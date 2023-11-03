Global Amines Market Report to 2027: Burgeoning Demand for Amines in Agrochemicals Drives Growth

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Amines Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The amines market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,782.09 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. The report on the amines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by burgeoning demand for amines in agrochemicals, the use of green chemicals as water treatment chemicals, and increasing demand and usage of amines in the construction sector.



The amines market is segmented as below:

By Product

Ethanolamine

Fatty amines

Specialty amines

Ethyleneamines

By Application

Pesticides

Surfactants

Personal care

Lubricants

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the amines market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing prominence of organic food additives and increasing demand for pectin in convenience foods will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the amines market covers the following areas:

Amines market sizing

Amines market forecast

Amines market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned:

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema Group

Ascensus Specialties LLC

BASF SE

Biosynth Ltd.

Celanese Corp.

ChemImpex International Inc.

Dow Chemical Co.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Enamine Ltd

Huntsman International LLC

INEOS Group Holdings SA

LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Solvay SA

SynQuest Laboratories Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

