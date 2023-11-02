Profound Medical Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Unless specified otherwise, all amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board applicable to the preparation of interim condensed consolidated financial statements, including International Accounting Standards 34, Interim Financial Reporting.



“As we have continued to prioritize our TULSA-PRO® commercial activities in the United States over sales of capital equipment in international markets the resulting strong recurring revenue trend, which correlates directly with the number of patients treated with TULSA, continued with a 40% increase compared to Q3-2022, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of recurring revenue growth,” said Arun Menawat, Profound’s CEO and Chairman. “Receiving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s 510 (k) clearance of our TULSA AI Thermal Boost module was another key highlight of the quarter. This software module, which enables surgeons to temporarily increase the ablation target temperature to increase the likelihood of ablating aggressive cancer cells, has already been used by several TULSA-PRO® sites, and the feedback has been very positive.”

Summary Third Quarter 2023 Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded revenue of approximately $1.7 million, with the full amount coming from recurring revenue, which consists of the sale of TULSA-PRO® consumables, lease of medical devices, procedures and services associated with extended warranties. This compares to revenue of approximately $2.0 million in the same three-month period a year ago, which included $1.2 million in recurring revenue and $800,000 from the one-time sale of capital equipment in international markets.

Total operating expenses, which consist of research and development (“R&D”), general and administrative (“G&A”), and selling and distribution (“S&D”) expenses, were approximately $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 18% decrease from approximately $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Expenditures for R&D for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were approximately $3.4 million, a decrease of 28% compared with approximately $4.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to: lower headcount and reimbursement of workforce costs associated with a research project; a decrease in share based compensation due to fewer awards granted for employees; decreases in materials costs due the conclusion of engineering expenses; lower other expenses because of lower office supplies purchased; lower travel expenses as less time was required on site for maintenance and repairs; and a decrease in amortization expense due to intangible assets associated with the Sonalleve® brand and technology being fully amortized. Partially offsetting these amounts was an increase in clinical trial costs associated with the CAPTAIN trial treatments and recruitment efforts; an increase in consulting fees due to regulatory consultants being utilized to assist with regulatory approvals in various countries.

G&A expenses for the 2023 third quarter decreased by 15% to approximately $2.0 million, compared with approximately $2.4 million in the same period in 2022, due primarily to lower share based compensation, software and other expenses due to fewer awards granted for employees, decreased license costs for the enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, and lower office supplies purchased. These were partially offset by an increase in consulting fees due to additional legal costs.

Third quarter 2023 S&D expenses were approximately $2.2 million, down less than 1% from the third quarter of 2022.

Net finance income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was approximately $1.0 million, compared with approximately $3.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Third quarter 2023 net loss was approximately $5.6 million, or $0.26 per common share, compared to approximately $5.0 million, or $0.24 per common share, in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Liquidity and Outstanding Share Capital

As at September 30, 2023, Profound had cash of approximately $33.6 million.

As at November 2, 2023, Profound had 21,365,733 common shares issued and outstanding.

For complete financial results, please see Profound’s filings at www.sedarplus.ca, www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.profoundmedical.com under “Financial” in the Investors section.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO® has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (“BPH”). TULSA-PRO® is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and has FDA approval under a Humanitarian Device Exemption for the treatment of osteoid osteoma. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

Profound Medical Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2023

$ December 31,

2022

$ Assets Current assets Cash 33,625 46,517 Trade and other receivables 6,619 6,344 Inventory 7,425 7,941 Prepaid expenses and deposits 648 1,222 Total current assets 48,317 62,024 Property and equipment 940 899 Intangible assets 530 680 Right-of-use assets 657 818 Total assets 50,444 64,421 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,016 2,091 Deferred revenue 673 471 Long-term debt 1,905 523 Derivative financial instrument - 563 Lease liabilities 250 239 Income taxes payable 343 298 Total current liabilities 5,187 4,185 Long-term debt 5,341 6,651 Deferred revenue 727 764 Lease liabilities 629 817 Total liabilities 11,884 12,417 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 212,608 205,825 Contributed surplus 18,386 18,704 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,588 16,837 Deficit (209,022 ) (189,362 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 38,560 52,004 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 50,444 64,421





Profound Medical Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30,

2023

$ Three months ended

September 30,

2022

$ Nine months ended

September 30,

2023

$ Nine months ended

September 30,

2022

$ Revenue Recurring - non-capital 1,728 1,235 4,797 3,420 Capital equipment - 800 393 2,004 1,728 2,035 5,190 5,424 Cost of sales 668 945 1,867 2,962 Gross profit 1,060 1,090 3,323 2,462 Operating expenses Research and development 3,415 4,733 10,410 11,601 General and administrative 2,024 2,393 6,210 7,371 Selling and distribution 2,181 2,198 6,537 6,794 Total operating expenses 7,620 9,324 23,157 25,766 Operating loss 6,560 8,234 19,834 23,304 Net finance income (1,014 ) (3,271 ) (275 ) (4,243 ) Loss before taxes 5,546 4,963 19,559 19,061 Income taxes 18 34 101 81 Net loss attributed to shareholders for the period 5,564 4,997 19,660 19,142 Other comprehensive (income) loss Item that may be reclassified to loss Foreign currency translation adjustment- net of tax (3,915 ) 11,103 249 14,992 Net loss and comprehensive loss/(income) for the period 1,649 (6,106 ) 19,909 4,150 Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per common share 0.26 0.24 0.93 0.92





Profound Medical Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)