Monoclonal Antibodies Market to Reach US$ 364 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Technological Advancements

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market value is US$ 196.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 9.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are laboratory-created molecules that mimic the immune system's ability to combat infections such as viruses or cancer cells. These antibodies are designed to target certain proteins on the surface of cells, assisting the immune system in more effectively identifying and neutralizing dangerous cells.

Monoclonal antibodies are widely employed in cancer treatment. They can directly target cancer cells, disrupt signals that promote tumor growth, activate the immune system to attack cancer cells or deliver toxins to cancer cells. The ongoing discovery of new cancer targets and the development of related monoclonal antibodies help to drive market growth.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Monoclonal Antibodies market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including source type, production type, application, end use and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific).

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Monoclonal Antibodies market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Monoclonal Antibodies market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of source type, in 2022, the human source type segment retained the highest share, accounting for 52% of the overall market share. Human monoclonal antibodies modulate effector functions efficiently and are less immunogenic than chimeric or humanized monoclonal antibodies.

On the basis of production type, In vitro segment dominated the market with 73% in 2022 because of its economic viability in lengthy production runs and decreased proclivity for contamination with foreign antigens,

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 196.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 364 billion Growth Rate 9.2% Dominant Segment In vitro Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of infectious disease

Growing oncology applications

Advancements in biotechnology Companies Profiled Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca plc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global monoclonal antibodies market include,

In March 2022, Sanofi S.A. and Blackstone Life Sciences signed a partnership to accelerate the development of a subcutaneous version of Sarclisa mAb for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global monoclonal antibodies market growth include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global monoclonal antibodies market based on source type, production type, application, end use, and region

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Source Type Murine Chimeric Humanized Human

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Production Type In Vivo In Vitro

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Oncology Autoimmune Diseases Infectious Diseases Neurological Diseases

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End Use Hospitals Specialty Centers Others

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Monoclonal Antibodies Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Monoclonal Antibodies Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Monoclonal Antibodies Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Monoclonal Antibodies Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Monoclonal Antibodies Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Monoclonal Antibodies Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Monoclonal Antibodies Report:

What will be the market value of the global Monoclonal Antibodies market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Monoclonal Antibodies market?

What are the market drivers of the global Monoclonal Antibodies market?

What are the key trends in the global Monoclonal Antibodies market?

Which is the leading region in the global Monoclonal Antibodies market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Monoclonal Antibodies market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Monoclonal Antibodies market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

