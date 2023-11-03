Granular Biochar Market is Projected to Reach $134.54 Million by 2028- Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on "Granular Biochar Market to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Wood Source Biochar, Corn and Wheat Source Biochar, and Others), Application (Soil Conditioner, Fertilizer, and Others), and Geography," the granular biochar market is expected to grow from US$ 68.79 million 2022 to US$ 134.54 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2028. Growing use of biochar for livestock feed and increasing government policies for environmental protection are propelling the demand for granular biochar globally.





Granular Biochar Market: Competition Landscape

CharGrow USA LLC, Green Man Char, Oregon Biochar Solutions, Pyreg GmbH, Carbonis GmbH & Co. Kg., Airex Energie Inc., BioChar6, American Biochar Company, Arsta Eco Pvt. Ltd., and Advanced Renewable Technology International are among the key players operating in the granular biochar market. Leading market players adopt various business strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to expand their worldwide geographical presence and consumer base. For instance, in 2021, Airex Energy and SUEZ Group teamed up to improve the capacity of production from the biomass leftovers, expecting an increase in the capacity from 10,000 to 30,000 tonnes per year.





Granular Biochar Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 68.79 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 134.54 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 164 No. of Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 97 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global granular biochar market. Increasing agricultural activities and rising demand for different types of agricultural products resulted in the growth of the market. Moreover, in Asia Pacific, the demand for soil fertility improvement products, and the increasing need for maintaining acidity levels in crops is increasing the consumption of granular biochar in Asia Pacific, especially in Australia, China, India, and Japan.





Beneficial Properties of Granular Biochar Fuel Its Use

The main application of increasing use of granular biochar is the agricultural sector. Due to the material's advantageous qualities, demand for using granular biochar in agriculture has grown recently. Adding biochar in the form of granules to temperate soil can enhance a number of soil health indices. The ability of the soil to function as a living system to support biological productivity and preserve environmental quality is known as soil health. Granular biochar may be able to hold onto soil nutrients such as phosphorus, nitrate, and ammonium. This effect is most noticeable in light-textured soils. Granular biochar aids in boosting crop productivity and soil fertility. Soil deterioration is a big issue for agriculture worldwide. Biochar is added to degraded soils to improve their condition. Granular biochar enhances soil structure, increases water retention and aggregation, decreases acidity, improves porosity, controls nitrogen leaching, and improves microbial characteristics to improve soil quality. Composting has also been proven to benefit from granular biochar. Both the loss of nutrients in the compost material and greenhouse gas emissions are prevented. Additionally, it aids in lowering the ammonia losses, bulk density, and smell of the compost. Granular biochar's benefits are boosting its demand in the agriculture sector.





Granular Biochar Market Size: Segment Overview

Based on product type, the global granular biochar market is segmented into wood source biochar, corn and wheat source biochar, and others. In 2021, the corn and wheat source biochar segment dominated the market.

Based on application, the global granular biochar market is segmented into soil conditioner, fertilizer, and others. In 2021, the fertilizer segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Granular Biochar Market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the granular biochar market in 2020 due to the shutdown of manufacturing facilities and restrictions on transportation and logistics. Disruptions in supply chains also hampered the supply of granular biochar. Manufacturers introduced extensive modifications to their processes to comply with national and regional guidelines to protect employees from the COVID-19 infection. Many global manufacturers temporarily paused their operations or allowed production processes with limited employee strength. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed up farmers' costs while reducing income. Further, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply and demand got poorly hit, because of shutting down of industries, which led to reduced demand for granular biochar. Despite these consequences, businesses started recovering as governments of various countries relaxed lockdown measures. Moreover, successful vaccination drives further eased the scenario, leading to a rise in business activities worldwide. The recovery of various industries is also driving the granular biochar market. During the COVID- 19 pandemic, the interest of consumers was shifting toward healthy and chemical-free food. Granular biochar helps improve soil fertility and increase crop productivity, which is attracting customers to safe quality food products. This factor assisted the granular biochar market growth during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.





