|Series
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|11/08/2023
|11/08/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,100
|2,394
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|88.300
|/
|7.910
|81.000
|/
|2.736
|Total Number of Bids Received
|22
|22
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|6,700
|4,834
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|18
|13
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|18
|13
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|88.300
|/
|7.910
|81.000
|/
|2.736
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|88.450
|/
|7.870
|81.350
|/
|2.700
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|88.300
|/
|7.910
|81.000
|/
|2.736
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|88.374
|/
|7.890
|81.154
|/
|2.720
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|88.450
|/
|7.870
|81.350
|/
|2.700
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|88.170
|/
|7.950
|80.500
|/
|2.787
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|88.341
|/
|7.900
|80.959
|/
|2.740
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.31
|2.02
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 37 0115
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND