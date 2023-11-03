Global Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market 2023-2027: Surging Demand for Commercial Vehicles Drives Growth

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial vehicle propeller shaft market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 3.7425 billion during the period 2022-2027, at an impressive CAGR of 4.64%.

This growth is driven by several key factors, including a surge in demand for commercial vehicles, a rising preference for pickup trucks in emerging economies, and an increased need for logistics services via road transport.

A comprehensive report on the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market has been released, offering a detailed analysis of the current market landscape, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Additionally, it provides insights into market size, forecast, growth drivers, challenges, and a vendor analysis featuring key industry players.

Segmentation of the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market is as follows:

By Application:

LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle)

M&HCV (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

By Type:

Single piece

Multi piece

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC (Asia-Pacific)

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

One of the prime catalysts fueling the growth of the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market is the robust expansion in industrial, construction, and mining activities. Additionally, improvements in supply chain strategies and the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to contribute significantly to the market's demand in the coming years.

The report on the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market encompasses the following key areas of analysis:

Commercial vehicle propeller shaft market sizing Commercial vehicle propeller shaft market forecast Commercial vehicle propeller shaft market industry analysis

Key companies mentioned in the report include:

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Cardone Industries Inc.

Comer Industries Spa

Dana Inc.

Elbe Holding GmbH and Co. KG

GKN Automotive Ltd.

Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd.

Hindustan Hardy Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Wia Corp.

IFA Holding GmbH

JTEKT Corp.

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

NTN Corp.

Powertrain Industries Inc.

RSB Transmissions India Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

