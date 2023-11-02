Regency Centers Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: REG) today reported financial and operating results for the period ended September 30, 2023 and provided updated 2023 earnings guidance. For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, Net Income was $0.50 per diluted share and $0.51 per diluted share, respectively.



Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Reported Nareit FFO of $1.02 per diluted share, which includes a $0.01 per diluted share impact for merger transition expense, and Core Operating Earnings of $0.97 per diluted share

Raised 2023 full year Nareit FFO guidance to a range of $4.13 to $4.15 per diluted share and 2023 full year Core Operating Earnings guidance to a range of $3.93 to $3.95 per diluted share

The midpoint of the updated 2023 Core Operating Earnings guidance represents nearly 6% year-over-year growth, excluding the collection of receivables reserved during 2020-2021

Same Property NOI grew year-over-year by 2.9% in the third quarter, excluding lease termination fees and the collection of receivables reserved during 2020-2021

Increased Same Property percent leased by 70 basis points year-over-year to 95.4%, and Same Property percent commenced by 40 basis points year-over-year to 92.7%

Increased Same Property shop percent leased by 180 basis points year-over-year to 93.2%

Executed 1.8 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases during the quarter at blended rent spreads of +9.3% on a cash basis and +17.2% on a straight-lined basis

Completed the previously announced acquisition of Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. (“Urstadt Biddle”) on August 18, 2023

Pro-rata net debt and preferred stock to operating EBITDAre at September 30, 2023 was 5.5x, and was 5.0x as adjusted for the annualized impact of the third quarter EBITDAre contribution from the acquisition of Urstadt Biddle assets

Acquired a 20% interest in Old Town Square, a Jewel-Osco-anchored shopping center in in Chicago, IL, for $5.5 million at Regency’s share

Subsequent Highlights

Subsequent to quarter end, on October 11, 2023, acquired Nohl Plaza, a Vons-anchored shopping center in Orange County, CA, for a gross purchase price of $25.3 million

Subsequent to quarter end, on November 2, 2023, Regency’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.67 per share, an increase of approximately 3% from the prior quarterly dividend

“Our strong results in the third quarter were supported by continued positive momentum in our business, including robust tenant demand and further progress building our value creation pipeline,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our integration with Urstadt Biddle is progressing successfully, we acquired two additional shopping centers, and we raised our dividend once again. With a high-quality portfolio of grocery-anchored centers in top trade areas, a sector-leading balance sheet and an exceptional team, Regency remains well positioned in today’s environment.”

Financial Results

Net Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders (“Net Income”) was $89.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to Net Income of $87.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.



Nareit FFO

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Nareit Funds From Operations (“Nareit FFO”) was $182.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $174.2 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Nareit FFO in the third quarter of 2023 was impacted by $1.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, of merger transition expense related to the Company’s acquisition of Urstadt Biddle.



Core Operating Earnings

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Core Operating Earnings was $174.0 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $161.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.



Portfolio Performance

Same Property NOI

Third quarter 2023 Same Property NOI, excluding lease termination fees and the collection of receivables reserved during 2020 and 2021, increased by 2.9% compared to the same period in 2022. Third quarter 2023 Same Property Net Operating Income (“NOI”), excluding lease termination fees, increased by 2.1% compared to the same period in 2022. Same Property base rents contributed 3.2% to Same Property NOI growth in the third quarter of 2023.





Occupancy

As of September 30, 2023, Regency’s wholly-owned portfolio plus its pro-rata share of co-investment partnerships, was 94.6% leased.

As of September 30, 2023, Regency’s Same Property portfolio was 95.4% leased, an increase of 20 basis points sequentially and an increase of 70 basis points compared to September 30, 2022. Same Property shop percent leased, which includes spaces less than 10,000 square feet, was 93.2%, an increase of 50 basis points sequentially and an increase of 180 basis points compared to September 30, 2022. Same Property anchor percent leased, which includes spaces greater than or equal to 10,000 square feet, was 96.7%, an increase of 10 basis points sequentially and a decline of 10 basis points compared to September 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, Regency’s Same Property portfolio was 92.7% commenced, no change sequentially and an increase of 40 basis points compared to September 30, 2022.



Leasing Activity

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, Regency executed approximately 1.8 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases at a blended cash rent spread of +9.3% and a blended straight-lined rent spread of +17.2%.

During the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2023, the Company executed approximately 6.5 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases at a blended cash rent spread of +8.7% and a blended straight-lined rent spread of +16.8%.

Capital Allocation and Balance Sheet

Developments and Redevelopments

During the third quarter, Regency started approximately $32 million of development and redevelopment projects, at the Company’s share.

