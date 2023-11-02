Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2022, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Q3 2023 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 22% (8% organic growth) to €278.8 million compared to €228.6 million in Q3 2022.  
  • Net income increased to €28.3 million (€0.22 on a diluted per share basis) from €18.4 million (€0.15 on a diluted per share basis).  
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €7.2 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €0.2 million resulting in total consideration of €7.4 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €14.6 million to €25.5 million compared to €10.9 million in Q3 2022 representing an increase of 134%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €7.0 million to €6.5 million compared to negative €0.5 million in Q3 2022.

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was €278.8 million, an increase of 22%, or €50.2 million, compared to €228.6 million for the comparable period in 2022.   For the first nine months of 2023 total revenues were €815.3 million, an increase of 25%, or €162.4 million, compared to €653.0 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase for both the three and nine-month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 8% and 7%.   Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased €9.9 million to €28.3 million compared to €18.4 million for the same period in 2022. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.22 in the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to net income per basic and diluted share of €0.15 for the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 net income increased €14.0 million to €72.9 million compared to €58.9 million for the same period in 2022. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.57 in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to €0.45 for the same period in 2022.   

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, CFO were €25.5 million compared to €10.9 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 134%. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. A longer collection cycle for the Q1 invoiced amounts in 2023 as compared to 2022 is the primary reason for the large Q3 increase. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, CFO increased €29.2 million to €184.1 million compared to €154.9 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 19%.  

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, FCFA2S was €6.5 million compared to negative €0.5 million for the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, FCFA2S increased €58.8 million to €94.5 million compared to €35.7 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 165%. The increase for the nine month period is primarily as a result of the dividend paid to the Preferred Securities holders during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Excluding the dividend, FCFA2S increased €18.4 million or 24% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

   Three months ended
September 30,		   Nine months ended
September 30,		 
   20232022   20232022 
  (€ in millions) (€ in millions)
           
Net cash flows from operating activities  25.5 10.9    184.1 154.9  
Adjusted for:          
Interest paid on lease obligations  (0.4)(0.3)   (1.0)(0.9) 
Interest paid on other facilities  (4.8)(3.4)   (11.4)(7.4) 
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap  (0.7)-    4.8 -  
Credit facility transaction costs  - (0.1)   (0.2)(0.1) 
Payments of lease obligations  (5.5)(5.2)   (16.3)(14.8) 
Property and equipment purchased  (1.4)(1.2)   (5.2)(4.8) 
Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders  - -    - (66.6) 
           
   12.8 0.6    154.8 60.3  
Less amount attributable to          
  non-controlling interests  (6.3)(1.2)   (60.3)(24.6) 
           
Free cash flow available to shareholders  6.5 (0.5)   94.5 35.7  
           
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.          
 

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
      
Unaudited    
   September 30, 2023December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022
      
Assets    
      
Current assets:    
 Cash 161,707136,772 135,797
 Accounts receivable 114,81895,790 83,182
 Unbilled revenue 48,13241,036 44,335
 Inventories 4,7971,419 1,336
 Other assets 59,68534,778 35,413
   389,139309,795 300,063
      
Non-current assets:    
 Property and equipment 19,43719,579 19,328
 Right of use assets 55,63154,412 56,854
 Deferred income taxes 5,14819,978 9,135
 Other assets 13,54017,030 16,439
 Intangible assets917,219874,000 896,251
   1,010,976984,999 998,007
      
Total assets 1,400,1151,294,794 1,298,070
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
      
Current liabilities:    
 Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term and other loans175,845201,275 156,945
 Loan from CSI -30,867 33,707
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 172,183174,824 139,581
 Deferred revenue 179,833116,989 152,486
 Provisions 1,2081,884 1,186
 Acquisition holdback payables 9,87514,009 14,527
 Lease obligations 19,05518,824 19,040
 Income taxes payable 19,68911,467 16,826
   577,688570,141 534,299
      
