A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday October 30, 2023 to Thursday November 2, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)492,954 7,432,100,427
30 October 202358011,401.12076,612,650
31 October 202358011,418.13796,622,520
1 November 202358011,615.81036,737,170
2 November 202360011,891.78337,135,070
Total 30 October-2 November 20232,340 27,107,410
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,48111,584.337628,740,742
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)158,157 1,961,183,339
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)497,775 7,487,948,578
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,047,830 32,171,557,606
30 October 20232,31511,655.432026,982,325
31 October 20232,31511,665.889827,006,535
1 November 20232,31511,849.127427,430,730
2 November 20232,39412,143.352129,071,185
Total 30 October-2 November 20239,339 110,490,775
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*7,48711,831.100188,579,447
Bought from the Foundation*2,36011,831.119027,921,441
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)629,323 7,926,607,270
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,067,016 32,398,549,269

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 237,358 A shares and 994,597 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.01% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Within the given time frame, a total of 158,157 A shares and 629,323 B shares have been acquired in the fourth phase of the share buy-back program. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program running from 8 May 2023 has thereby been concluded as per 2 November 2023.

Copenhagen, November 3, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 44 2023 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 44 2023