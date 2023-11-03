Global Sleep Apnea Implants Market 2023-2027: Increasing Prevalence of Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Disorders Drives Growth

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sleep Apnea Implants Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sleep apnea implants market is forecasted to grow by USD 282,442.79 th during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.56% during the forecast period. The report on the sleep apnea implants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and respiratory disorders, growing awareness of implant benefits, and increasing demand for personalized treatment options.
The sleep apnea implants market is segmented as below:
By Indication
- Central sleep apnea
- Obstructive sleep apnea
By End-user
- Ambulatory surgical centers
- Hospitals
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
This study identifies the rising awareness about sleep apnea as one of the prime reasons driving the sleep apnea implants market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and growing demand for technologically advanced sleep apnea devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the sleep apnea implants market covers the following areas:
- Sleep apnea implants market sizing
- Sleep apnea implants market forecast
- Sleep apnea implants market industry analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Avery Biomedical Devices Inc.
- Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.
- Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
- DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH
- Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.
- Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Linguaflex Inc.
- LivaNova Plc
- Medtronic Plc
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- Nox Medical
- Nyxoah SA
- ResMed Inc.
- Siesta Medical Inc.
- SomnoMed Ltd.
- Somnowell Ltd.
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
