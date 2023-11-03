Global Boilers Market to 2027: Players Include Clayton Industries, Danstoker, Ferroli Spa and General Electric

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Boilers Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global boilers market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 16.38 billion during the period 2022-2027, at a steady CAGR of 3.35%. This growth is driven by several key factors, including the rising demand for energy-efficient solutions, the expanding industrial sector worldwide, and the increasing popularity of hybrid boilers.

A comprehensive report on the boilers market has been released, offering a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Additionally, it provides insights into market size, forecast, growth drivers, challenges, and a vendor analysis featuring around 25 prominent vendors in the industry.

Segmentation of the boilers market is as follows:

By End-user:

Chemicals

Power generation

Oil and gas

Others

By Type:

Fire-tube

Water-tube

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC (Asia-Pacific)

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

One of the key drivers of the boilers market's growth is the increasing demand for biomass boilers, reflecting a growing global focus on sustainable and renewable energy sources. Additionally, the availability of waste heat recovery boilers and the adoption of digitization and IoT (Internet of Things) technology in the boiler industry are expected to contribute significantly to the market's demand in the coming years.

The report on the boilers market encompasses the following key areas of analysis:

Boilers market sizing Boilers market forecast Boilers market industry analysis

Key companies mentioned in the report include:

A. O. Smith Corp.

Alfa Laval AB

Ariston Holding NV

ATTSU Termica S.L

Babcock Wanson

Bryan Steam LLC

Clayton Industries

Danstoker AS

Ferroli Spa

General Electric Co.

Hurst Boiler and Welding Co. Inc.

Lennox International Inc.

Mestek Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SPX Corp.

The Cleaver Brooks Co. Inc.

The Fulton Companies

Vaillant GmbH

Viessmann Climate Solutions SE

