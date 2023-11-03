Global POS Receipt Printers Strategic Business Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "POS Receipt Printers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for POS Receipt Printers estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Desktop Receipt Printer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.6% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mobile Receipt Printer segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The POS Receipt Printers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 9.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -

Bixolon Co., Ltd.

Boca Systems, Inc.

Citizen Systems Europe GmbH

CognitiveTPG

Epson America Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

NCR Corporation

Pertech Industries, Inc.

POS-X, LLC.

Star Micronics Co., Ltd.

Woosim Systems Inc.

Xiamen Rongta Technology Co., Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

