Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated Third Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, today provided an updated investor presentation for third quarter 2023 results. The investor presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at https://www.hosthotels.com/#key-investors-materials.



ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH

Chief Financial Officer

(240) 744-5267 JAIME MARCUS

Investor Relations

(240) 744-5117

ir@hosthotels.com



