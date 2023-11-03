Bruise Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 444 million by 2031, at a 3.5 % CAGR | By TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global bruise treatment market was estimated to have acquired US$ 312.3 million in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 3.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 444.0 million.

The growth of telemedicine and remote healthcare consultations has made it easier for patients to seek advice on bruise treatment, which is expected to boost the market for recommended products. Cosmetic retailers and dermatologist offices often offer skincare products, including those for bruise treatment, which can enhance the visibility and accessibility of such products.

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts often experience bruises due to injuries and intense physical activities. The trend is expected to drive the demand for specialized bruise treatment products. People undergoing cosmetic procedures like dermal fillers or cosmetic surgeries are anticipated to experience bruising as a side effect. The market is expected to benefit from the demand for products to minimize post procedural bruising.

Global Bruise Treatment Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global bruise treatment market:

Arnicare Boiron

STADA

Bioderma

Zealous Health Private Limited

Pharmavite, LLC

Topix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TriDerma

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of disease type, the hematoma segment is anticipated to lead the bruise treatment market. The elderly population is more prone to hematomas due to age related factors such as thinning skin and increased susceptibility to falls.

In terms of indication, the skin injury segment is expected to dominate the market growth. Accidents and minor injuries, such as bumps, falls, and collisions, can result in skin injuries and subsequent bruising.

By treatment type, the anti inflammatory drugs segment is expected to accelerate the demand for bruise treatment. Bruises often cause localized inflammation, pain, and discomfort. Anti inflammatory drugs are specifically designed to alleviate these symptoms, making them a popular choice for those seeking relief from bruising.

Trends for Bruise Treatment Market

Bruises can be unsightly, and people often seek treatment options to minimize their appearance. The demand for bruise treatment products is expected fuel by those looking to address cosmetic concerns.

Many bruise treatment products are available over the counter without a prescription. The accessibility is likely to contribute to market growth, as it makes it easier for consumers to purchase these products.

There is a trend towards the use of herbal and natural ingredients in bruise treatment products. Consumers are increasingly looking for natural and safer alternatives, which presents opportunities for companies in this segment.

The growth of eCommerce and online retail platforms provides consumers with convenient access to a wide range of bruise treatment products. Online sales are expected to be a significant driver of market growth.

Global Market for Bruise Treatment: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the bruise treatment market in different regions. The regions include,

North America

North America has a thriving cosmetic and aesthetic industry. Bruising is a common side effect of procedures like Botox, fillers, and cosmetic surgeries. The demand for products to manage post procedural bruising is expected to be high.

The region has advanced healthcare facilities and infrastructure, making it easier for individuals to seek medical advice for bruise management. The accessibility can boost product sales.

Asia Pacific

Several countries in Asia Pacific, such as Thailand and India, have become medical tourism hubs. Patients traveling for medical procedures often experience bruising, creating a demand for products to manage post procedural bruises.

In some countries, traditional and herbal remedies are popular. Companies that develop bruise treatment products based on traditional medicine principles can find success in this market.





Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Development Bioderma In 2023, Bioderma launched a new product called Sensibio Bruise SOS, which is a roller on gel that is designed to reduce the appearance of bruises and discoloration. Pharmavite In 2022, Pharmavite launched a new product called Nature Made Arnica Gel, which is a topical gel that is designed to reduce the appearance of pain and swelling from bruises. Arnicare Boiron In 2023, Arnicare Boiron launched a new product called Arnicare Bruise Cream, which is a non greasy cream that is designed to reduce the appearance of bruises and discoloration.

Global Bruise Treatment Market Segmentation

Disease Type Hematoma Purpura Petechiae Others

Indication Bleeding Disorder Vitamin Deficiencies Skin Injury Others

Treatment Type Anticoagulant Drugs Anti-inflammatory Drugs

End User Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Sales

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