As of September 30, 2023, Regency’s in-process development and redevelopment projects had estimated net project costs of approximately $440 million at the Company’s share, 46% of which have been incurred to date.

Property Transactions

On September 19, 2023, the Company acquired a 20% interest in Old Town Square, a Jewel-Osco-anchored shopping center in in Chicago, IL, for $5.5 million at Regency’s share.

On October 11, 2023, the Company acquired Nohl Plaza, a Vons-anchored shopping center in Orange County, CA, for a gross purchase price of $25.3 million.

Urstadt Biddle Merger

On August 18, 2023, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Urstadt Biddle in an all-stock transaction, including the assumption of debt and issuance of preferred stock.



Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, Regency had nearly $1.2 billion of capacity under its revolving credit facility.

As of September 30, 2023, Regency’s pro-rata net debt and preferred stock to operating EBITDAre ratio was 5.5x on a trailing 12-month basis. As of September 30, 2023, Regency’s pro-rata net debt and preferred stock to operating EBITDAre was 5.0x, as adjusted for the annualized impact of the third quarter EBITDAre contribution from the acquisition of Urstadt Biddle assets.





Common and Preferred Dividends

On November 2, 2023, Regency’s Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.67 per share, an increase of 3% from the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 14, 2023.

On November 2, 2023, Regency’s Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Series A preferred stock of $0.390625 per share. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 16, 2024.

On November 2, 2023, Regency’s Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Series B preferred stock of $0.367200 per share. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 16, 2024.



2023 Guidance

Regency Centers has updated its 2023 guidance, as summarized in the table below. Please refer to the Company’s third quarter 2023 ‘Earnings Presentation’ and ‘Quarterly Supplemental’ for additional detail. All materials are posted on the Company’s website at investors.regencycenters.com.

Full Year 2023 Guidance (in thousands, except per share data) 3Q YTD Current Guidance Previous Guidance Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders per diluted share $1.56 $2.02 - $2.04 $2.05 - $2.09 Nareit Funds From Operations (“Nareit FFO”) per diluted share $3.13 $4.13 - $4.15 $4.11 - $4.15 Core Operating Earnings per diluted share(1) $2.96 $3.93 - $3.95 $3.89 - $3.93 Same property NOI growth without termination fees 2.0% +/- 1.5% +1.0% to +1.5% Same property NOI growth without termination fees or collection of 2020/2021 reserves 4.3% +/- 3.5% +3.0% to +3.5% Collection of 2020/2021 reserves(2) $3,736 +/- $4,000 +/- $4,000 Certain non-cash items(3) $31,226 +/- $39,500 +/- $37,500 G&A expense, net(4) $69,370 +/- $91,000 $88,000 - $91,000 Interest expense and Preferred dividends(5) $127,636 +/- $178,000 +/- $168,000 Recurring third party fees & commissions $19,582 +/- $26,000 +/- $25,000 Development and Redevelopment spend $115,719 +/- $130,000 +/- $130,000 Acquisitions $5,502 $30,830 $0 Cap rate (weighted average) 7.4% 5.6% 0% Dispositions $0 +/- $10,000 +/- $65,000 Cap rate (weighted average) 0.0% +/- 7.0% +/- 7.0% Unit issuance (gross) $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 Share repurchase settlement (gross) $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 Merger-related transition expenses $1,511 +/- $5,000 $0

Note: With the exception of per share data, figures above represent 100% of Regency's consolidated entities and its pro-rata share of unconsolidated co-investment partnerships.

(1) Core Operating Earnings excludes certain non-cash items, including straight-line rents, above/below market rent amortization, debt and derivative mark-to-market amortization, as well as transaction related income/expenses and debt extinguishment charges.

(2) Represents the collection of receivables in the Same Property portfolio reserved in 2020 and 2021; included in Uncollectible Lease Income.

(3) Includes above and below market rent amortization, straight-line rents, and debt and derivative mark-to-market amortization.

(4) Represents 'General & administrative, net' before gains or losses on deferred compensation plan, as reported on supplemental pages 5 and 7 and calculated on a pro rata basis.

(5) Excludes debt and derivative mark-to-market amortization; included in Certain non-cash items.

Conference Call Information

To discuss Regency’s third quarter results and provide further business updates, management will host a conference call on Friday, November 3rd at 11:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in and webcast information is below.