Non-current liabilities:    
 Term and other loans 65,46841,280 106,201
 Deferred income taxes 138,752150,521 147,642
 Acquisition holdback payables 1,5292,316 2,578
 Lease obligations 37,66536,634 38,931
 Other liabilities 26,78726,118 23,879
   270,201256,869 319,231
      
Total liabilities 847,889827,009 853,530
      
      
Shareholders' Equity:    
 Capital stock 39,41239,412 39,412
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 839(232)1,828
 Retained earnings (deficit) 273,519226,919 205,812
 Non-controlling interests 238,456201,685 197,488
   552,226467,784 444,541
      
      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,400,1151,294,794 1,298,070
      

 

Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
       
Unaudited        
  Three months ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
         
Revenue        
License 7,513  6,409  22,338  18,294 
Professional services 72,104  59,576  213,418  166,165 
Hardware and other 3,906  2,039  10,291  6,573 
Maintenance and other recurring 195,286  160,565  569,276  461,940 
  278,810  228,589  815,322  652,972 
Expenses        
Staff 152,862  128,687  458,811  364,392 
Hardware 2,988  1,575  7,111  3,809 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services22,265  18,602  64,153  54,701 
Occupancy 679  2,039  5,705  5,379 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment11,140  8,399  31,407  22,947 
Professional fees 3,815  3,960  12,653  11,536 
Other, net 3,303  3,722  10,481  12,903 
Depreciation 7,718  7,333  22,708  20,536 
Amortization of intangible assets 31,874  28,905  89,820  77,894 
  236,644  203,222  702,848  574,098 
         
Finance and other expenses (income) 5,308  1,700  14,705  3,380 
  5,308  1,700  14,705  3,380 
         
Income (loss) before income taxes 36,857  23,666  97,769  75,494 
         
Current income tax expense (recovery) 14,317  11,934  41,543  34,198 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (5,805) (6,690) (16,699) (17,584)
Income tax expense (recovery) 8,512  5,245  24,844  16,614 
         
Net income (loss) 28,345  18,421  72,926  58,880 
         
Net income (loss) attributable to:        
Equity holders of Topicus 17,983  11,834  46,455  35,931 
Non-controlling interests 10,362  6,587  26,471  22,949 
Net income (loss) 28,345  18,421  72,926  58,880 
         
Weighted average shares        
Basic shares outstanding 81,889,764  80,477,481  81,889,764  80,168,445 
Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819  129,841,819  129,841,819  129,841,819 
         
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus       
Basic 0.22  0.15  0.57  0.45 
Diluted 0.22  0.15  0.57  0.45 
         
         

  

Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
       
Unaudited      
  Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
         
Net income (loss) 28,345  18,421 72,926 58,880
         
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):       
         
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other481  1,742 2,684 6,613
         
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax481  1,742 2,684 6,613
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period28,826  20,164 75,610 65,493
         
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:       
Equity holders of Topicus (5) 252 1,078 2,208
Non-controlling interests 486  1,490 1,606 4,405
Total other comprehensive income (loss)481  1,742 2,684 6,613
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:       
Equity holders of Topicus 17,978  12,086 47,533 38,138
Non-controlling interests 10,848  8,078 28,076 27,354
Total comprehensive income (loss) 28,826  20,164 75,610 65,493
         

  

Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
          
Unaudited         
Nine months ended September 30, 2023        
  Attributable to equity holders of Topicus  
  Preferred
Shares		Capital
Stock		Other
equity		Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained
earnings
(Deficit)		TotalNon-controlling
interests		 Total
equity		 
             
Balance at January 1, 2023-39,412-(232)226,919266,099201,685 467,784 
             
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:           
             
Net income (loss)---- 46,45546,45526,471 72,926 
             
Other comprehensive income (loss)           
             
            
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax  ---1,078 -1,0781,606 2,684 
             
            
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period ---1,078 -1,0781,606 2,684 
             
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period---1,078 46,45547,53328,076 75,610 
             
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity           
             
Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity ---(7)144138(196)(58)
             
Contribution by non-controlling interests ---- --9,617 9,617 
             
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests ---- --(726)(726)
             
