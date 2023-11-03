Global Canned Food Market Set to Grow to $117.8 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Demand for Convenience and Healthy Options

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global canned food market has shown remarkable resilience, achieving a market size of US$ 96.5 Billion in 2022. Industry experts anticipate continued growth, with the market projected to reach US$ 117.8 Billion by 2028, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.87% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Canning is a preservation process that extends the shelf life of various food products, including seafood, meats, fruits, vegetables, sweets, desserts, soups, sauces, beans, lentils, and pasta. It involves processing, sealing, and heat-treating the contents in cans to eliminate harmful bacteria while preserving the nutrients and preventing decomposition due to external factors like sunlight and air. The global consumption of canned food has been on the rise, driven by the busy lifestyles of individuals seeking convenient and ready-to-eat options.

Canned Food Market Trends:

The increasing consumer demand for canned food is a key driver of market growth. The rise in the number of working individuals has led to greater consumption of ready-to-eat and convenient food items. This trend, along with the growing preference for healthy foods rich in proteins, functional fibers, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids, is propelling market expansion worldwide. The proliferation of large retail formats such as hypermarkets and supermarkets, coupled with the widespread availability of canned food through online stores, is providing lucrative opportunities for end-users and industry investors.

In response to rising health concerns, major market players are offering organic canned food products, emphasizing quality, taste, and nutritional value. This approach is positively impacting market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for canned fish products among health-conscious individuals, driven by the numerous health benefits of fish and seafood, is further strengthening the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The market report offers insights into various market segments:

Breakup by Product Type:

Canned Meat and Seafood

Canned Fruit and Vegetables

Canned Ready Meals

Others

Breakup by Type:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring profiles of key market players, including Ayam Sarl, Bonduelle, Campbell Soup Company, CHB Group, Danish Crown AmbA, Del Monte Foods Inc., JBS S.A., Nestle S.A, Princes Foods (Mitsubishi Corporation), Thai Union Group PCL, The Bolton Group, and The Kraft Heinz Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What was the size of the global canned food market in 2022?

What is the expected growth rate of the global canned food market during 2023-2028?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global canned food market?

What are the key factors driving the global canned food market?

What is the breakdown of the global canned food market by product type?

What is the breakdown of the global canned food market by type?

What is the breakdown of the global canned food market by distribution channel?

Which regions are key to the global canned food market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global canned food market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $96.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $117.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.87% Regions Covered Global

