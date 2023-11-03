Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 37 0115

Series RIKB 28 1115RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 11/08/202311/08/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,1002,394
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 88.300/7.91081.000/2.736
Total Number of Bids Received 2222
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,7004,834
Total Number of Successful Bids 1813
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1813
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 88.300/7.91081.000/2.736
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 88.450/7.87081.350/2.700
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 88.300/7.91081.000/2.736
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 88.374/7.89081.154/2.720
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 88.450/7.87081.350/2.700
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 88.170/7.95080.500/2.787
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 88.341/7.90080.959/2.740
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.312.02