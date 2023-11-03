Global Cashew Market Poised for Steady Growth, Projected to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cashew Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cashew market has demonstrated its strength, achieving a market size of US$ 7.2 Billion in 2022. The market is set for continued expansion, with forecasts indicating it will reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2028, representing a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.14% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Cashews, known for their kidney-shaped appearance, are a rich source of protein and essential minerals. Low in sugar and high in healthy fats, antioxidants, magnesium, zinc, copper, and phosphorus, they are available in various forms, including whole, roasted, powdered, pastes, and splits. Derived from fruit-producing trees, cashews grow in coastal regions and are widely used in the food and beverage industry, as well as cosmetics and bakery products.

Cashews offer a range of health benefits, including immunity enhancement, blood pressure control, weight management, cognitive function improvement, bone density support, and vision enhancement. They also help reduce cholesterol levels and mitigate the risk of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and gallstones, making them a popular choice for snacks and desserts in the food and beverage industry.

Cashew Market Trends:

The thriving food and beverage industry worldwide is a driving force behind the market's positive outlook. Cashews are extensively used in the preparation of various dishes, including cheesecakes, cookies, salads, chicken, noodles, and soups. Additionally, the increasing demand for healthy snacks has boosted market growth, as cashews are a key ingredient in energy bars, spreads, organic bars, and more due to their high nutritional content.

The introduction of diverse product variants, such as flavored cashew nuts like chili lime, sweet, and spicy varieties, has further contributed to market growth. Cashews have also found applications in the cosmetic industry for the production of creams and oils that promote hair health, skin radiance, and the growth of new skin cells.

Changing lifestyles and rising disposable income are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The market report provides insights into various market segments:

Breakup by Form:

Whole

Roasted

Powder

Paste

Splits

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Retailers

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Snacks and Bars

Confectioneries

Cereals

Desserts

Beverages

Cosmetic Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report features an analysis of the competitive landscape, showcasing profiles of key market players, including Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Aryan International, Aurora Products Inc., Bata Food (BARDAKCIGROUP), CBL Natural Foods (Pvt) Ltd., Delicious Cashew Co., Delphi Organic GmbH, Divine Foods LLC, Haldiram's, Kalbavi Cashews, Lafooco (PAN Group), Nutty Yogi, Royal Dry Fruits, and Wonderland Foods.

