscription, Personal Plan.

Announced a new partnership with Docker that provides active Docker developers with access to dedicated learning paths and more than 350 real-time Docker training modules on emerging technologies.

Curated generative AI learning paths for Udemy Business customers to address four common use cases, consisting of more than 300 hours of learning content.

Revamped the instructors’ AI-powered Coding Exercise Practice Insights dashboard to include learner engagement insights. Also, expanded the AI-assisted coding exercise creation functionality for instructors to include new ChatGPT integrations for Spanish courses and Javascript.

Released functionality to allow learners to import verified Open Badges onto the Udemy Business platform to showcase their success, and providing useful insights for organizations to analyze the skills present in their organizations.

Launched a Badging Certification Tracker to motivate Udemy Business learners as they track their progress toward certifications in a goal-oriented preparation experience.

Enhanced the Udemy Business Leadership Academy learner transcript feature giving admins a simpler, more efficient way to view and download an individual learner’s performance.

For the third year in a row, Sustainalytics ranked Udemy in the first percentile for ESG risk ratings in the Internet Software and Services sub-industry as of September 2023.

Received recognition as a Fall 2023 Leader by software review company G2 in its Fall Grid Report for Learning Experience Platforms, based on receiving a high customer satisfaction score and having a large market presence.

Business Update

Udemy announced plans to adjust the content payment structure for its Udemy Business and consumer subscription offerings. Under the current payment structure, instructor partners earn 25% of subscription revenue, which is allocated to instructors pro rata based on consumption of their content. Udemy plans to reduce the instructor share from 25% today to 15% by 2026, with the first adjustment to 20% effective as of January 1, 2024. The adjustment is expected to improve future gross margin, which will allow the Company to make greater investments in brand initiatives and product innovation to accelerate growth in the business.

Financial Outlook

Udemy provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. Actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements.

The following table reflects Udemy’s financial outlook for its fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023.

Three Months Ending

December 31, 2023 Year Ending

December 31, 2023 Revenue $184 - $187 million $723 - $726 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 0.0% - 1.0% 0.5% - 1.0% Weighted Average Share Count (Basic) 154 million 150 million Weighted Average Share Count (Diluted) 161 million 157 million *Udemy has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) within this earnings release because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence.

The revenue guidance range above assumes historical changes in foreign currency exchange rates will negatively impact total revenue year-over-year growth by approximately 2 percentage points in the fourth quarter and 3 percentage points for the full year 2023. Udemy's revenue guidance also assumes FX rates will remain constant for the remainder of the year.

Webcast Information

Udemy will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET today, Thursday, November 2 to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results and outlook. A link to the live webcast and recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the “Quarterly Results” section of Udemy’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (833) 630-1963 domestically and (412) 317-5702 internationally. The archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined below. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results because our management team and board of directors use these non-GAAP financial measures for the purposes of assessing operating results and business planning. These non-GAAP financial measures also provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business by removing the effect of certain non-cash expenses and certain variable charges.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding i) interest income; ii) interest expense; iii) provision for income taxes; iv) depreciation and amortization; v) other expense, net, including gains and losses from the remeasurement of foreign currency assets and liabilities into their functional currency vi) stock-based compensation expense, and vii) restructuring charges. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the same period. We have not reconciled our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net loss and net loss margin, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted and a reconciliation for the guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is not available without unreasonable effort.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share, Basic and Diluted

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net loss, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring charges.

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic, as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, diluted, which adjusts for the potentially dilutive effects of our employee equity incentive plans.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. We calculate non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue for the same period.

Udemy’s non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein in conjunction with Udemy’s financial statements and the related notes thereto. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Udemy’s expectations relating to future operating results and financial position, including the second quarter of 2023, the full year 2023, and future periods; anticipated future expenses and investments; our business strategy and plans; market growth; and our market position and potential market opportunities. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on November 2, 2023. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Third Party Data

This press release contains information developed by Sustainalytics (www.sustainalytics.com). Such information and data are proprietary of Sustainalytics and/or its third party suppliers (Third Party Data) and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not constitute an endorsement of any product or project, nor an investment advice and are not warranted to be complete, timely, accurate or suitable for a particular purpose. Their use is subject to conditions available at https://www.sustainalytics.com/legal-disclaimers.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) transforms lives through learning by providing flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on the Udemy platform from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include FenderⓇ, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and New Delhi, India.





Udemy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 184,722 $ 158,432 $ 539,392 $ 463,767 Cost of revenue (1) (2) 77,264 69,080 229,903 201,330 Gross profit 107,458 89,352 309,489 262,437 Operating expenses (1)(2) Sales and marketing 76,492 77,490 233,520 212,789 Research and development 30,307 28,062 90,829 74,595 General and administrative 22,155 27,051 71,112 72,147 Restructuring charges — — 10,263 — Total operating expenses 128,954 132,603 405,724 359,531 Loss from operations (21,496 ) (43,251 ) (96,235 ) (97,094 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 5,542 1,610 14,758 1,857 Interest expense (124 ) (1,018 ) (464 ) (895 ) Other income (expense), net 122 (3,523 ) (2,181 ) (4,439 ) Total other income (expense), net 5,540 (2,931 ) 12,113 (3,477 ) Net loss before taxes (15,956 ) (46,182 ) (84,122 ) (100,571 ) Income tax provision (811 ) (511 ) (2,924 ) (1,151 ) Net loss $ (16,767 ) $ (46,693 ) $ (87,046 ) $ (101,722 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 151,307,963 140,951,605 148,392,636 140,116,156

