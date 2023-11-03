Real-Time Payments Market to Reach $123.0 Bn, at 24.5% CAGR, by 2031, Globally: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Real-Time Payments Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and e-commerce, Government, Energy and Utilities, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.' According to the report, the global real-time payments industry registered $13.8 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $123.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/19887

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the global real-time payments market is driven by advantages offered by real-time payments such as real-time processing of transactions, payment device flexibility, and increase in convenience along with huge adoption of real-time payments among merchants and surge in usage of smartphones and rapid connectivity. However, the surge in data thefts and difficulties related to the replacement process of point-of-sale (POS) terminals hamper the market growth. On the other hand, the surge in tech-savvy population, the expansion of offerings by real-time payment providers, and increase in initiatives toward digitized payments create lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

193 – Tables

69 – Charts

414 – Pages

Scope of the Report-

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2031 $123.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2031 Forecast period 2022 - 2031 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc, DKT International, Mona Lisa NV, Pregna International Limited, Prosan International BV, Abviee Inc, Eurogine, S.L., Viatris Inc, Mona Lisa N.V.

The Solution Segment to Maintain its Lead Position during the Forecast Period

On the basis of component, the solution segment garnered the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global real-time payments market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to utilization of real-time payments solutions in enhancing connectivity, offering quick processing payments, and offering a better user experience. On the other hand, the services segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 29.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is because real time payment services provide outsourcing for processing transactions to handle traditional payments efficiently, which, in turn, increases customer loyalty and improves public service quality.

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/19887

The BFSI segment to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period

On the basis of industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed for the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fourth of the global real-time payments market, and is expected to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to ease in management of money movement straight from a single dashboard by banks & financial companies. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is estimated to garner the fastest CAGR of 27.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to management of complete end-to-end process, a surge in adoption by retail merchants, and ease in collecting customer payments, receiving subscription payments, and processing instant refunds.

The On-Premises Segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021

On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premises segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding around two-thirds of the global real-time payments market. This is due to offering replacement for the legacy system of processing payments, help in bringing their payment ecosystem onto their own servers, and moving real-time payments in-house. However, the cloud segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to convenience and versatility provided by a cloud-based system for executing payments from anywhere by the customers.

North America held the largest market share in 2021

On the basis of region, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global real-time payments market. Rapid adoption of mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay and surge in trend of contactless payment during the pandemic drives the growth of the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.4% from 2022 to 2031, due to adoption of a broader range of payments such as NFC payments, QR codes, tap to pay, and others.

Leading Market Players

Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Mastercard, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

TCS

Temenos AG



Visa Inc.

Volante Technologies Inc.

Sila

Rapyd

ACI Worldwide, Inc.



Cognizant

FIS Inc.

Mindgate Solutions Private Limited

Montran Corp.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.



Finastra, Fiserv, Inc.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/19887

Key benefits for stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global real-time payments market growth along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global real-time payments market share are provided in the report.



are provided in the report. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the real-time payments market opportunity.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the real-time payments market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global real-time payments market forecast from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Real-Time Payments Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details



By Component

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Size



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications



Retail and e-commerce

Government

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):



Credit Card Payments Market by Product Type (General purpose credit cards, Specialty and other credit cards), by Application (Food and Groceries, Health and Pharmacy, Restaurants and Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Tourism, Others), by Brand (Visa, MasterCard, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032



Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market by Type (Contact Payment, Contactless Payment), by Application (Refuel, Carwash, Malls, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032



Fingerprint Payment Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Type of Fingerprint Scanners (Optical Fingerprint Scanner, Capacitive Fingerprint Scanner, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Thermal Fingerprint Scanner), by End User (Retail, Government, Transportation, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031



Payment Security Market By Component (Solution and Service), Platform (Web-based and POS-based), Enterprise size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



Payment Processing Solutions Market By Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), Payment Method (Cards, eWallet, Automated Clearing House (ACH), and Others), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



Regional Reports:

LAMEA Real-Time Payments Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lamea-real-time-payments-market-A264555

Asia-Pacific Real-Time Payments Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-real-time-payments-market-A264549

U.S. Real-Time Payments Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-real-time-payments-market-A264540

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

BFSI Blog