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Date: Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Dial#: 877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562 Webcast: 3rd Quarter 2023 Webcast Link

Replay : Webcast Archive – Investor Relations page under Events & Webcasts

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Nareit FFO and Core Operating Earnings – Actual (in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Periods Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Three Months Ended Year to Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Net Income to Nareit FFO: Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 89,076 87,578 $ 273,139 387,602 Adjustments to reconcile to Nareit Funds From Operations (1): Depreciation and amortization (excluding FF&E) 94,011 86,405 272,551 256,273 Gain on sale of real estate (827 ) (202 ) (1,132 ) (119,301 ) Exchangeable operating partnership units 520 379 1,490 1,694 Nareit Funds From Operations $ 182,780 174,160 $ 546,048 526,268 Nareit FFO per share (diluted) $ 1.02 1.01 $ 3.13 3.05 Weighted average shares (diluted) 179,311 172,267 174,621 172,620 Reconciliation of Nareit FFO to Core Operating Earnings: Nareit Funds From Operations $ 182,780 174,160 $ 546,048 526,268 Adjustments to reconcile to Core Operating Earnings (1): Not Comparable Items Merger transition costs 1,511 - 1,511 - Early extinguishment of debt - - - 176 Certain Non Cash Items Straight-line rent (3,142 ) (3,140 ) (7,315 ) (9,152 ) Uncollectible straight-line rent 92 (4,156 ) (2,298 ) (9,610 ) Above/below market rent amortization, net (7,919 ) (5,191 ) (22,138 ) (15,906 ) Debt and derivative mark-to-market amortization 667 (28 ) 667 (185 ) Core Operating Earnings $ 173,989 161,645 $ 516,475 491,591 Core Operating Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.97 0.94 $ 2.96 2.85 Weighted average shares (diluted) 179,311 172,267 174,621 172,620 Weighted Average Shares For Diluted Earnings per Share 178,231 171,525 173,711 171,870 Weighted Average Shares For Diluted FFO and Core Operating Earnings per Share 179,311 172,267 174,621 172,620

(1) Includes Regency's consolidated entities and its pro-rata share of unconsolidated co-investment partnerships, net of pro-rata share attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Same Property NOI is a key non-GAAP measure used by management in evaluating the operating performance of Regency’s properties. The Company provides a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to pro-rata Same Property NOI.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Pro-Rata Same Property NOI - Actual (in thousands)

For the Periods Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Three Months Ended Year to Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 89,076 87,578 $ 273,139 387,602 Less: Management, transaction, and other fees (7,079 ) (5,767 ) (20,223 ) (18,950 ) Other(1) (12,016 ) (13,564 ) (34,317 ) (38,295 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 87,505 80,270 253,373 237,462 General and administrative 20,903 20,273 71,248 56,710 Other operating expense 3,533 949 4,718 3,739 Other expense 39,643 37,356 109,192 12,516 Equity in income of investments in real estate excluded from NOI (2) 11,668 11,754 35,266 23,767 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,453 1,269 4,050 4,048 Preferred stock dividends 1,644 - 1,644 - NOI 236,330 220,118 698,090 668,599 Less non-same property NOI (3) (11,570 ) (122 ) (15,055 ) (1,711 ) Same Property NOI $ 224,760 219,996 $ 683,035 666,888 % change 2.2 % 2.4 % Same Property NOI without Termination Fees $ 223,723 219,094 $ 676,628 663,098 % change 2.1 % 2.0 % Same Property NOI without Termination Fees or Redevelopments $ 191,110 189,398 $ 579,772 572,834 % change 0.9 % 1.2 % Same Property NOI without Termination Fees or Collection of 2020/2021 Reserves $ 222,674 216,298 $ 672,892 645,268 % change 2.9 % 4.3 %

(1) Includes straight-line rental income and expense, net of reserves, above and below market rent amortization, other fees, and noncontrolling interests.

(2) Includes non-NOI expenses incurred at our unconsolidated real estate partnerships, such as, but not limited to, straight-line rental income, above and below market rent amortization, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and real estate gains and impairments.

(3) Includes revenues and expenses attributable to Non-Same Property, Projects in Development, corporate activities, and noncontrolling interests.







Reported results are preliminary and not final until the filing of the Company’s Form 10-Q with the SEC and, therefore, remain subject to adjustment.

The Company has published forward-looking statements and additional financial information in its third quarter 2023 supplemental package that may help investors estimate earnings. A copy of the Company’s third quarter 2023 supplemental package will be available on the Company's website at investors.regencycenters.com or by written request to: Investor Relations, Regency Centers Corporation, One Independent Drive, Suite 114, Jacksonville, Florida, 32202. The supplemental package contains more detailed financial and property results including financial statements, an outstanding debt summary, acquisition and development activity, investments in partnerships, information pertaining to securities issued other than common stock, property details, a significant tenant rent report and a lease expiration table in addition to earnings and valuation guidance assumptions. The information provided in the supplemental package is unaudited and includes non-GAAP measures, and there can be no assurance that the information will not vary from the final information in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023. Regency may, but assumes no obligation to, update information in the supplemental package from time to time.

