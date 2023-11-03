ProntoForms announces name change of operating company to TrueContext Inc.

OTTAWA, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM) (the “Company”), the global leader in field intelligence, announced today that its operating company and wholly-owned subsidiary, ProntoForms Inc., has changed its name to TrueContext Inc. The name change is part of a larger rebranding initiative to better align the Company’s identity with its product evolution. We expect to update the Company’s website, mobile app and live portal and change the name of ProntoForms Corporation to TrueContext Corporation later in November, followed by the new ticker symbol TCXT on the TSXV. The Company will make a further announcement once its name change has been completed.



About ProntoForms Corporation

The Company is the global leader in field intelligence. The platform’s field workflows and data collection capabilities enable enterprise field teams to optimize decision-making, decrease organizational risk, maximize the uptime of valuable assets, and deliver exceptional service experiences. Over 100,000 subscribers use our platform across multiple use cases, including asset inspection, compliance, installation, repair, maintenance, and environmental, health & safety with quantifiable business impacts.

The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms and TrueContext are registered trademarks of TrueContext Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

