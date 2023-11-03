Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Better Processed Foods & Beverages: Finding the Balance between Food-Science Benefits and the Appeal of Natural" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumers celebrate advances in science and technology in most areas, yet acceptance of food and beverage innovation is less certain. Many prefer to picture hand-picked, farm-fresh ingredients, as opposed to the reality of the modern food system.

Yet, they embrace the many benefits and conveniences of processed foods and beverages. Within this report, the analyst explores current consumer views on food science, transparency, and the path to building better-processed foods and beverages. Based on consumer input from around the globe, find out what your consumers are hungry for next.

This report takes a deeper look into this topic globally, regionally, and across 23 individual countries.

Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:

Current Consumer Views on Processed Foods and Beverages

Building Better Processed Foods and Beverages

Food Science, Done Right

Transparency

Key Topics Covered:

Current Consumer Views on Processed Foods and Beverages

Have consumers become more focused on avoiding processed foods/beverages? Which markets and demos are driving the trend?

Does minimally processed impact their food/beverage brand purchases?

Are they willing to pay a premium for less processed?

Do they think processed foods and beverages are necessary for the convenience they provide?

Building Better Processed Foods and Beverages

Do consumers want healthier options in all categories - including indulgent?

Do they believe processed foods/beverages can be made healthier?

What do they think would make processed foods/beverages healthier:

Reduce sugar

Reduce fat

Use less salt

Add fiber

Add protein

Make them plant-based

Use no GMOs

Use organic ingredients

Fortify with vitamins and minerals

Use more natural ingredients

Reduce preservatives

Use less artificial ingredients

Add more natural flavors (herbs/spices)

Food Science, Done Right

How many consumers believe that foods and beverages should be as natural as possible without the use of any external science and technology?

Level of concern for overly engineered foods.

Which benefits drive consumer acceptance of unrecognized ingredients in foods/beverages (e.g., health benefits, functional benefits, fortification, taste, sustainability, longer shelf life, etc.?)

Transparency

The influence of transparency (e.g., how the product is made, ingredient sources, etc.) in driving food/beverage brand choices.

Interest in transparency and how interest has changed over the past 2 years specifically in terms of: What's in foods/beverages (e.g., sugar, sodium, fats), How foods/beverages are made (e.g., preservatives, processed), How foods/beverages are grown (e.g., pesticides, GMO, organic)

