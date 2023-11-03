Ceridian to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced today that David Ossip, Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Noémie Heuland, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:



The D.A. Davidson Technology Summit at the Thompson Hotel in New York City on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The presentation will commence at approximately 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The UBS Global Technology Conference at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The presentation will commence at approximately 10:15 a.m. Mountain Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through the Investor Relations section of Ceridian’s website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce®, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

