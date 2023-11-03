Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Manufacturing Markets, 2023 to 2028: Asia-Pacific Dominates, Fueled by Industrial Demand

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market by Type, Application and Geography - Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Manufacturing Market is poised for significant growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% by the year 2028. This expansion is driven by several key factors, including the demand generated by the automotive industry, particularly in emerging markets. However, the market also faces constraints, such as oversupply and the availability of alternative materials.

Market Segmentation

Types:

Solution Polymerization Suspension Polymerization

Applications:

Building and Construction Automotive Tubes and Tires Plastic Modifications Cables and Wires Lubricant Additives Others

Geography:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

The solution polymerization type is expected to experience rapid growth due to factors like high efficiency and lower capital costs. This process is commonly used in industrial settings to create polymers with unique characteristics, as seen in products like sodium polyacrylate, which is highly absorbent and used in disposable baby diapers.

In terms of application, the automotive industry is a major consumer of EPDM due to its high heat and weather resistance, as well as vibration-absorbing properties. This versatile material finds applications in body sealing, hoses, under-hood components, weather-stripping, engine mounts, belts, brake parts, and windshield wipers. Its non-reflective, premium-quality finish makes it an attractive choice for these automotive applications.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific dominates the market, driven by strong demand from industrial sectors such as automotive, construction, and electrical and electronics. Additionally, the global shift towards electric vehicles is boosting the demand for EPDM in the automotive sector. Its use in electric vehicle components like seals and gaskets, thanks to its excellent electrical insulation properties, is contributing to market growth.

Key Competitors:

Arlanxeo

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Dow Inc.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Firestone Building Products (Holcim Group)

Jilin Xingyun Chemical Co. Ltd.

Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Kumho Polychem (Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.)

Lion Elastomers

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

In summary, the global EPDM manufacturing market is witnessing growth driven by the automotive and construction industries, with particular emphasis on its unique properties. Its exceptional weathering resistance, performance, and static chemical properties make EPDM an essential material in various applications. This report provides valuable insights into the market's drivers, constraints, and opportunities, along with current trends, competitive analysis, and future growth prospects.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Solution Polymerization

5.3. Suspension Polymerization



6. Application: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Building and Construction

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Tubes and Tires

6.5. Plastic Modifications

6.6. Cables and Wires

6.7. Lubricant Additives

6.8. Others



7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Rest of the World



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

8.2. Market Developments

8.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

8.2.2. Product Launches and execution



9. Vendor Profiles

9.1. Arlanxeo

9.2. Carlisle Companies Incorporated

9.3. Dow Inc.

9.4. ExxonMobil Corporation

9.5. Firestone Building Products (Holcim Group)

9.6. Jilin Xingyun Chemical Co. Ltd.

9.7. Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

9.8. Kumho Polychem (Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.)

9.9. Lion Elastomers

9.10. Mitsui Chemicals Inc.



10. Analyst Opinion



11. Annexure

11.1. Report Scope

11.2. Market Definitions

11.3. Research Methodology

11.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation

11.3.2. Market Triangulation

11.3.3. Forecasting

11.4. Report Assumptions

11.5. Declarations

11.6. Stakeholders

11.7. Abbreviations



