Growing Demand from Construction and Packaging Industries to Fuel Growth of Adhesives & Sealants Market, Finds RationalStat Report

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat market study, the Global Adhesives & Sealants Market value is estimated at US$ 65.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 4.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Adhesives and sealants are compounds that are used to attach or join materials together and prevent fluids, gases, or particles from passing between them. They are critical in a variety of industries, including automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, packaging, and healthcare.

Environmentally friendly products are becoming increasingly popular. Many traditional bonding procedures use hazardous chemicals. Adhesives and sealants provide a more environmentally friendly option, and as environmental restrictions tighten, industries are migrating towards these solutions.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Adhesives & Sealants market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, technology, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Adhesives & Sealants market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Adhesives & Sealants market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of technology, the hot melt sector is becoming increasingly popular around the world. These goods have a wide range of end-use applications, which is driving market share.

On the basis of end user, in 2022, the paper and packaging category dominated the market, accounting for 25% of total sales. The unexpected increase in healthcare spending boosted demand for packaging products.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 65.7 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 88.2 billion Growth Rate 4.3% Dominant Segment Paper and packaging Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Growing emphasis on environmentally friendly products

Advancements in technology

Increasing demand in end use industries Companies Profiled 3M

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

B. Fuller

Sika AG

Avery Dennison Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global adhesives & sealants market include,

In November 2021, Wacker demonstrated silicone adhesive gels and liquid silicone rubber for medical uses. SILPURAN 2114 and SILPURAN 2122 provide for the safe and skin-friendly attachment of wound dressings and therapeutic devices.

These companies offer a wide range of adhesives and sealants for a variety of industries, including construction, automotive, packaging, electronics, and consumer goods. They are constantly innovating to develop new and improved products that meet the evolving needs of their customers.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global adhesives & sealants market growth include 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, Dow, Bostil, Pidilite Industries, RPM Industries, Soudal, Ashland, Sika AG, and Avery Dennison Corporation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global adhesives & sealants market based on product type, technology, end user and region

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Pressure-sensitive adhesives Construction adhesives Packaging adhesives Industrial adhesives

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Water based Solvent based Hot-melt Others

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Construction Paper and Packaging Consumer Goods Transportation Others

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Adhesives & Sealants Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Adhesives & Sealants Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Adhesives & Sealants Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Adhesives & Sealants Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Adhesives & Sealants Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



