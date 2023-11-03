Rapid Micro Biosystems Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Reports third quarter 2023 total revenue of $6.1 million, representing growth of 30% compared to third quarter 2022



Reaffirms full year 2023 total revenue guidance of at least $22.0 million, representing growth of approximately 30% compared to full year 2022

LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Recent Highlights

Third quarter total revenue (combined product and service revenue) increased 30% to $6.1 million

Third quarter recurring revenue increased 17% to $3.4 million

Placed five new Growth Direct systems with customers

Added a new top 5 global pharma customer; customer base now includes two-thirds of the global top 20 pharma manufacturers

Completed validation of four new customer systems

Cash, cash equivalents and investments of $104.0 million as of September 30, 2023

"We are pleased to report that we exceeded our revenue guidance for the third consecutive quarter this year," said Robert Spignesi, President and CEO. "Compared to last year, revenue growth in both our product and service businesses was approximately 30% for the second consecutive quarter. Additionally, our gross margin percentage showed meaningful improvement on both a sequential and year-over-year basis. This performance demonstrates the consistent strong execution of our commercial and operations strategies, and I am proud of our team's ability to navigate the ongoing challenges in the macroeconomic environment. Based on our year-to-date results, we are confident that we are on-track to achieve at least 30% revenue growth in 2023."

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 increased 30% to $6.1 million, from $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The Company placed five new Growth Direct® systems and completed the validation of four new customer systems compared to three placements and four validations in the third quarter of 2022. Product revenue increased primarily due to higher system placements in the quarter and service revenue increased due to a larger cumulative number of validated customer systems. Recurring revenue increased 17% to $3.4 million, compared to $2.9 million in the third quarter last year.

Total cost of revenue was $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 3%. The increase was primarily due to higher costs to support service-related activity.

Total operating expenses were $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was largely due to nonrecurring costs incurred during the third quarter last year associated with the strategic review process initiated by our Board of Directors in that period.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $13.4 million, compared to $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The improvement was due to the increase in revenue, the decrease in operating expenses and an increase in interest income. Net loss per share for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.31, compared to $0.38 in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $104.0 million as of September 30, 2023, which the Company continues to expect to provide a cash runway at least into 2026. The Company had no debt outstanding as of September 30, 2023.

2023 Outlook

The Company is reaffirming its full year 2023 total revenue guidance of at least $22.0 million, representing growth of approximately 30% compared to full year 2022, and the placement of at least 15 systems.

Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call before the market opens today, November 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results. The live call is accessible on the Company’s website at investors.rapidmicrobio.com and will be archived and available for replay for one year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s full year 2023 revenue outlook range, cash runway and expected future revenue and growth; expected placements of Growth Direct systems, anticipated timing of such placements and the impact on the Company’s revenue; expectations regarding the Company’s commercial execution for both products and services and improvements to the sales and marketing processes; and expectations regarding the impact of macroeconomic uncertainty on the Company.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the Company’s organizational restructuring plan, including a reduction in workforce, that may not result in the anticipated savings, could result in total costs and expenses that are greater than expected and could disrupt the Company’s business; the Company’s significant losses since inception; the Company’s ability to meet its publicly announced guidance and other expectations about its business and operations; the Company’s limited experience in marketing and sales and the effectiveness of its sales processes; the Company’s need to develop new products and adapt to technological changes; the Company’s ability to establish and maintain its position as a leading provider of automated microbial quality control testing; the Company’s ability to maintain its manufacturing facility; risks related to third-parties; the Company’s ability to retain key management and other employees; risks related to regulatory and intellectual property matters; risks related to supply chain disruptions and the impact of inflation; risks related to the exploration of strategic alternatives; the impact of macroeconomic volatility and public health crises on the Company’s business and operations, including further delays in placements and validation of new systems; and the other important factors outlined under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 10, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of its website at investors.rapidmicrobio.com. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.





RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product revenue $ 4,200 $ 3,209 $ 10,693 $ 8,212 Service revenue 1,945 1,530 5,489 4,547 Total revenue 6,145 4,739 16,182 12,759 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product revenue 5,691 5,627 15,361 13,220 Cost of service revenue 2,085 1,906 6,134 5,478 Research and development 3,116 2,973 9,502 9,463 Sales and marketing 3,498 3,930 10,161 10,870 General and administrative 6,204 7,189 19,399 19,687 Total costs and operating expenses 20,594 21,625 60,557 58,718 Loss from operations (14,449 ) (16,886 ) (44,375 ) (45,959 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 1,093 575 3,169 947 Other (expense) income, net (26 ) (21 ) (66 ) 70 Total other income (expense), net 1,067 554 3,103 1,017 Loss before income taxes (13,382 ) (16,332 ) (41,272 ) (44,942 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 10 7 23 (583 ) Net loss $

(13,392 ) $

(16,339 ) $

(41,295 ) $

(44,359 ) Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.96 ) $ (1.05 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted 43,080,095 42,517,992 42,985,184 42,404,243

RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,786 $ 27,064 Short-term investments 65,603 81,584 Accounts receivable 3,907 5,369 Inventory 20,193 21,187 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,556 3,372 Total current assets 115,045 138,576 Property and equipment, net 12,870 13,818 Right-of-use assets, net 6,489 7,063 Long-term investments 14,620 29,790 Other long-term assets 856 1,119 Restricted cash 284 284 Total assets $ 150,164 $ 190,650 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,271 $ 5,428 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,946 8,150 Deferred revenue 4,560 4,706 Lease liabilities, short-term 841 766 Total current liabilities 15,618 19,050 Lease liabilities, long-term 6,504 7,202 Other long-term liabilities 255 229 Total liabilities 22,377 26,481 Total stockholders’ equity 127,787 164,169 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 150,164 $ 190,650

RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

Unaudited Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments

(in thousands)

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,786 $ 27,064 Short-term investments 65,603 81,584 Long-term investments 14,620 29,790 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 104,009 $ 138,438



