Advanced Emissions Solutions Signs Heads of Terms with Leading European Activated Carbon Supplier LSR Materials

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobeNewswire - Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES"), an environmental technology company producing activated carbon and other unique carbon solutions for use in water, air and soil purification, sustainable energy, sustainable materials and energy transition applications, today announced that it has entered into a framework for a definitive supply agreement with LSR seeking to address the growing European markets for products related to the purification and filtration of water, especially with regards to PFAS or “Forever Chemicals”, as well as the growing market of micropollutants out of waste water. The proposed relationship will build on the existing capabilities and activated carbon production of ADES and the legacy network and expertise of LSR in the European market. ADES will be joining LSR at the world’s leading water-related conference Aquatech in Amsterdam (6-9 November 2023) to further discuss the rationale and opportunity.



“We are very excited by the opportunity to work with LSR as we look to build up rapidly our European presence,” said Robert Rasmus, CEO of ADES. “The work we have already conducted to date has demonstrated the performance quality of our products and we are confident that combined with our unique fully integrated supply chain, this relationship will be set apart from all our competitors. We believe there is a structural supply deficit in the European activated carbon market and we are very enthusiastic about working with LSR to take advantage of this attractive opportunity.”

Richard Arndt, Owner of LSR and founder of Unicarb®, added: “ADES is delivering consistently high quality and performance carbons that can be used in a number of applications. The quality of the performance combined with the environmental benefits make this a fantastic product to share with our European customer base and as regulations tighten further, we anticipate demand to be very strong.”

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions and purification solutions to customers in the power generation, municipal, remediation and other industries. ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon ("PAC"), ADA-ES, Inc., CarbPure Technologies, LLC, and Arq LLC, a provider of patented purified waste coal. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company’s potential business partnership with LRS, the framework for a definitive supply agreement with LRS, and the Company’s upcoming appearance at the Aquatech Conference, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations that involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events or results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, the ability of the parties to reach a definitive supply agreement, the terms of any such agreement, including its duration, pricing, scope and other rights and obligations, and the parties’ respective ability to perform under any such definitive agreement, as well as other factors relating to the Company’s business, as described in our filings with the SEC, with particular emphasis on the "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

