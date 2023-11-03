ExCellThera announces new UM171 data to be presented at ASH 2023

MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExCellThera Inc. (ExCellThera), a world leader in blood stem cell expansion and fitness, announced today several UM171 presentations, including an oral session on new data from Phase 2 studies of investigational UM171 cell therapy in high-risk blood cancer patients, at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH), taking place December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, California. The abstracts are now available on the ASH website at www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts.



ASH 2023 presentation details:

Title: Infusion of UM171 Expanded Cord Blood Led to Excellent Survival in Patients with High-Risk Leukemias: Results from Two Independent Phase II Studies (Publication no. 1040) Date & Time: Monday, December 11, 2023, at 4:45 PM PT (7:45 PM ET) Location: Ballroom 20AB, San Diego Convention Centre Session: Allogeneic Transplantation: Conditioning Regimens, Engraftment and Acute Toxicities: Expanding the Donor Pool (Oral Session no. 721) Presenter: Filippo Milano, MD, PhD, Fred Hutchison Cancer Center, Seattle





Title: UM171 Expanded Cord Blood Transplantation Outcomes Compare Favorably to All Different Stem Cell Sources: An EBMT Registry Case-Control Analysis (Publication no. 4977) Date & Time: Monday, December 11, 2023, 6-8 PM PT (9-11 PM ET) Location: Halls G-H, San Diego Convention Centre Session: Allogeneic Transplantation: Disease Response and Comparative Treatment Studies: Poster III (Poster Session no. 732) Presenter: Sandra Cohen, MD, FRCP, Maisonneuve Rosemont Hospital, Montreal





Title: UM171 Enhances Fitness and Engraftment of Gene Modified Hematopoietic Stem Cells from Sickle Cells Disease Patients (Publication no. 18) Date & Time: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:45 AM PT (1:45 PM ET) Location: Room 29, San Diego Convention Centre Session: Sickle Cell Disease, Sickle Cell Trait and Other Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemias: Basic and Translational: Emerging Therapies for Sickle Cell Disease Presentation (Oral Session no. 113) Presenter: Boya Liu, PhD, Boston Children’s Hospital





Title: Deciphering the Boundaries of KBTBD4-CoREST1 Axis Modulation to Maximally Expand Human HSCs (Publication no. 2681) Date & Time: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6-8 PM PT (9-11 PM ET) Location: Halls G-H, San Diego Convention Centre Session: Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells and Hematopoiesis: Basic and Translational: Poster II (Poster Session no. 501) Presenter: Maria F. Tellechea, PhD, University of Montreal



About UM171 Cell Therapy

UM171 Cell Therapy has been evaluated in over 100 patients to treat hematologic malignancies in clinical trials in the United States, Europe and Canada. UM171 Cell Therapy has received orphan drug designation and regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA as well as orphan medicinal product designation, advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) classification and priority medicines (PRIME) designation from the EMA.

UM171 Cell Therapy is an investigational cell therapy, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA, EMA, Health Canada or any other health authority.

About ExCellThera

ExCellThera is a world leader in blood stem cell expansion and fitness. ExCellThera’s proprietary EnhanceTM platform for cell expansion and fitness is designed to deliver a greater dose of functional therapeutic stem cells by expanding HSCs from any source and counteracting the effects of culture or gene editing induced stress. ExCellThera partners with bio-pharmas to help them develop best-in-class cell and gene therapies by leveraging the technologies that form the EnhanceTM platform, including proprietary molecule UM171 which has a first-in-class mechanism of action for ex vivo expansion and fitness of HSCs. For additional information, visit excellthera.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.