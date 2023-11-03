Glycotope Presents anti-GlycoTarget Antibodies at the 2023 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting

Berlin, Germany, 03 November, 2023 – Glycotope GmbH, a biotechnology company with a proprietary platform technology for developing antibodies against proteins carrying tumor-specific carbohydrate structures, today announces that it will present a poster on antibodies that specifically recognize cancer-associated glycoforms of mucin-like proteins at the 2023 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting, being held in San Diego, California, United States, between 1-5 November 2023.

Patrik Kehler, Chief Scientific Officer of Glycotope GmbH commented: “Our platform technology is suitable to target protein/carbohydrate combined epitopes with specific antibodies. We successfully generated two antibodies which target distinct, tumor-specific epitopes on two mucin-like proteins, respectively, comprising a tumor-associated glycan in combination with the specific target protein. Due to this glycan dependency, our antibodies show markedly decreased off-tumor binding which may improve safety for highly potent therapeutic approaches like ADCs, CARs or radiopharmaceutics. We are looking forward to presenting our work at the SITC Annual Meeting 2023 and discussing our approach with leading cancer research experts.”

Poster details are as follows:

Abstract: Available here

Download: Available on Nov 3, 9:00 AM PDT - here

Title: Antibodies specifically recognizing cancer-associated glycoforms of mucin-like proteins

Abstract Number: 1462

Session Date and Time: Saturday Nov 4, 2023 9:00 AM - 8:30 PM

Location: Exhibition Hall A

Contact Information:

Glycotope GmbH

Dr. Patrik Kehler (CSO)

Phone: +49 30 9489 2600

Email: contact@glycotope.com

About Glycotope

Glycotope is a biotechnology company utilizing a proprietary technology platform to develop uniquely tumor-specific monoclonal antibodies. Our antibodies target specific tumor-associated carbohydrate structures or protein/carbohydrate combined glyco-epitopes (GlycoTargets). Glycotope has to date discovered in excess of 200 GlycoTargets with antibodies against several of these targets currently under development.