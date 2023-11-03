Global Thyroid Ablation Devices Market to Reach $318.4 Million by 2030: Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives the Sector

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Non-thermal, Thermal), By Application (Cancer, Nodules), By End-use (ASCs, Hospitals), By Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thyroid ablation devices market size is expected to reach USD 318.4 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.52% from 2023 to 2030.

The availability of advanced treatment methods and the increasing prevalence of thyroid cancer is anticipated to augment the overall market growth. Commercialization and ongoing developments for technologically advanced thyroid ablation systems, and proven clinical efficacy are expected to favor the market demand. Ease of treatment as compared to other surgical procedures is anticipated to foster segment growth. The rising awareness about the benefits of thyroid ablation and an increasing number of thyroid cancer patients for surgical cancer treatment is predicted to foster the product demand.



Minimally invasive surgical procedures are gaining popularity over traditional surgeries due to various advantages, such as the need for smaller incisions, reduced pain, faster recovery time, and minimal scarring. In addition, in certain cases, minimally invasive surgery is considered more accurate than traditional surgery. Minimally invasive procedures reduce hospital stays, which helps in saving extra costs associated with the treatment.

Thus, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures is expected to contribute to market growth. Increasing cases of thyroid cancer across the globe is also likely to contribute to market growth. For instance, as per the American Cancer Society, around 43,720 new cases of thyroid cancer were observed in the U. S. This cancer is about 3 times more common in women than men, creating a high product demand among women.

Boston Scientific Corporation

BVM Medical System

Integra Life Sciences

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc.

MedWaves Inc.,

Olympus Corporation

StarMed Co.Ltd

Terumo Europe

Theraclion





The radiofrequency ablation segment held the largest market share in 2022 owing to the surge in its adoption rate due to its increased efficiency

The devices segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 as these devices significantly decrease intraoperative blood loss and shorten the operational time

The thyroid cancer segment is anticipated to gain the highest market share during the forecast period due to the rising number of thyroid-related cancer cases across the globe

North America led the market in 2022 owing to the high product demand for the treatment of several thyroid diseases

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries across several countries in Asia

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $154.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $318.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Rising prevalence of thyroid cancer & thyroid nodules.

3.4.1.2. Growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries

3.4.1.3. Availability of technologically sound ablation procedures

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. High cost of thyroid ablation devices

3.4.2.2. Lack of skilled professionals

3.5. Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Thyroid Ablation Devices Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Thyroid Ablation Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Thyroid Ablation Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Thyroid Ablation Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Thyroid Ablation Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

