Ethyl-Vinyl Acetates (EVAs) Dominating Foot Orthotic Insoles Market, Set to Exceed $2 Billion by 2035

The global foot orthotic insoles market is poised for robust growth, projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.78% over the 2023-2035 forecast period. Several key factors, including the increasing adoption of prefabricated orthotic insoles in sports activities, the growing elderly population, and the rising prevalence of diabetes, are anticipated to propel this industry. By the end of 2035, the market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 8 billion, a significant increase from approximately USD 4.0 billion in 2022.
This dynamic market is segmented based on various criteria, including material, type, age group, distribution channel, application, and region. Among these segments, ethyl-vinyl acetates (EVAs) are projected to emerge as the top revenue generator, reaching around USD 2 billion by 2035, compared to close to USD 888 million in 2022.
Regionally, North America is forecasted to lead the global foot orthotic insoles market, expected to accrue a revenue of USD 3 billion by 2035. In 2022, the region already generated over USD 1 billion in revenue.
Notable industry leaders contributing to the global foot orthotic insoles market include Foot Science International, Aetrex Inc., Superfeet Worldwide, Ltd., Algeos Ltd., Digital Orthotics Laboratories Australia Pty Ltd, DARCO Medical India Pvt. Ltd., Foot Levelers, Inc., Bauerfeind, Footlogics USA, PROFOOT INC., SIDAS, and more. These players play a crucial role in shaping the landscape of the foot orthotic insoles market.
Key Topics Covered
1. An Outline of the Foot Orthotic Insoles Market
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Product Overview
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology & Approach
3.1. Research Process
3.2. Primary Research
3.2.1. Manufacturers
3.2.2. End Users
3.3. Secondary Research
3.4. Market Size Estimation
4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Maker
5. Forces of the Market Constituents
5.1. Factors/drivers impacting the growth of the market
5.2. Market trends for better business practices
6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth
7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth
8. Decarbonization Strategy and carbon Benefits for Market Players
8.1. Global Government Decarbonization Plans/Goals by Each Country under 2015 Agreement Agreed by 200 Countries
8.2. Measures taken by Countries to Reduce Carbon Footprints
8.3. Carbon Credits and Subsidy Plans/Benefits Rolled out by the Government for Market Players
8.4. Effective Ways to Harness Carbon-Credits and Impact on Profit Margins
8.5. Demand Impact on the Companies Opting for Carbon Credits
9. Government Regulation
10. Technology Transition and Adoption Analysis in Foot Orthotics
11. Industry Risk Analysis
12. Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Global Recovery and its Impact on Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market
12.1. Ukraine-Russia crisis
12.2. Potential US economic slowdown
13. Industrial Pricing Benchmarking & Analysis
14. Industry Growth Outlook
15. Industry Supply Chain Analysis
16. Analysis on Ongoing Technological Advancement in Foot Orthotic Insoles Market
16.1. CAD/ CAM
16.2. Scanning and 3D printing technology
16.3. Additive Manufacturing (AM)
16.4. Other
17. Analysis on Orthotic Insole Development
18. Analysis on the use of Foot Orthotic Insole
18.1. Foot orthoses for people with rheumatoid arthritis
18.2. Foot orthoses for people with diabetes
18.3. Others
19. Competitive Positioning: Strategies to differentiate a company from its competitors
20. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
20.1. Market share of major companies profiled, 2022
20.1.1. Business Profiles of Key Enterprises
20.1.1.1. Foot Science International
20.1.1.2. Aetrex Inc.
20.1.1.3. Superfeet Worldwide, Ltd.
20.1.1.4. Algeos Ltd.
20.1.1.5. Digital Orthotics Laboratories Australia Pty Ltd
20.1.1.6. DARCO Medical India Pvt. Ltd.
20.1.1.7. Foot Levelers, Inc.
20.1.1.8. Bauerfeind
20.1.1.9. Footlogics USA
20.1.1.10. PROFOOT INC.
20.1.1.11. SIDAS
21. Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2035
21.1. Market Overview
21.2. Market Revenue by Value (USD Million), Volume (Thousand Units) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
21.3. Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) Growth Trend Analysis
21.3.1. By Material
21.3.2. By Type
21.3.3. By Age Group
21.3.4. By Distribution Channel
21.3.5. By Application
21.3.6. By Geography
21.3.7. Cross Analysis of Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market by Material w.r.t. Application (Value and Volume)
22. North America Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2035
23. Europe Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2035
24. Asia Pacific Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2035
25. Latin America Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2035
26. Middle East & Africa Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2035
