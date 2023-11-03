Global CD19 Antibody Market Set to Surpass $10 Billion by 2028: A Revolutionary Era in Immunotherapy

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CD19 Antibody Market and Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CD19 Antibody market is poised for a remarkable surge, with projections exceeding USD 10 billion by 2028. This growth is attributed to the groundbreaking CD19-targeting therapies, a revolutionary class of immunotherapies that have gained substantial attention from both the medical and commercial sectors within the pharmaceutical industry. CD19-targeting therapies have witnessed a significant increase in market size, with a nearly 50% rise in 2021 and a 40% increase in 2022. The rapid regulatory approvals and an extensive pipeline of investigational therapies promise further market expansion.

These therapies, encompassing monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies, have left a profound impact on the clinical landscape of cancer treatment. They are primarily employed to address B-cell malignancies such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), including acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). Notably, CAR-T therapies like Kymriah and Yescarta have exhibited remarkable clinical efficacy, boasting high response rates and prolonged remissions in a significant patient population. Despite challenges like cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity associated with CAR-T therapies, ongoing research aims to effectively manage these adverse effects.

What sets CD19-targeting therapies apart is their potential for long-lasting responses, offering patients the possibility of extended disease-free periods, significantly enhancing their quality of life. Furthermore, these therapies represent a significant stride toward personalized medicine as they are customized to each patient's unique immune system and cancer cell characteristics.

The pharmaceutical industry has seen fierce competition in the development and commercialization of CD19-targeting therapies. Industry giants like Novartis, Amgen, and Gilead have played pivotal roles, while smaller biotech firms like Viela Bio have introduced innovative treatments like Uplizna, which is now part of Amgen.

Presently, nine CD19-targeting therapies have secured regulatory approvals, including the bispecific antibody Blincyto, monoclonal antibodies Uplizna and Monjuvi, antibody-drug conjugate Zynlonta, and CAR-T therapies Kymriah, Yescarta, Tecartus, Breyanzi, and Carteyva. These approvals have stimulated the research and development sector, leading to the emergence of several new CD19-targeting therapies in the development and clinical trial pipelines, predominantly CD19-targeting CAR-T therapies designed for hematological cancers and immune system disorders such as autoimmune diseases.

Regulatory agencies have played a vital role in promoting CD19-targeting therapy development by granting special drug designations to numerous candidates. The FDA, for instance, awarded Fast Track designations to KYV-101, IMPT-314, and CABA-201, developed by Kyverna Therapeutics, ImmPACT Bio, and Cabaletta Bio. Additionally, the FDA has accepted investigational new drug (IND) applications for multiple candidates, with the most recent being Kyverna's KYV-101 for the treatment of diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis in October 2023.

Collaborations in research and development have also emerged, aiming to create innovative CD19-targeting therapies with unique characteristics that could provide a competitive advantage once approved. These collaborations often employ proprietary platforms to streamline therapy development and reduce costs and time.

In conclusion, the CD19-targeting therapy market is dynamic and vibrant, driven by various factors. Ongoing research continues to explore new indications for CD19-targeting therapies, highlighting their therapeutic potential. The influx of new market entrants is fostering competition and driving innovation within the market, making it an exciting area of development in the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Approved CD19 Targeting Therapies



3 Global CD19 Antibodies Market Dynamics

3.1 Current Market Trends and Developments

3.2 Future Growth Avenues



4 CD19 Targeting Therapies Clinical Trials and Market Insight by Indication

4.1 Hematological Cancers

4.1.1 Leukemia

4.1.2 Lymphoma

4.2 Solid Cancers

4.3 Immune System Diseases



5 CD19 Targeting Therapies Market Dynamics by Region

5.1 US

5.2 China

5.3 EU

5.4 Canada

5.5 Australia



6 Global CD19 Market Sales and Price insight By Approved Drugs

6.1 Blincyto - 1st CD19 Targeting Therapy

6.2 Kymriah - 1st Anti-CD19 CAR T Cell Therapy

6.3 Yescarta

6.4 Uplizna - 1st Anti-CD19 Monoclonal Antibody

6.5 Tecartus

6.6 Monjuvi

6.7 Breyanzi

6.8 Zynlonta - 1st CD19-Targeted ADC Therapy

6.9 Carteyva

6.10 NexCAR19 - 1st CD19 Targeting CAR T Cell Therapy



7 Global CD19 Antibodies Clinical Trials Overview

7.1 By Country

7.2 Indication

7.3 Phase

7.4 Therapy Class



8 Global CD19 Antibodies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication and Phase

8.1 Research

8.2 Preclinical

8.3 Phase-I

8.4 Phase-I/II

8.5 Phase-II

8.6 Phase-III

8.7 Preregistration

8.8 Registered



9 Commercially Approved CD19 Antibodies Clinical Insight



10 Competitive Landscape



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

AbbVie

Aleta Biotherapeutics

Autolus

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cabaret Biotech

Cellectis

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd

CRISPR Therapeutics

Eureka Therapeutics

EXUMA Biotech

Fate Therapeutics

Galapagos NV

Gilead Sciences

Gracell Biotechnology

Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology

Hebei Senlang Biotechnology

ImmPACT Bio

Immvira Pharma

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Juventas Cell Therapy

Kite Pharma

Kyverna Therapeutics

MedTherapy

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Nanjing Bioheng Biotech

Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics

Precision Biosciences

Sana Biotechnology

