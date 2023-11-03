Smart Mirrors Market To Reach USD 10.5 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Smart Mirrors Market size was valued at USD 2.6 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% and reach USD 10.5 Billion by 2032.

Smart mirrors are two-way mirrors with an electronic display that functions as mirrors and a device to browse YouTube videos and texts and get updates on current affairs, weather, and related news. They provide convenience, help users multitask, and get regular updates while doing daily chores, such as choosing outfits and makeup.

These mirrors have voice commands and touch sensors to interact and control other smart devices easily. They are designed to help people multitask, like checking traffic while getting ready. They can be installed anywhere in homes, giving an aesthetic appearance to the rooms, and can be turned into a TV or mirrors as needed.

The growing demand for smart devices is due to the rise of smart homes. These devices allow for remote monitoring and control of appliances while providing health monitoring through Smart Mirrors v2.0. These mirrors can help individuals achieve their fitness goals and store data in the cloud.

Segmentation Overview:

The global smart mirrors market has been segmented into end-user, component, and region. Retail users form a significant market share in this segment. Smart mirrors are installed in retail and cosmetic stores, which provide an overview of how the user would look in an outfit and suggest better options. The Hardware and Software segment holds a significant market share in the component segment, which includes mic, cameras, display, Bluetooth, voice recognition, touchscreen technology, and sensors for pulse measurement, temperature, and computers.

Smart Mirrors Market Report Highlights:

The global smart mirrors market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 15.1% by 2032.

Smart home devices' popularity is rising, and smart mirrors are a valuable addition to a smart home ecosystem. Acting as control centers, they seamlessly integrate with other smart devices, display information, provide notifications, and enable connectivity.

The North American region dominates the smart mirrors market due to the wider adoption of smart appliances and homes, particularly in the US.

Some prominent players in the smart mirrors market report include Toshiba, Panasonic, Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Lululemon Studio Mirrors, Japan Display Inc., Ficosa, Prestop, Dension, Lumi Electronics, Michael Teeuw and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Lululemon's five-year partnership with Peloton establishes Peloton as the leader in online digital fitness while returning Lululemon to its athletic apparel roots.

Ficosa aims to sell over 7 million cameras in 2023, including in and out-of-vehicle cameras, to improve safety and comfort in mobility.

Smart Mirrors Market Segmentation:

By End-User: Residential, Retail, Healthcare, and Others

By Component: Hardware and Software, Services

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

