Global Electrophysiology Catheters Market 2023 - 2027: Players Include Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, MicroPort Scientific and Millar

The electrophysiology catheters market is forecasted to grow by USD 2249.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.73% during the forecast period.

The report on the electrophysiology catheters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidence of cardiac diseases and growth of insurance providers, growing demand for MI procedures, and improved medical imaging and robotic-assisted surgery spurring market growth.



The electrophysiology catheters market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Hospitals and cardiac centers

ASCs

By Product

Ablation catheters

Diagnostic catheters

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the growing number of strategic alliances between market vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the electrophysiology catheters market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for cardiac mapping systems with less risk of radiation exposure and the use of remote navigation in cardiac mapping and imaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the electrophysiology catheters market covers the following areas:

Electrophysiology catheters market sizing

Electrophysiology catheters market forecast

Electrophysiology catheters market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Acutus Medical Inc.

AngioDynamics Inc.

APT Medical

AtriCure Inc.

BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corp.

CardioFocus Inc.

CathRx Pty Ltd.

Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Millar Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

OSYPKA AG

Siemens Healthineers AG

Stereotaxis Inc.

Stryker Corp.

