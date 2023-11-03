Oncocyte to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics company, announced today that the company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter financial results and recent highlights. The third quarter 2023 financial results press release will be issued the same day, approximately one hour before the conference call.



Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing toll free (888) 550-5422 for both domestic and international callers. Once dialed in ask to be joined to the Oncocyte Corporation call.

The live webcast of the call may be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.oncocyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. and the pipeline test DetermaCNI™ is blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information, visit https://oncocyte.com/

VitaGraft™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

