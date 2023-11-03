Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday October 30, 2023 to Thursday November 2, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|492,954
|7,432,100,427
|30 October 2023
|580
|11,401.1207
|6,612,650
|31 October 2023
|580
|11,418.1379
|6,622,520
|1 November 2023
|580
|11,615.8103
|6,737,170
|2 November 2023
|600
|11,891.7833
|7,135,070
|Total 30 October-2 November 2023
|2,340
|27,107,410
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,481
|11,584.3376
|28,740,742
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|158,157
|1,961,183,339
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|497,775
|7,487,948,578
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,047,830
|32,171,557,606
|30 October 2023
|2,315
|11,655.4320
|26,982,325
|31 October 2023
|2,315
|11,665.8898
|27,006,535
|1 November 2023
|2,315
|11,849.1274
|27,430,730
|2 November 2023
|2,394
|12,143.3521
|29,071,185
|Total 30 October-2 November 2023
|9,339
|110,490,775
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|7,487
|11,831.1001
|88,579,447
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,360
|11,831.1190
|27,921,441
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|629,323
|7,926,607,270
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,067,016
|32,398,549,269
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 237,358 A shares and 994,597 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.01% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Within the given time frame, a total of 158,157 A shares and 629,323 B shares have been acquired in the fourth phase of the share buy-back program. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program running from 8 May 2023 has thereby been concluded as per 2 November 2023.
Copenhagen, November 3, 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 44 2023
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 44 2023