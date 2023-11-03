Global 3D CAD Software Market Projected to Reach $16.4 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Rising Complexity in Architectural Structures and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D CAD Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software market has achieved a significant milestone, reaching a market size of US$ 11.2 Billion in 2022. Market experts project robust growth, with expectations that the market will surge to US$ 16.4 Billion by 2028, representing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Three-dimensional (3D) computer-aided design (CAD) software has emerged as the replacement for manual drafting, offering precision and visualization capabilities to professionals, including designers, architects, and engineers. This software represents and visualizes objects in 3D, improving accuracy in dimensioning and providing access to libraries of commonly used items such as doors, windows, and manufacturing parts. The market is witnessing a diverse portfolio of 3D CAD software programs aimed at helping users explore and share ideas, visualize concepts, and simulate designs before they are actualized.

3D CAD Software Market Trends:

The increasing complexity of architectural structures, coupled with substantial investments in infrastructure, is driving the adoption of 3D CAD software worldwide. This software aids in creating functional virtual prototypes and refining minute product, part, or assembly details. Additionally, it automates various aspects of product engineering, including simulation testing, drawing, drafting, manufacturing, data management, and computer-generated animation. The ability to render 3D models for creating photo-realistic images used in sales and marketing materials further fuels the demand for 3D CAD software among enterprises globally.

Furthermore, the proliferation of home manufacturing technology such as 3D printers and open-source projects is elevating the demand for accessible and free CAD software. Recent advancements in 3D CAD software, such as generative design, additive manufacturing, enhanced reverse engineering capabilities, and the introduction of cloud-based variants with remote features, are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for industry investors in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The market report provides insights into various market segments:

Breakup by Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Application:

Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC)

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report features an analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiles of key market players such as Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group plc, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Dassault Systèmes SE, Hexagon AB, IronCAD LLC, PTC Inc., SCHOTT SYSTEME GmbH, Siemens AG, Trimble Inc., and ZWCAD Software Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

