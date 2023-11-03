Ethyl-Vinyl Acetates (EVAs) Dominating Foot Orthotic Insoles Market, Set to Exceed $2 Billion by 2035

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global foot orthotic insoles market is poised for robust growth, projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.78% over the 2023-2035 forecast period. Several key factors, including the increasing adoption of prefabricated orthotic insoles in sports activities, the growing elderly population, and the rising prevalence of diabetes, are anticipated to propel this industry. By the end of 2035, the market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 8 billion, a significant increase from approximately USD 4.0 billion in 2022.

This dynamic market is segmented based on various criteria, including material, type, age group, distribution channel, application, and region. Among these segments, ethyl-vinyl acetates (EVAs) are projected to emerge as the top revenue generator, reaching around USD 2 billion by 2035, compared to close to USD 888 million in 2022.

Regionally, North America is forecasted to lead the global foot orthotic insoles market, expected to accrue a revenue of USD 3 billion by 2035. In 2022, the region already generated over USD 1 billion in revenue.

Notable industry leaders contributing to the global foot orthotic insoles market include Foot Science International, Aetrex Inc., Superfeet Worldwide, Ltd., Algeos Ltd., Digital Orthotics Laboratories Australia Pty Ltd, DARCO Medical India Pvt. Ltd., Foot Levelers, Inc., Bauerfeind, Footlogics USA, PROFOOT INC., SIDAS, and more. These players play a crucial role in shaping the landscape of the foot orthotic insoles market.

Key Topics Covered



1. An Outline of the Foot Orthotic Insoles Market

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology & Approach

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.2.1. Manufacturers

3.2.2. End Users

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation



4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Maker



5. Forces of the Market Constituents

5.1. Factors/drivers impacting the growth of the market

5.2. Market trends for better business practices



6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth



7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



8. Decarbonization Strategy and carbon Benefits for Market Players

8.1. Global Government Decarbonization Plans/Goals by Each Country under 2015 Agreement Agreed by 200 Countries

8.2. Measures taken by Countries to Reduce Carbon Footprints

8.3. Carbon Credits and Subsidy Plans/Benefits Rolled out by the Government for Market Players

8.4. Effective Ways to Harness Carbon-Credits and Impact on Profit Margins

8.5. Demand Impact on the Companies Opting for Carbon Credits



9. Government Regulation



10. Technology Transition and Adoption Analysis in Foot Orthotics



11. Industry Risk Analysis



12. Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Global Recovery and its Impact on Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market

12.1. Ukraine-Russia crisis

12.2. Potential US economic slowdown



13. Industrial Pricing Benchmarking & Analysis



14. Industry Growth Outlook



15. Industry Supply Chain Analysis



16. Analysis on Ongoing Technological Advancement in Foot Orthotic Insoles Market

16.1. CAD/ CAM

16.2. Scanning and 3D printing technology

16.3. Additive Manufacturing (AM)

16.4. Other



17. Analysis on Orthotic Insole Development



18. Analysis on the use of Foot Orthotic Insole

18.1. Foot orthoses for people with rheumatoid arthritis

18.2. Foot orthoses for people with diabetes

18.3. Others



19. Competitive Positioning: Strategies to differentiate a company from its competitors



20. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

20.1. Market share of major companies profiled, 2022

20.1.1. Business Profiles of Key Enterprises

20.1.1.1. Foot Science International

20.1.1.2. Aetrex Inc.

20.1.1.3. Superfeet Worldwide, Ltd.

20.1.1.4. Algeos Ltd.

20.1.1.5. Digital Orthotics Laboratories Australia Pty Ltd

20.1.1.6. DARCO Medical India Pvt. Ltd.

20.1.1.7. Foot Levelers, Inc.

20.1.1.8. Bauerfeind

20.1.1.9. Footlogics USA

20.1.1.10. PROFOOT INC.

20.1.1.11. SIDAS



21. Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2035

21.1. Market Overview

21.2. Market Revenue by Value (USD Million), Volume (Thousand Units) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

21.3. Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) Growth Trend Analysis

21.3.1. By Material

21.3.2. By Type

21.3.3. By Age Group

21.3.4. By Distribution Channel

21.3.5. By Application

21.3.6. By Geography

21.3.7. Cross Analysis of Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market by Material w.r.t. Application (Value and Volume)



22. North America Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2035

23. Europe Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2035

24. Asia Pacific Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2035

25. Latin America Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2035

26. Middle East & Africa Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2035

