Digital Twins and IIoT Reshape Switchgear: Real-time Monitoring and Intelligent Circuit Breakers

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switchgear in Utilities 2.0 - How Tech is Driving the Sector Innovation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The power & utilities sector is rapidly adopting AI, ML, and robotics to implement early warning systems, fault detection, and unmanned operation and maintenance in switchgear and sub-assets. Innovations such as digital twins and IIoT enable intelligent circuit breakers and real-time monitoring of switch cabinets, enhancing grid efficiency and ensuring uninterrupted power supply. This transformation aims to optimize power distribution, reduce human intervention, and create a more efficient and reliable power system.
This report categorizes key innovation areas in power & utilities as emerging, accelerating, and maturing based on their rate of growth in innovation. It also casts light on switchgear-related recent developments, strategic partnerships, company filings, patent publications, and real-world innovations. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise in these areas can transform business models, decision-making, and strategic thinking that directly influence research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
Key Highlights
Switchgear-related news, deals, patent landscape related to switchgear and its sub-assets, real-world innovations, as well as select innovation areas in power & utilities and the disruptive potential of select innovation areas as highlighted by their innovation landscape and key players.
Scope
- Related news - provides switchgear-related updates on various technologies including digital twins, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML), industrial internet of things (IIoT), smartification of analogue assets, robotics (ground and applied), and remote and predictive maintenance
- Partnerships and company filings - highlights strategic partnerships and select company filings related to switchgear
- Patent Landscape Analysis - focuses on patent grants and publications in the domain of switchgear and its technology sub-assets, including circuit breakers, switches, instrumental transformers, reclosers, protection relays, busbars, and control systems or control panels. Additionally, it explores emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML), digital twins, communication technologies, industrial internet of things (IIoT), smartification of analogue assets, robotics (ground and applied), drones, and remote and predictive maintenance. The examination also encompasses publications by top authorities and noteworthy patents in these areas
- Real-world Innovations - showcases tangible innovations and breakthroughs in the realm of switchgear
- Key disruptive forces in the power & utilities sector - explores the emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in power & utilities, along with the key players
- Market players - presents the market share, IT spend, and the spend for select technologies of select transformer OEMs
Reasons to Buy
- The publisher's FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow. These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Related News - switchgear-related updates on select technologies
2. Partnerships and company filings - strategic partnerships and company filings related to switchgear
3. Patent Landscape Analysis - patent filings and grants related to emerging technologies in switchgear and its sub-assets, publications by top authorities, and noteworthy patents
4. Real-world Innovations - tangible innovations and breakthroughs related to switchgear
5. Technology Foresights Model - the disruptive potential of key innovation areas as highlighted by the underlying data signals involving patents and top players
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- ABB
- ABB Finland
- Abb Schweiz
- AdvanceTrex Sensor Technologies
- Amazon
- AmberSemi
- Atom Power
- Beijing Boyanzhongnengineering Technologies
- Beijing Lisheng Technology
- Beijing Lishengineering Technologies
- Blixt
- CBS ArcSafe
- CEKO
- Changzhou Xinyuan Star Electrical Appliance
- Chengdu Guodian Switch Complete Equipment
- Chengdu Power Supply
- Chengfei Electric Technology
- China Southern Power Grid
- Circuitiq
- Clariant
- CNBM
- Controltrade
- CS Elettrotecnica Industriale
- Dong Nam Tec
- Duke Energy
- Eaton
- Edge Electrons
- Elecom
- Electronic power design
- Emtele Oy
- Enbw Energie Baden-Wurttemberg
- Enel
- Florida Power & Light
- G&W Electric
- G2 group
- General Electric
- Gridon Ltd
- Grupo Energisa
- Guangdong Foning Automation Technologies
- Guangdong Power Grid
- Guizhou Changtong Electric
- Hailite Electric Automation
- Halliburton
- Hangzhou Naili Electrical
- Havells
- Hebei Hanfeng Power Generation
- Hebei Tuopu Electricity
- Hefei Wanhe Technology
- Hitachi
- Hitachi Energy
- Hualong Shenyang Intelligent Electric
- Hunan Juncheng Technology
- Huntington Ingalls Industries
- Hydro Quebec
- Hyosung Heavy Industries
- ICE Thermal Harvesting
- Infineon Technologies
- Innekike Beijing Internationalelligent
- Innogy SE
- Jiangsu Modern Electric Power Technologies
- Jiangsu Shilin Electric Equipment
- Jiangsu Zhongfang Power Installation Engineering
- Jiangsu Zhongshu Electrical Equipment
- Korea Electric Power Corp
- Liaoning Tuoxin Power Electronics Co Ltd
- Live FX
- LS Electric
- Megger
- Minsait
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Moon Kyung Hoon
- Nanjing Kisen International Engineering
- Nanjing Yuyao Internationalelligent Technologies
- Nanoprecise
- Nari Relays Electric
- Nextera Energy
- Ningbo Anton Electric Technology
- Opus One Solutions Energy
- Ormat
- Orsted Wind Power
- PDP Tech
- Pinggao Group
- Powerchina Henan Engineering
- Prysmian Group
- PT Cikarang Listrindo
- Rittal
- Rockwell Automation
- Royal Power Energy
- RWE Renewables
- S&C Electric Company
- Schneider Electric
- Schneider Electric USA
- Schweitzer Engineering
- SE ASA sociates
- Sejone Electric
- Shaanxi Yinhe Electric Equipment
- Shandong Taikai Complete Electric Appliance
- Shandong Taikai High Volt Switchgear
- Shandong Yonganmei Electric Power Technologies
- Shandong Zhongan Electric Power Technologies
- Shanghai Kunda Power Technology
- Shanghai Meiquan Technologies
- Shanghai New-Tronics M&E
- Shanghai Shangyuan Electronic Technologies
- Shanxi Jian Electric
- Shenhao Tech
- Sichuan Darka Electrical
- Sichuan Huiyou Electrical
- Siemens
- Silent Partner Group
- Southern States
- SP Energy networks
- State Grid Information & Communication
- State Grid Shaanxi Electric Power
- State Grid Shandong Electric Power
- Stelmec
- TECO
- TenneT
- Tio solution
- Toshiba
- Toyota Motor Corp
- U.S. Well Services
- Vestas
- Voltagrid
- Wavetech
- Wohner
- Wunderlich-Malec
- Wuxi Jungong Internationalelligent
- Xian Herong Switch
- Xian Huiyong Zhilian Technologies
- Xinxiang Power Transformer
- Yangzhou Beichen Electric Group
- Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies
- Zuken
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kanyle
Source: GlobalData
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.