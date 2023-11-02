Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Retracts It’s Earlier Announcement.

Temecula, CA November , Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (GWSO), a worldwide developer of green technologies to mitigate climate change and Mr. David Harris, after reconsideration, have decided that it would be in the best interest of both parties to not follow through on the advisory board appointment and we have jointly decided to cancel our agreement we apologize to all our shareholders for the inconvenience.

Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com



About Global Warming Solutions Inc.



Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company’s mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates, or other information that might be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.gwsogroup.com