Balance at September 30, 2023-39,412-839 273,519313,770238,456 552,226 
             

 

Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
Unaudited        
Nine months ended September 30, 2022        
         
 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus  
 Preferred
Shares		 Capital
Stock		Other
equity		 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained
earnings
(deficit)		 Total Non-controlling
interests		 Total
equity		 
         
Balance at January 1, 20222,047,473 39,412(1,009,996)(380)(1,782,113)(705,604)1,061,236 355,632 
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:        
         
Net income (loss)- -- - 35,931 35,931 22,949 58,880 
         
Other comprehensive income (loss)        
         
         
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other- -- 2,208 - 2,208 4,405 6,613 
         
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period- -- 2,208 - 2,208 4,405 6,613 
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period- -- 2,208 35,931 38,138 27,354 65,493 
         
         
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity        
         
Conversion of preferred shares to subordinate voting shares(2,047,473)-2,047,473 - - - - - 
         
Conversion of non-controlling interest preferred units to ordinary units and other movements in non-controlling interests- -912,788 - - 912,788 (912,788)- 
         
Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with business combinations- -(23)(0)(166)(189)24,478 24,289 
         
Reductions of non-controlling interest associated with disposals- -- - - - (873)(873)
         
Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings (deficit)- -(1,950,242)- 1,950,242 - - - 
         
Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus- -- - 1,919 1,919 (1,919)- 
         
Balance at September 30, 2022- 39,412- 1,828 205,812 247,052 197,488 444,541 
         


Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows       
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
        
Unaudited        
    Three months ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
    2023  2022  2023  2022 
           
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:       
 Net income (loss) 28,345  18,421  72,926  58,880 
 Adjustments for:        
  Depreciation 7,718  7,333  22,708  20,536 
  Amortization of intangible assets31,874  28,905  89,820  77,894 
  Finance and other expenses (income) 5,308  1,700  14,705  3,380 
  Income tax expense (recovery)8,512  5,245  24,844  16,614 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities       
  exclusive of effects of business combinations(42,776) (40,471) (1,642) 8,517 
 Income taxes (paid) received(13,463) (10,211) (39,216) (30,884)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities25,518  10,922  184,145  154,937 
           
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:       
 Interest paid on lease obligations (375) (310) (1,029) (866)
 Interest paid on other facilities (4,801) (3,430) (11,366) (7,417)
 Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap (707) -  4,809  - 
 Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility5,000  5,000  40,000  105,000 
 Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans4,954  7,808  31,172  8,154 
 Repayment of loan from CSI (29,878) -  (29,878) - 
 Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group 1,810  (7,904) 1,342  (1,817)
 Contribution from Vela Software Group into GeoSoftware and Geoactive 9,617  -  9,617  - 
 Contribution from Vela Software Group towards the acquisition of Geoactive -  7,905  -  7,905 
 Repayments of term and other loans(4,232) (2,706) (77,173) (4,375)
 Credit facility transaction costs-  (145) (238) (145)
 Payments of lease obligations (5,475) (5,203) (16,280) (14,777)
 Other financing activities (24) (15) (24) (595)
 Dividends to non-controlling interests -  -  (726) - 
 Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders -  -  -  (66,614)
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities(24,112) 1,000  (49,775) 24,452 
           
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:       
 Acquisition of businesses(7,190) (35,660) (95,238) (143,319)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses 1,443  9,872  7,026  37,484 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts(4,845) (8,869) (15,900) (11,300)
 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received-  -  -  3,028 
 Property and equipment purchased(1,381) (1,197) (5,249) (4,810)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities(11,973) (35,853) (109,362) (118,918)
           
Effect of foreign currency on       
 cash and cash equivalents(41) 0  (73) 0 
           
Increase (decrease) in cash(10,608) (23,931) 24,935  60,471 
           
Cash, beginning of period172,315  159,728  136,772  75,326 
           
Cash, end of period161,707  135,797  161,707  135,797 

 