Digital Twins and IIoT Reshape Switchgear: Real-time Monitoring and Intelligent Circuit Breakers

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switchgear in Utilities 2.0 - How Tech is Driving the Sector Innovation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The power & utilities sector is rapidly adopting AI, ML, and robotics to implement early warning systems, fault detection, and unmanned operation and maintenance in switchgear and sub-assets. Innovations such as digital twins and IIoT enable intelligent circuit breakers and real-time monitoring of switch cabinets, enhancing grid efficiency and ensuring uninterrupted power supply. This transformation aims to optimize power distribution, reduce human intervention, and create a more efficient and reliable power system.

This report categorizes key innovation areas in power & utilities as emerging, accelerating, and maturing based on their rate of growth in innovation. It also casts light on switchgear-related recent developments, strategic partnerships, company filings, patent publications, and real-world innovations. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise in these areas can transform business models, decision-making, and strategic thinking that directly influence research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.



Key Highlights



Switchgear-related news, deals, patent landscape related to switchgear and its sub-assets, real-world innovations, as well as select innovation areas in power & utilities and the disruptive potential of select innovation areas as highlighted by their innovation landscape and key players.



Scope

Related news - provides switchgear-related updates on various technologies including digital twins, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML), industrial internet of things (IIoT), smartification of analogue assets, robotics (ground and applied), and remote and predictive maintenance

Partnerships and company filings - highlights strategic partnerships and select company filings related to switchgear

Patent Landscape Analysis - focuses on patent grants and publications in the domain of switchgear and its technology sub-assets, including circuit breakers, switches, instrumental transformers, reclosers, protection relays, busbars, and control systems or control panels. Additionally, it explores emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML), digital twins, communication technologies, industrial internet of things (IIoT), smartification of analogue assets, robotics (ground and applied), drones, and remote and predictive maintenance. The examination also encompasses publications by top authorities and noteworthy patents in these areas

Real-world Innovations - showcases tangible innovations and breakthroughs in the realm of switchgear

Key disruptive forces in the power & utilities sector - explores the emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in power & utilities, along with the key players

Market players - presents the market share, IT spend, and the spend for select technologies of select transformer OEMs

Reasons to Buy

The publisher's FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow. These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Related News - switchgear-related updates on select technologies



2. Partnerships and company filings - strategic partnerships and company filings related to switchgear



3. Patent Landscape Analysis - patent filings and grants related to emerging technologies in switchgear and its sub-assets, publications by top authorities, and noteworthy patents



4. Real-world Innovations - tangible innovations and breakthroughs related to switchgear



5. Technology Foresights Model - the disruptive potential of key innovation areas as highlighted by the underlying data signals involving patents and top players

Companies Mentioned

3M

ABB

ABB Finland

Abb Schweiz

AdvanceTrex Sensor Technologies

Amazon

AmberSemi

Atom Power

Beijing Boyanzhongnengineering Technologies

Beijing Lisheng Technology

Beijing Lishengineering Technologies

Blixt

CBS ArcSafe

CEKO

Changzhou Xinyuan Star Electrical Appliance

Chengdu Guodian Switch Complete Equipment

Chengdu Power Supply

Chengfei Electric Technology

China Southern Power Grid

Circuitiq

Clariant

CNBM

Controltrade

CS Elettrotecnica Industriale

Dong Nam Tec

Duke Energy

Eaton

Edge Electrons

Elecom

Electronic power design

Emtele Oy

Enbw Energie Baden-Wurttemberg

Enel

Florida Power & Light

G&W Electric

G2 group

General Electric

Gridon Ltd

Grupo Energisa

Guangdong Foning Automation Technologies

Guangdong Power Grid

Guizhou Changtong Electric

Hailite Electric Automation

Halliburton

Hangzhou Naili Electrical

Havells

Hebei Hanfeng Power Generation

Hebei Tuopu Electricity

Hefei Wanhe Technology

Hitachi

Hitachi Energy

Hualong Shenyang Intelligent Electric

Hunan Juncheng Technology

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hydro Quebec

Hyosung Heavy Industries

ICE Thermal Harvesting

Infineon Technologies

Innekike Beijing Internationalelligent

Innogy SE

Jiangsu Modern Electric Power Technologies

Jiangsu Shilin Electric Equipment

Jiangsu Zhongfang Power Installation Engineering

Jiangsu Zhongshu Electrical Equipment

Korea Electric Power Corp

Liaoning Tuoxin Power Electronics Co Ltd

Live FX

LS Electric

Megger

Minsait

Mitsubishi Electric

Moon Kyung Hoon

Nanjing Kisen International Engineering

Nanjing Yuyao Internationalelligent Technologies

Nanoprecise

Nari Relays Electric

Nextera Energy

Ningbo Anton Electric Technology

Opus One Solutions Energy

Ormat

Orsted Wind Power

PDP Tech

Pinggao Group

Powerchina Henan Engineering

Prysmian Group

PT Cikarang Listrindo

Rittal

Rockwell Automation

Royal Power Energy

RWE Renewables

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric USA

Schweitzer Engineering

SE ASA sociates

Sejone Electric

Shaanxi Yinhe Electric Equipment

Shandong Taikai Complete Electric Appliance

Shandong Taikai High Volt Switchgear

Shandong Yonganmei Electric Power Technologies

Shandong Zhongan Electric Power Technologies

Shanghai Kunda Power Technology

Shanghai Meiquan Technologies

Shanghai New-Tronics M&E

Shanghai Shangyuan Electronic Technologies

Shanxi Jian Electric

Shenhao Tech

Sichuan Darka Electrical

Sichuan Huiyou Electrical

Siemens

Silent Partner Group

Southern States

SP Energy networks

State Grid Information & Communication

State Grid Shaanxi Electric Power

State Grid Shandong Electric Power

Stelmec

TECO

TenneT

Tio solution

Toshiba

Toyota Motor Corp

U.S. Well Services

Vestas

Voltagrid

Wavetech

Wohner

Wunderlich-Malec

Wuxi Jungong Internationalelligent

Xian Herong Switch

Xian Huiyong Zhilian Technologies

Xinxiang Power Transformer

Yangzhou Beichen Electric Group

Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies

Zuken

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kanyle



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.