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 1,788 $ 1,611 $ 5,130 $ 3,440 Sales and marketing 7,646 9,372 23,022 18,516 Research and development 7,045 6,258 19,762 13,303 General and administrative 7,005 7,728 23,806 17,784 Restructuring charges — — 1,208 — Total stock-based compensation expense $ 23,484 $ 24,969 $ 72,928 $ 53,043

(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 725 $ 725 $ 2,175 $ 2,175 Sales and marketing 296 342 979 1,025 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 1,021 $ 1,067 $ 3,154 $ 3,200

Udemy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 327,974 $ 313,685 Marketable securities 151,466 151,687 Restricted cash, current 100 — Accounts receivable, net 82,857 104,530 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,364 14,878 Deferred contract costs, current 40,953 30,234 Total current assets 621,714 615,014 Property and equipment, net 4,984 7,012 Capitalized software, net 30,924 27,412 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,164 11,377 Restricted cash, non-current 3,429 3,629 Deferred contract costs, non-current 35,415 35,411 Strategic investments 10,311 12,104 Intangible assets, net 6,177 9,331 Goodwill 12,646 12,646 Other assets 3,730 3,632 Total assets $ 736,494 $ 737,568 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,663 $ 14,529 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,040 31,247 Content costs payable 37,816 37,310 Accrued compensation and benefits 25,313 22,882 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,974 7,002 Deferred revenue, current 279,646 273,937 Total current liabilities 386,452 386,907 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,657 6,545 Deferred revenue, non-current 2,520 4,342 Other liabilities, non-current 26 464 Total liabilities 390,655 398,258 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,045,349 951,946 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62 ) (233 ) Accumulated deficit (699,450 ) (612,404 ) Total stockholders’ equity 345,839 339,310 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 736,494 $ 737,568

Udemy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (87,046 ) $ (101,722 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,069 15,616 Amortization of deferred sales contract costs 34,482 22,558 Stock-based compensation 72,928 53,043 Allowance for credit losses 1,309 467 Accretion of marketable securities (5,323 ) (138 ) Non-cash operating lease expense 4,468 4,643 Unrealized loss on strategic investments 1,793 2,896 Other 931 460 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 20,363 1,132 Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,628 ) 1,375 Deferred contract costs (45,205 ) (40,203 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,102 ) (14,257 ) Content costs payable 505 (1,525 ) Operating lease liabilities (5,168 ) (5,012 ) Deferred revenue 3,887 30,395 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,263 (30,272 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (225,536 ) (66,128 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 231,300 — Purchases of property and equipment (435 ) (1,397 ) Capitalized software costs (9,321 ) (10,652 ) Purchases of strategic investments — (5,000 ) Payments related to business combinations — (1,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,992 ) (84,677 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,277 5,785 Proceeds from share purchases under employee stock purchase plan 4,757 5,563 Payment of deferred offering costs — (1,586 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 13,034 9,762 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash flows (116 ) (38 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 14,189 (105,225 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period 317,314 536,768 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period $ 331,503 $ 431,543

Udemy, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 107,458 $ 89,352 $ 309,489 $ 262,437 Stock-based compensation expense 1,788 1,611 5,130 3,440 Intangible asset amortization 725 725 2,175 2,175 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 109,971 $ 91,688 $ 316,794 $ 268,052 Gross margin (1) 58 % 56 % 57 % 57 % Non-GAAP gross margin (2) 60 % 58 % 59 % 58 %

(1) We calculate gross margin as gross profit divided by revenue for the same period.

(2) We calculate non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue for the same period.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (16,767 ) $ (46,693 ) $ (87,046 ) $ (101,722 ) Stock-based compensation expense 23,484 24,969 71,720 53,043 Intangible asset amortization 1,021 1,067 3,154 3,200 Restructuring charges — — 10,263 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 7,738 $ (20,657 ) $ (1,909 ) $ (45,479 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic 151,307,963 140,951,605 148,392,636 140,116,156 Effect of dilutive securities (3) 6,095,804 — — — Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted 157,403,767 140,951,605 148,392,636 140,116,156 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.73 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.05 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.32 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.32 )

(3) For periods presented with a non-GAAP net loss, we have excluded the effect of potentially dilutive securities as their inclusion would be anti-dilutive.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (16,767 ) $ (46,693 ) $ (87,046 ) $ (101,722 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest income (5,542 ) (1,610 ) (14,758 ) (1,857 ) Interest expense 124 1,018 464 895 Income tax provision 811 511 2,924 1,151 Depreciation and amortization 6,183 5,416 18,069 15,616 Stock-based compensation expense 23,484 24,969 71,720 53,043 Other income (expense), net (122 ) 3,523 2,181 4,439 Restructuring charges — — 10,263 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,171 $ (12,866 ) $ 3,817 $ (28,435 ) Net loss margin (4) (9 )% (29 )% (16 )% (22 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (5) 4 % (8 )% 1 % (6 )%

(4) We calculate net loss margin as net loss divided by revenue for the same period.

(5) We calculate adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the same period.





Investor Contact

Dennis Walsh

Vice President, Investor Relations

dennis.walsh@udemy.com

Media Contact

Abby Welch

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

abby.welch@udemy.com











