Global Amines Market Report to 2027: Burgeoning Demand for Amines in Agrochemicals Drives Growth

The amines market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,782.09 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. The report on the amines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by burgeoning demand for amines in agrochemicals, the use of green chemicals as water treatment chemicals, and increasing demand and usage of amines in the construction sector.
The amines market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Ethanolamine
- Fatty amines
- Specialty amines
- Ethyleneamines
By Application
- Pesticides
- Surfactants
- Personal care
- Lubricants
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
This study identifies the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the amines market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing prominence of organic food additives and increasing demand for pectin in convenience foods will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the amines market covers the following areas:
- Amines market sizing
- Amines market forecast
- Amines market industry analysis
Companies Mentioned:
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema Group
- Ascensus Specialties LLC
- BASF SE
- Biosynth Ltd.
- Celanese Corp.
- ChemImpex International Inc.
- Dow Chemical Co.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Enamine Ltd
- Huntsman International LLC
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Solvay SA
- SynQuest Laboratories Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.
