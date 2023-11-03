Ora, Inc. and BlindCAN Film Festival Unveil The Blind Canvas Project Using AI to Visualize the Human Experience of Blindness

Stories, art, and artificial intelligence cultivate awareness and

celebrate individuals living with visual impairments

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today we celebrate the launch of The Blind Canvas Project, using the power of storytelling and generative artificial intelligence (AI) to foster a deeper understanding of the lives and experiences of people living with inherited retinal disease, childhood visual impairments, macular degeneration, and other blinding conditions.

This innovative, diverse and global project is a collaboration between the world’s leading ophthalmology clinical trial research organization, Ora, Inc., and BlindCAN Film Festival, a team of industry professionals in the blindness community who provide opportunities and education for the visually impaired.

The Blind Canvas Project begins with immersive interviews of blind individuals as they describe the profound impact blindness-causing conditions have on their lives. Generative AI engines then translate these shared insights and experiences into expressive visual works of art. These beautiful multi-dimensional pieces transcend the limitations of language and create deeply moving soulful perspectives into the human experience of blindness. Through the sharing of these stories and art with the global ophthalmology innovation ecosystem we create awareness, empathy, passion, and excitement.

“Participating in this project, surrounded by beautiful artwork and compelling stories, has been an incredible experience,” said Ben Fox, Founder and President of BlindCAN Film Festival. “Even though there are differences in perception, there is a commonality to the human experience of both sighted and those with blindness, that come through the storytelling in this project. We’re proud of what we’ve created in this partnership with Ora, and I think we’ve shown that being blind isn’t synonymous with lacking vision.”

“This joyful project represents Ora’s heart and soul because our patients are at the center of all we do,” said Stuart Abelson, President and CEO of Ora, Inc. “The remarkable artwork and extraordinary individuals whose experiences they depict inspire Ora’s daily commitment to weave together people, processes and technology to deliver the highest quality clinical research services in the world.”

To learn more about the Blind Canvas Project, hear the patients’ stories and view the inspiring visualizations of their experience, visit www.blindcanvasproject.com and join our community on Instagram at @BlindCanvasProject, and on Facebook at @BlindCanvasProject.

