Global Computer on Module Market to Reach $2.0 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Automation Across Industries and Rising Adoption of Miniaturized Devices

The global computer on module (CoM) market has achieved a significant size of US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022 and is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. By 2028, the market is expected to reach US$ 2.0 Billion, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

A computer on module, also known as a system on module (SoM), is a complete embedded computer designed on a single circuit board. It is built around a microprocessor and includes components such as random access memory (RAM), Ethernet, input/output (I/O) controllers, flash memory, and more, required for a fully functioning computer.

CoMs allow users to plug the central processing unit (CPU) into a small processor or baseboard to perform various functions, similar to a complex computer. This provides a consistent and cost-effective embedded platform for computing solutions and reduces the manufacturing time for various products. CoMs find extensive applications in industrial automation systems, medical electronics, transportation, communication, and the gaming industry.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing Automation Across Industries: The global trend toward automation in various industries is a significant driver of the CoM market. These modules enable the development of automated systems and machinery, improving efficiency and reducing labor costs. Rising Adoption of Miniaturized Devices: CoMs are essential for creating miniaturized electronic devices. As demand grows for smaller, more compact products, CoMs play a vital role in meeting these requirements. Technological Advancements: Integration of CoMs with the Internet of Things (IoT) and other advanced technologies contributes to market growth. These modules enhance the connectivity and functionality of IoT devices. Diverse Applications: CoMs are utilized in various sectors, including industrial automation, medical, transportation, gaming, communication, and more. Their versatility contributes to their increasing demand. Digitization: The ongoing digitization of processes and systems across industries drives the adoption of CoMs, as they offer the computing power needed for digital transformation.

Market Segmentation:

The market report provides insights into various market segments:

Breakup by Architecture Type:

ARM (Advanced RISC Machines) Architecture

x86 Architecture

Power Architecture

Others

Breakup by Standard:

COM Express

SMARC (Smart Mobile Architecture)

Qseven

ETX (Embedded Technology Extended)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Automation

Medical

Transportation

Gaming

Communication

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report features an analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiles of key market players such as AAEON Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., congatec AG, Digi International Inc., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Kontron S&T AG (S&T AG), PHYTEC Embedded Pvt. Ltd., TechNexion, Toradex Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Variscite.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global computer on module market performed to date, and what are the growth prospects?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global computer on module market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakdown of the market by architecture type?

What is the breakdown of the market by standard?

What is the breakdown of the market by application?

What are the various stages in the industry's value chain?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global computer on module market, and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

