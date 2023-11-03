Chemical Injection Pump Market Rising at 7.4% CAGR to Hit US$ 70 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Chemical Injection Pump Market is predicted to expand at a high-value 7.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 and reach US$ 70 billion by 2033-end. This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects that most chemical injection pumps manufacturers over the next ten years will be electric.

Growing demand for advanced equipment to control the amount of chemicals used or utilized in different industry verticals is set to promote sales of chemical injection pumps over the next ten years. The high use of chemical injection pumps in water treatment is forecasted to be a prime opportunity for chemical injection pump suppliers around the world. Increasing focus on sustainability and growing demand for potable water are slated to bolster the use of chemicals in water treatment plants and subsequently boost shipments of chemical injection pumps as well.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3737

Key Segments of Chemical Injection Pump Industry Research Report

By Product Type By End Use By Drive Type Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps Diaphragm Pumps Metering Pumps Lobe Pumps

Others Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Chemicals

Pulp & Paper Pneumatic

Electric

Hydraulic

Others



Chemical injection pump manufacturers are focusing on launching new pumps that are designed for specific applications. Companies are also focusing on improving the overall operating costs and efficiency of these advanced chemical metering pumps to boost sales.

In December 2021, Sulzer, a renowned Swiss fluid engineering company, announced the launch of a world-leading medium-consistency pump for pulp mills. The MCE93-400 was designed to minimize chemical costs and improve operational efficiency in paper and pulp mill processes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global chemical injection pump market stands at a valuation of US$ 34.05 billion in 2023.

Demand for chemical injection pumps is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 70 billion by 2033-end.

Increasing industrialization, advancements in pumping technologies, surging use of chemicals in different industry verticals, and high demand for chemical injection in water treatment applications are key market drivers.

High cost of novel chemical injection pumps and rising availability of low-cost products by domestic chemical injection pump manufacturers are set to create challenges for companies in the future.

Sales of centrifugal pumps account for 45% of the global chemical injection pump market share in 2023.

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are projected to be the most opportune regional markets for chemical injection pump suppliers over the next ten years.

“Global chemical injection pump brands need to focus on launching products with competitive pricing to compete with domestic companies that are leveraging easier access to raw materials to create affordable products,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Chemical injection pump suppliers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by launching new products with advanced capabilities and features. Leading chemical injection pump vendors are projected to opt for competitive pricing strategies to compete with domestic chemical injection pump companies across the study period and beyond.

The primary objective for all chemical injection pump companies is to introduce new products equipped with advanced features at competitive price points, thereby optimizing their business prospects and gaining a competitive edge over other chemical injection pump suppliers.

In December 2022, Graco Inc., a renowned provider of fluid handling equipment, unveiled the QUANTM Pump. This double-diaphragm chemical pump is powered by an electric motor, boasting a claimed efficiency eight times higher than standard pneumatic pumps. Its versatile applications span across chemical processing and water treatment, among others.

In September 2022, Verder, a leading solutions provider in the pumping industry, introduced its latest metering and dosing pump. The Verderflex Ds500 incorporates a user-friendly cartridge mechanism to reduce maintenance time and is equipped with IoT capabilities for remote monitoring in various industrial applications.

In July 2021, Börger, a prominent manufacturer of rotary pumps, launched a new series of rotary lobe pumps renowned for their improved volumetric efficiency. The BLUELine Nova product range offers six different sizes and features a one-piece DIUS rotor specially designed for this pump series.

Key Companies Profiled

SPX FLOW Inc.

Bruin Instruments Corp.

Graco Inc.

Idex Corporation

Plainsman Mfg.

Axflow

Lewa GmbH

ProMinent

PSG, a Dover Company

Sidewinder Pumps

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3737

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 70 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 98 Figures



European nations have long been at the forefront of the global sustainability movement, and this proactive stance is expected to significantly drive the demand for chemical injection pumps in Europe in the foreseeable future. The imposition of rigorous regulations pertaining to water treatment within European borders is poised to have a positive impact on the distribution of chemical feed pumps and chemical injection systems through the year 2033.

Notably, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are anticipated to emerge as key markets within the European region throughout the study period and beyond.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global chemical injection pump market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, others), drive type (pneumatic, electric, hydraulic, others), and end-use industry (water treatment, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agriculture, pulp & paper), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Chemical Metering Pumps Market : One of the most important factors which is driving the growth of chemical metering pumps is it high preciseness in carrying out discharge work.

Reciprocating Pumps Market : The global reciprocating pumps market is estimated at USD 7.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 13.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2032.

Mining Pumps Market : The global mining pumps market size is valued at US$ 2.49 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 3.98 billion by 2033-end. Worldwide sales of mining pumps are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.