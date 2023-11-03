Bpce: Modification of the interest rate applicable to the USD 30,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 22 July 2030 (FR0013524840 – Series 2020-27) issued by BPCE (the “Notes”)

Press Release

Modification of the interest rate applicable to the USD 30,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 22 July 2030 (FR0013524840 – Series 2020-27) issued by BPCE (the “Notes”)

Paris, 3 November 2023

In anticipation of the cessation of the USD Libor benchmark, BPCE and the holder of the Notes have decided to amend the floating rate of interest applicable to the Notes to transition from three (3) months USD Libor to SOFR Lookback Compound.

The holder of the Notes was notified through the clearing systems in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes and the amended and restated final terms were published on the website of BPCE (https://groupebpce.com/).

Attachment