Rising Demand for AGVs in Warehouses and E-commerce Fulfillment Centers to Drive Growth of Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market, According to RationalStat Report

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s recent industry analysis, the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market value is estimated at US$ 2.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 10.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

AGV software is the software that controls and manages automated guided vehicles (AGVs), which are mobile robots used in manufacturing, warehouses, distribution centers, and other industrial settings. Sensors, cameras, and other technology enable AGVs to navigate and function autonomously, without the need for human involvement.

Material handling activities are optimized by AGV software, which automates tasks such as picking, transporting, and delivering commodities within industrial facilities. AGV software improves operational efficiency and production by decreasing the need for manual labor and optimizing workflows.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Automated Guided Vehicle Software market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Automated Guided Vehicle Software market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Automated Guided Vehicle Software market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, the logistics and warehousing segment dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of over 40%.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 4.5 billion Growth Rate 10.8% Dominant Segment logistics and warehousing Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Rising e-commerce and logistics industry

Reduced costs Companies Profiled Gotting

BA Systemes

Murata Machinery

Kollmorgen

Oceaneering International

JBT Corporation

Toyota Industries

KUKA

KION Group

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global automated guided vehicle software market include,

In March 2021, Bastian Solutions, LLC introduced a Raymond courier vision-guided tow tractor truck to deliver automated solutions and optimise the warehouse. The tow tractor VGV has a payload capacity of up to 10,000 lbs, a top speed of 2.6 mph, and a route capacity of up to 1.5 miles.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global automated guided vehicle software market growth include Gotting, BA Systemes, Murata Machinery, Kollmorgen, Oceaneering International, JBT Corporation, Toyota Industries, KUKA, and KION Group, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global automated guided vehicle software market based on type, application and region

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type In-built Vehicle Software Integrated Software

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Automotive Manufacturing Food & Beverages Aerospace Healthcare Logistics & warehousing Retail Others

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



