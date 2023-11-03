Global Freeze-Dried Food Market Set to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2028, Driven by Demand for Convenient and Nutritious Preservation

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Freeze-Dried Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global freeze-dried food market has witnessed impressive growth, with a market size of US$ 2.6 Billion in 2022. Looking ahead, industry experts anticipate the market to expand further, reaching US$ 4.1 Billion by 2028, representing a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Freeze-drying, also known as lyophilization, is a low-temperature dehydration technique that involves freezing various food products in a vacuum chamber. This process effectively preserves food by eliminating the risks of contamination and decomposition caused by microbial growth in the presence of air, light, and moisture. Consequently, freeze-dried food maintains its quality, nutritional value, extended shelf-life, and reduced weight due to the removal of water content. Presently, freeze-dried food is commercially available in various forms, including powders, granules, chunks, pieces, and flakes.

Freeze-Dried Food Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of freeze-dried food in the food and beverage (F&B) and hospitality sectors to preserve a variety of food products such as fruits, vegetables, bakery items, meat, dairy, and snacks is a primary driver of market growth. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of the food processing sector and the rising demand for non-perishable, ready-to-eat (RTE) meals or convenience food products, driven by on-the-go lifestyles and hectic working schedules, are contributing to market expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns worldwide have led to a surge in online and e-commerce distribution channels for purchasing and ordering frozen food, further boosting market growth. Freeze-drying techniques are extensively utilized to ensure the safe transportation of food products, and they are increasingly incorporated into the pet food segment to enable longer preservation and convenient consumption.

Strategic collaborations among industry leaders, increased consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of artificial additives, and substantial investments in research and development (R&D) to introduce lightweight, freeze-dried nutritious snacks are all contributing to a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The market report provides insights into key trends within various market segments:

Breakup by Type:

Freeze-Dried Fruits

Freeze-Dried Vegetables

Freeze-Dried Beverages

Freeze-Dried Dairy Products

Freeze-Dried Meat and Seafood

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hotels and Restaurants

Household

Food and Beverage Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has been examined, featuring profiles of key market players, including Ajinomoto Co. Inc, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Crispy Green Inc., European Freeze Dry ApS, Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd., Harmony House Foods Inc., Kerry Group Plc, LYO FOOD Sp. z o.o., Mercer Foods LLC, Nestle S.A., Nuts.com, SouthAm Freeze Dry S.A. (R. J. Van Drunen & Sons Inc.), and The Kraft Heinz Co.

