Tellwell Publishing Shortlisted as a Finalist for Second Consecutive Year for the Better Business Bureau Torch Awards on Vancouver Island

VANCOUVER ISLAND, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellwell Publishing has been shortlisted as a finalist for the prestigious Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Awards for Ethics for the second year in a row. This recognition underscores Tellwell Publishing's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethics and integrity in its business practices.



The BBB Torch Awards are an annual celebration of businesses that have displayed outstanding ethical and trustworthy conduct in their operations. This year on Vancouver Island, a remarkable 81 businesses were nominated by their customers, with the judging panel seeking compelling stories that showcase a business's character, culture, customer service, and community engagement. An impartial panel of volunteer judges have shortlisted Tellwell Publishing as a finalist.

"We're honoured to be recognized for our commitment to ethical practices and integrity in our business dealings,” said Tellwell Publishing's Founder and CEO, Tim Lindsay. “It's been an incredible journey since we started Tellwell Publishing in 2015. The ongoing support from our authors and our community helps to celebrate the spirit of independent publishing and the love for books."

This marks the second consecutive year the BBB judges have shortlisted Tellwell Publishing as a finalist for the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. This ongoing recognition, along with the company’s A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, is a clear testament to the company's commitment to trustworthiness, customer excellence, and the consistent delivery of high-quality services.

Lindsay says building a company culture where everyone genuinely cares for customers is key. Setting and managing expectations carefully without overpromising also plays a big role in author satisfaction. “We have developed robust client feedback and customer service systems to ensure that, not only are we continuously improving our process and services, but any Tellwell complaints are addressed promptly,” he said.

“We look forward to the BBB Torch Awards Gala to celebrate businesses that share our commitment to integrity and trustworthiness,” said Lindsay.

The winners will be revealed at the awards gala, set to take place November 3 at the Union Club in Victoria, B.C.

For more information about Tellwell Publishing, please visit www.tellwellpublishing.com.