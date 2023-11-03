Evolution of the 5G Market: Telecom Industry's Quest for Seamless Connectivity Spurs 6G Initiatives Worldwide

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolution of the World 5G Market: Investment, Spectrum and Next Steps" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Three years after its initial introduction, the 5G technology is now advancing into a crucial phase of development. The telecommunications industry is under growing pressure to deliver smooth, high-speed, and dependable 5G connections. To meet these demands, substantial investments have been made, and this commitment to improving connectivity remains strong.

The 5G investment cycle, encompassing outdoor infrastructure and spectrum acquisition, is nearing its conclusion in advanced markets, while it continues to progress in less developed regions. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are primarily focused on capitalizing on 5G's potential and reaping its benefits. However, it's worth noting that early research projects for 6G have already commenced, driven by government and regional funding. These initiatives aim to establish a prominent position in the forthcoming 6G era.

Regions and countries covered:

North America: USA - Canada

Asia-Pacific: South Korea - China - Japan - India

Europe: Belgium - Finland - France - Germany - Greece - Italy - Poland - Spain - Sweden - Turkey - United Kingdom

Middle East: Bahrain - Kuwait - Oman - Qatar - United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive summary

2. 5G markets - Investment and spectrum issues

2.1. 5G markets - Investment issues

2.1.1. Investment perspectives

2.1.2. Global 5G investment

2.1.3. 5G investment in China

2.1.4. 5G investment in Japan

2.2. 5G markets - Spectrum issues

2.2.1. Spectrum prices

2.2.2. Spectrum assignments

2.2.3. Spectrum assignments, plans and considerations

2.2.3.1. 3.3-4.2 GHz

2.2.3.2. 24-29 GHz

2.2.4. Spectrum auctions

2.2.4.1. Selection of recent spectrum auctions

2.2.4.2. Major spectrum auctions expected

3. 5G markets - The road to full 5G

3.1. Technology updates

3.1.1. 5G deployments in major mobile markets

3.2. Private networks

3.2.1. Private 5G networks growing

3.2.2. Private networks spectrum

3.2.3. Spectrum sharing/leasing in Europe

4. 5G Markets - What's next?

4.1. What is next?

4.2. Entering the 2nd wave of 5G innovation

4.3. What will 6G look like in 2027-2028?

4.4. Defining 6G capabilities and requirements

4.5. 6G key technology components

4.6. A long road to 6G

4.7. 6G collaboration and the 6G race are already underway

List of abbreviations

List of Tables and Figures

